westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, severe winter weather caused disruptions for many folks throughout western Massachusetts on Friday, Bright Nights in Forest Park had to close early yesterday due to a power outage over in Springfield, and emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road. Plus, Meteorologist Zack Duhaime has your latest forecast.
Damage reports from strong winds in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with storm damage across western Massachusetts Friday morning due to the damaging winds.
westernmassnews.com
Thursday night news update
In this update, Springfield announced its eighth round of ARPA funding Wednesday afternoon, six Springfield Central High School student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to play Division I college football, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department continued the tradition of giving toys to kids. Plus, Meteorologist Don Maher has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Greenfield officials monitoring flooding concerns
GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials in Greenfield are monitoring flooding concerns brought on by the heavy rain from Friday’s storm. Greenfield Police said the Colrain Street and the Nashes Mill Road bridges are closed to vehicles due to possible flooding by the Green River. They urged the public to obey any road closure signs, even though the bridge may look clear.
westernmassnews.com
Power outages and damage from winter storm seen across western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News check out several towns and cities across western mass today where you could see storm damage throughout their communities. this weather impacting holiday travel plans for some people just two days before Christmas. “A lot of tree branches, fences, lights out, power lost,” one...
Route 7 reopen in Great Barrington
Route 7, or Stockbridge Road, is closed in Great Barrington Friday night.
westernmassnews.com
Pop-up warming shelter on Hamilton St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One local organization is opening their doors this Christmas Eve to help out those in need by offering them a warm bed and a hot meal. “We open up our doors to bring our homeless community, friends, and neighbors in for a restful and safe night sleep,” said executive director Jennie Adamczyk.
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: December 23
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!. In Springfield, a toy and coat drive took place on Worthington Street at the 11636 North Restaurant. Owner Jaiceon Desir said the restaurant is lending a helping hand to families that need a little extra assistance for Christmas. In...
westernmassnews.com
Bitterly cold for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day! At Least It Will Be Sunny…
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Merry Christmas-Eve to Everyone that celebrates!. If you are heading out this evening for any Christmas Eve festivities be sure to bundle up. Skies will become mostly clear but it will remain blustery and cold as temperatures fall into the middle to upper single digits by Christmas morning. Wind chills will fall below zero.
westernmassnews.com
Shoppers rush to stores for last-minute gifts, visits to Santa
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Christmas Eve, shoppers were out and about looking for some last minute gifts to stuff under the tree. Western Mass News stopped by the Eastfield Mall in Springfield to see how holiday shoppers were dealing with the Christmas rush. ‘Twas the night before Christmas and...
Motor vehicle accident at intersection in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to a motor vehicle accident Friday night.
Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power
Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region. More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency...
westernmassnews.com
Bright Nights at Forest Park closed due to power outage
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bright Nights at Forest Park, a holiday light display in Springfield, closed Friday night due to a power outage outside of the park. The cause of the power outage was fallen branches. The lights have since been restored to the park. Judy Matt, president of the Spirit...
Rollover accident on Blandford Road in Russell
No injuries were reported following a rollover crash in Russell Friday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Chicopee crews respond to apartment fire on Chicopee Street
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Chicopee responded to the 700-block of Chicopee Street Saturday afternoon for reports of a structure fire. According to Chicopee Fire, they received the call just after 12 p.m. Saturday. Officials said that fire was coming out of the building’s windows when crews arrived on...
Traffic alert: Tractor-trailer wedges underneath railroad bridge in Westborough
WESTBOROUGH, Ma — Officials are warning travelers in the Metro West area to expect heavy delays after a tractor-trailer struck and wedged itself underneath a railroad bridge on Route 30 in Westborough Thursday morning. According to the Westborough Fire Department, Willow Street was reduced to one lane as crews...
westernmassnews.com
Crews battle house fire on Rogers Avenue in Ludlow
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Several people have been displaced following a fire in Ludlow. Firefighters were called to the multi-family home on Rogers Avenue for a reported fire in the attic around 6:50 p.m. Thursday. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the eves of the three-story home....
Who serves the best pie in western Massachusetts?
One spot that you may want to stop in for pie or dessert before heading home for the holidays.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke pop-up warming shelter open for Christmas Eve
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke will be opening a pop-up warming shelter Saturday night as a result of the predicted freezing temperatures. According to Holyoke Fire officials, the shelter will be held at Providence Ministries at 51 Hamilton Street and offer warm beds, meals, snacks, showers, dry clothes, and other assistance.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke crews respond to crash at intersection of Southampton and Easthampton Roads
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Holyoke responded to a crash at the intersection of Easthampton Road and Southampton Road early Saturday morning. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area until further notice. There has been no word on any injuries or what caused the crash at this...
