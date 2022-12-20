ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Tanger Outlets packed for last-minute shopping

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With Christmas being Sunday, a lot of people are already done with their holiday shopping, but some still had last-minute shopping to do. The Tanger Outlets, which is located in North Charleston, were packed Saturday afternoon as people rushed to get last-minute gifts despite the freezing temperatures.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Report: Woman kicks husband at airport after finding ‘indecent photos’

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Airport Police say a woman is facing a charge after attacking her husband Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport. Paula Barbour, 55, is charged with one count of domestic violence, third-degree. The Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to guest services for “an active domestic” at...
CHARLESTON, SC
Dangerously cold conditions last through the holiday weekend

For your full forecast, just checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. High temperatures will barely inch above freezing today. Look for highs in the mid-30s for your Christmas Eve. Christmas morning will see freezing temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By tomorrow afternoon, high temperatures will only recover to around 40 degrees. This will likely be the coldest Christmas Day in Savannah in 30-plus years!
SAVANNAH, GA
FIRST ALERT: Pedestrian involved crash impacting downtown Charleston traffic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured Friday afternoon following a downtown crash. Police say Septima Clark Parkway at Rutledge Ave is down to one lane on either side. “Officers and investigators are on scene and assisting with traffic control,” the department stated in...
CHARLESTON, SC
Warming shelters activated as chilly Christmas weekend begins

SAVANNAH, Ga. — As temperatures drop overnight, the city of Savannah and others across the area and activated warming shelters for those without a place to stay over the chilly Christmas weekend. “The city just recognized that we're going to have tremendously cold weather tonight, life-threatening cold weather, and...
SAVANNAH, GA
Charleston Police respond to water main break

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking people to find an alternative route as they respond to a water main break. Police say the break happened at East Bay Street near Cumberland Street. The Charleston Fire Department and Charleston Water are also responding. This is a developing...
CHARLESTON, SC
Bryan County home destroyed in Christmas Eve fire

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Firefighters say that a family is displaced this morning due to a fire that completely destroyed a residential home Saturday morning. According to Bryan County Fire Chief, Freddy Howell, the fire broke out on the 300 block of Bluff Road in the Keller section of Bryan county and was reported […]
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today

POOLER, Ga. — Last-minute shoppers flooded the Savannah Tanger Outlets today. With Christmas right around the corner, tons of people are out at the Savannah Tanger Outlets buying gifts for loved ones and family. “Well, we had to return a few things at Coach," shopper Terry Lewis said. “Then...
SAVANNAH, GA
Chatham County police searching for runaway teen

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department(CCPD) is searching for a runaway teen. Police say 17-year-old Christopher Smith left home sometime Wednesday night. Smith was last wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black pants. He is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has hazel-greenish eyes, long brown hair pulled back into a ponytail, and both […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Missing Seabrook man found safe, unharmed

Forty-one-year-old Donald Youmans of the Seabrook community, reported missing by family members on Monday, Dec. 12, was “located safe and unharmed” on Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. His last contact with family members before being reported missing was on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
SEABROOK ISLAND, SC
Which grocery stores are open on Christmas?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Need a last-minute fixing for Christmas dinner? Forgot to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Before you grab your car keys and head to the nearest supermarket, you might want to know if it will be open when you get there: Here is a list of which grocery stores in the […]
CHARLESTON, SC

