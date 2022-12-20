MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in Marquette said that it still has last-minute deals for last-minute shoppers. Going on now in the store is its 12 Sales of Christmas. During this sale every day, one item will be on sale in the store until Christmas. With Christmas being three days away, store employees said they noticed right now there are more male shoppers than usual. Employees also said if you need help getting someone a gift, they are happy to help.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO