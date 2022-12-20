DSC Tree of Hope family

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – DSC has been serving children and adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities for over 50 years. With a mission to support people in living a rich and meaningful life.

They are celebrating their 29th Annual Tree of Hope Campaign. They are just over halfway to their goal of $215,000 and about halfway through the campaign that ends on January 31st! Consider making a donation today to help DSC continue to provide services to over 1,200 children and adults and their families in our community, families like our Tree of Hope Spokesfamily, Amber, Caleb, and Cali. Donations can be made online at dsc-illinois.org or by mail 1304 W Bradley Ave Champaign.

DSC

1304 W Bradley Ave

Champaign, IL 61821

http://dsc-illinois.org

