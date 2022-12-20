ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Noem activates National Guard to haul firewood to tribe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem late Thursday declared an emergency to respond to the winter storm and activated the state’s National Guard to haul firewood from the Black Hills Forest Service to the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. Rosebud Sioux Tribe emergency manager Robert Oliver said...
Minnesota WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – DECEMBER 23, 2022

This week’s snowstorm kept many anglers off the lakes, but those that did head out reported nice numbers of walleye and panfish. Effective presentations included jigging spoons with minnows, and minnows on deadsticks, especially during early morning, late afternoon and evening hours. Please note that this week’s heavy, thick...
Veterinarians urge owners to keep pets inside

Veterinarians in Minnesota are urging pet owners to take precautions during this cold snap. “The top recommendation is just keep them inside,” Dr. Angelica Dimock with the Animal Humane Society said. “They can go outside for brief potty breaks. Some dogs may require jackets or booties or something. In and out kind of thing don’t let them spend too long of time outside.”
