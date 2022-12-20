ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Better Call 4: Better watch out for these holiday scams

By Jennifer Bullock
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUMlS_0jpMX4KN00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) — They made a list, checked it twice, and found out who’s been naughty in 2022. Here are some of the Better Business Bureau’s 12 Scams of Christmas.

1. Misleading social media ads: As you scroll through Facebook or Instagram, you may see certain products advertised. But Melissa Rogner with the BBB of Central Ohio said to always do your homework before you buy.

“Just because they’re receiving an ad in their social space, it’s not a trustworthy link until they’ve vetted the source themself,” Rogner said.

Have unclaimed funds? Here’s how you can check

2. Social media gift exchanges: It may involve giving bottles of wine or purchasing $10 gifts. In any version, participants are sharing their personal information, or buying and shipping gifts or money to unknown receivers. But to put it simply, the BBB said it’s an illegal pyramid scheme.

3. Holiday apps: There are dozens of apps where children can video chat with Santa or track his sleigh on Christmas Eve, but make sure you review privacy policies to see what information will be collected. Also, free apps could contain malware, so be careful.

4: Alerts about compromised accounts: Consumers told the BBB that they received emails, calls, or texts that appear to come from Amazon, Netflix or PayPal reporting suspicious activity.

“Like, there’s a fraudulent charge on your account, and if you don’t respond, you’re going to be responsible for that charge,” said Judy Dollison, president of the BBB of Central Ohio. Dollison also said to be extra cautious with those unsolicited messages, even if it’s a well-known company.

Last-minute holiday shopping? What to know before you buy

5. Free gift cards: The BBB said scammers have been known to send phishing emails requesting personal information in exchange for free gift cards. If you get one of these messages, don’t click the link.

6. Temporary holiday jobs: Retailers typically hire holiday workers to help meet the demands of holiday shoppers. It’s a great way to make some extra money but watch for fake listings. Some opportunities may be too good to be true.

You can see the full list of the BBB’s 12 Scams of Christmas here , including the best ways to protect yourself.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Criminals Targeting Ohioans EBT Cards

According to the Federal Food and Nutrition Service, Ohio is among a number of states being targeted by criminals stealing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is known as skimming. In skimming, criminals use a device placed over a point-of-sale card reader that steals information from payment cards like SNAP EBT and cash assistance cards. This means SNAP or cash assistance benefits could be stolen without you knowing. To date, Muskingum County has had 7 confirmed incidents.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use till Christmas morning

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Saturday morning, AEP Ohio in coordination with PJM, the company responsible for routing electricity transmissions across 13 states, made an emergency request for customers on its power […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch

Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short …. Video: Man allegedly steals package off of Short North porch. Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s Holiday Weekend Forecast. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family

Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
COLUMBUS, OH
ABC News

Airman surprises parents for Christmas in emotional reunion

An Air Force member who had been stationed overseas pulled off a big surprise for his parents this week and ABC News Columbus affiliate WSYX was there to capture the emotional reunion. Senior Airman Jaylen Spotts told WSYX he had been posted in Aviano, Italy, for the last three years...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Circleville Walmart Pokemon Shoplifter Running From Police

Circleville – A man is running from police around 1:40 pm on Wednesday after theft of Pokemon cards from Walmart. According to early reports, Walmart loss prevention called the police when they witnesses a theft inside the store when they attempted to stop the man he ran out the doorway. He was reported to have gotten into a vehicle with a ladder rack, but soon he was out on foot and running behind Walmart where police started to surround the area.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma's message as search goes on for grandson

The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home. Ohio Amber Alert: Grandma’s message as search goes …. The grandmother of a missing twin infant at the center of an Ohio Amber Alert is on a mission to bring him home.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

New Aldi opens its doors in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) — Discount grocer Aldi opened the doors to its newest central Ohio store Thursday and offered the earliest in-store shoppers a chance to win Aldi gift cards, according to a press release.  The new location at 9895 Johnstown Rd. is the only Aldi in New Albany, according to the company’s website. […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
People

Ohio Dog Daycare Is a 'Happy Place' for Adults with Special Needs to Learn Life and Job Skills

The nonprofit Pathways to Independence in Central Ohio operates a dog daycare that teaches adults with developmental disabilities life and job skills while offering them the unconditional love of dogs Middle school special education teacher Stephanie Sanzo started bringing her service dog, Karma, to work with her during the 2013-2014 school year and watched students gravitate to her classroom to be close to the beloved Labrador retriever/golden retriever mix. The dog's effect on students inspired Sanzo and educational assistant Megan Ramage — who often discussed at work...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When will my street in Columbus be plowed?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Roads in and around Columbus are still slippery and icy on the morning of Christmas Eve as frigid temperatures stick around for the holiday weekend. Currently, Franklin County is under a Level 2 snow emergency with motorists recommended to use “extreme caution” while driving and those who only feel it necessary […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Road conditions remain poor across central Ohio

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Road conditions remain slick in central Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country

High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy