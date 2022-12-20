ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Saturday morning news update

In this update, severe winter weather caused disruptions for many folks throughout western Massachusetts on Friday, Bright Nights in Forest Park had to close early yesterday due to a power outage over in Springfield, and emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thursday night news update

In this update, Springfield announced its eighth round of ARPA funding Wednesday afternoon, six Springfield Central High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play Division I college football, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department continued the tradition of giving toys to kids. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns

GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Power outages and damage from winter storm seen across western Mass.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News check out several towns and cities across western mass today where you could see storm damage throughout their communities. this weather impacting holiday travel plans for some people just two days before Christmas. “A lot of tree branches, fences, lights out, power lost,” one...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Pop-up warming shelter on Hamilton St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One local organization is opening their doors this Christmas Eve to help out those in need by offering them a warm bed and a hot meal. “We open up our doors to bring our homeless community, friends, and neighbors in for a restful and safe night sleep,” said executive director Jennie Adamczyk.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Town by Town: December 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a toy and coat drive took place on Worthington Street at the 11636 North Restaurant. Owner Jaiceon Desir said the restaurant is lending a helping hand to families that need a little extra assistance for Christmas. In...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bitterly cold for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day! At Least It Will Be Sunny…

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Merry Christmas-Eve to Everyone that celebrates!. If you are heading out this evening for any Christmas Eve festivities be sure to bundle up. Skies will become mostly clear but it will remain blustery and cold as temperatures fall into the middle to upper single digits by Christmas morning. Wind chills will fall below zero.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Shoppers rush to stores for last-minute gifts, visits to Santa

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Christmas Eve, shoppers were out and about looking for some last minute gifts to stuff under the tree. Western Mass News stopped by the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to see how holiday shoppers were dealing with the Christmas rush. ‘Twas the night before Christmas and...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power

Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Bright Nights at Forest Park closed due to power outage

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bright Nights at Forest Park, a holiday light display in Springfield, closed Friday night due to a power outage outside of the park. The cause of the power outage was fallen branches. The lights have since been restored to the park. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle house fire on Rogers Avenue in Ludlow

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several people have been displaced following a fire in Ludlow. Firefighters were called to the multi-family home on Rogers Avenue for a reported fire in the attic around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the eves of the three-story home....
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will be opening a pop-up warming shelter Saturday night as a result of the predicted freezing temperatures. According to Holyoke Fire officials, the shelter will be held at Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street and offer warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.
HOLYOKE, MA

