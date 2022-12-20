Read full article on original website
desotocountynews.com
Waste Pro, Waste Connections not collecting in the county today
No garbage service in Horn Lake, Hernando, or Olive Branch as well. DeSoto County Government, on its Facebook page, has alerted unincorporated county residents that Waste Pro would not be collecting garbage today due to the weather and roads. Message from Waste Pro: “Due to the inclement weather and treacherous...
Mississippians asked to reduce natural gas use
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with CenterPoint Energy are encouraging to Mississippians to conserve their natural gas amid freezing temperatures. Company leaders said they’re experiencing record natural gas usage as the arctic cold front impacts the state. “In order to prevent service interruptions, we ask our customers to conserve energy at this time,” said Bo […]
Atmos Energy asks DeSoto County to reduce energy
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Atmos Energy is asking DeSoto County customers to reduce their energy consumption amid dangerously cold weather conditions in Mississippi. Leaders with Atmos Energy are encouraging customers in DeSoto County to take the following steps to reduce energy consumption: In addition to reduced energy usage, customers are encouraged to use these tips […]
DeSoto Times Today
First medical cannabis dispensary opens in Hernando
Brier Brummett watched her father wither away with Alzheimer's. Doctors would prescribe traditional medicine to treat him, but nothing seemed to help with the symptoms. One day someone gave him a brownie infused with cannabis, she noticed a difference in her father within a few minutes. “He was better and...
MLGW issues precautionary Boil Water Advisory for Southeast and North Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) has issued a precautionary Boil Water Advisory for parts of Southeast Shelby County and North Shelby County. Multiple water lines have broken due to the freezing temperatures and that has caused low pressure issues, according to MLGW. MLGW has asked...
Hundreds left with low, no gas pressure in Desoto Co.
DESOTO CO., Miss. — The life-threatening weather is creating high energy demands for those in Desoto County who receive gas from ATMOS Energy. According to reports, a few hundred customers reported no gas or very low gas pressure Friday morning. “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s not natural for the South to be this cold. It’s […]
Byhalia Police Dept. sees shakeup in several positions
BYHALIA, Miss. — Six Byhalia Police Department employees were reassigned or terminated by the town’s Mayor and Board of Aldermen this week. There is very little information from former Byhalia Police Chief Ben Moore about the recent shakeup inside the department. Moore is one of six employees who were reassigned or terminated by the Byhalia […]
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando Healthcare holds ribbon cutting
The Hernando Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for Hernando Healthcare. Hernando Healthcare shares an office with Oxford Orthopedics at 2018 McIngvale Rd. Suite 102 in Hernando. Nurse Practitioner Martha Clinton cut the ribbon today alongside other Hernando Healthcare employees and community members.
desotocountynews.com
Power outages reported with cold weather
Entergy Mississippi has reported scattered power outages totaling 66 customers as of 10 a.m. Friday morning. Here’s a screenshot of the Entergy power outage map from its website as of 10 a.m. Friday. You can view the latest updated power outage information at the Entergy Mississippi website. At 11:45...
wtva.com
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
actionnews5.com
First medical marijuana harvest is underway in North Miss.
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WMC) - The first crop of medical cannabis is being harvested in Mississippi after the state’s Medical Cannabis Act was passed during the latest general assembly. For growers like Todd Franklin, it’s been a long road to get to this harvest. In the course of around...
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford Utilities Announces Rolling Blackouts in Oxford, Mississippi on Christmas Eve
Oxford, Mississippi Utilities announced Saturday, December 24, 2022, for customers to expect rolling blackouts every hour for fifteen minutes. The local community-owned power company is being directed by the Tennessee Valley Authority to initiate the blackouts on Christmas Eve due to the current load on the power grid caused by extreme weather in the last few days.
DeSoto Times Today
Planet Fitness opens in Horn Lake
National fitness club franchise Planet Fitness opened its doors this week in Horn Lake and is inviting first timers looking to get in shape and those who have been working out for years, to come and experience a total body fitness experience in a “judgement-free zone.”. District Manager Shebli...
hottytoddy.com
Early Morning Fire Closes Boure’ ‘Until Further Notice’
A fire has temporarily closed the doors to one of downtown Oxford’s most popular restaurants. According to Oxford Fire Chief Joey Gardner, the OFD was dispatched to Boure’ at approximately 5:33 a.m. Thursday for a structure fire. Units arrived on the scene to find the rear porch of...
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
hottytoddy.com
Arctic Blast Wreaked Havoc Thursday Day in Lafayette County; Frigid Temps Continue
Aptly names an arctic blast, the strong cold front certainly blasted its way into Lafayette County Thursday night, with 40 mph wind gusts toppling trees and knocking out power lines. Within an hour of the wind’s arrival, temperatures dropped quickly, going from 47 degrees to 25 degrees within an hour’s...
Mississippi man arrested for buying car with fake check, suspected of being part of multi-state ring
A Mississippi man has been arrested and is suspected of being a part of a multi-state ring of thieves who use fraudulent checks to purchase vehicles. Yalobusha County Sheriff Jerimaine Gooch reported on social media that Elisha Lindsey, of Ridgeland, has been charged with uttering forgery after allegedly using a fraudulent check to purchase a vehicle in October.
mlgw.com
MLGW provides steps to protect pipes in freezing temperatures
Customers urged to take measures to prevent frozen pipes from bursting. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing later this week, precautions should be followed to prevent pipes from bursting. Here are a few tips:. · Customers are encouraged to allow faucets to continuously trickle out water, open cabinet doors...
hottytoddy.com
Speeding Leads to Felony DUI Arrest
A Lafayette County man faces a felony DUI charge. On Monday, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle on Pat Patterson Parkway for speeding. After investigation, Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County was arrested for DUI 4th, which is a felony, after discovering that Cannon has three prior DUI convictions.
Mississippi Skies: Icy roads already causing headaches for drivers
Temperatures are plummeting across northern Mississippi at the 8 o’clock hour. While it’s still in the middle 50s in the Pine Belt and along the Gulf Coast, temps have fallen to 14 in Southaven and 22 in Oxford. Greenville is recording 27 degrees while Natchez has fallen to 43.
