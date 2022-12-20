Volunteers in York County busy handing out Christmas gifts to kids

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Thousands of kids in York County will be able to open a Christmas gift this weekend thanks to a local group.

Volunteers from Toys for Happiness in York County handed out free toys, bikes, food and Christmas trees to the community.

Marketta Knox waited in line to give her six-year-old daughter a wonderful Christmas.

“They make you feel like everything is going to be OK no matter what,” she said.

The giveaway is a long-standing tradition that Moe Bell, a warehouse manager, has been a part of for the last three years.

The York County school districts and York County Sheriff’s Office helped Bell and his team select families.

He said they have helped over 2,000 kids this year, but it hasn’t come without its challenges.

“The supply chain has affected us, too, of getting helmets in and certain bikes at certain times is not easy,” Bell said.

Knox said she is thankful for the organization’s dedication, and she is already thinking of ways to give back.

“Next year I want to volunteer to help, because they’re such amazing people,” she said.

