Kansas City, MO

Things slowly but surely warming up

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Things are slowly but surely warming up in Kansas City. After a brutal stretch of weather, conditions will be back in the 50s by the end of the work week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Gardner family escapes Wednesday night house fire

GARDNER, Kan. — A family was able to escape a house fire in Gardner, Kansas overnight. The incident happened at a home on West 185th Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the basement. No injuries were reported. No word yet on what...
GARDNER, KS

