ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Lawmakers race to finish year’s work before winter storm

By Alexander Bolton
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jxIPd_0jpMWGE900

Senators are scrambling to finish work on a 4,155-page omnibus spending package before a winter storm unleashes blizzard conditions across the country, which could wreak havoc on airports and roads right before Christmas.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers say they hope they could pass the $1.645 trillion package on Wednesday evening and give the House a chance to pass it on Thursday, two days before Christmas Eve.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday urged colleagues to cooperate with his plan to pass the bill as soon as possible to avoid the risk of getting marooned in Washington before Christmas because of looming bad weather.

“We must finish passing this omnibus before the deadline on Friday when government funding runs out, but we hope to do it much sooner than that because we’re mindful that a nor’easter is barreling down the East Coast on Thursday and Friday,” Schumer implored colleagues on the floor.

Sen. John Cornyn (Texas), an adviser to the Senate GOP leadership team, said there’s growing desire among Republicans to get the omnibus wrapped up quickly so senators don’t get stuck in Washington because of the massive storm, which is projected to create bomb cyclone conditions over the Midwest.

“I think we’re coalescing behind that plan,” he said. “There’s some desire for some  amendments, but I think we can knock those pretty quickly.”

“I think the storm is accelerating people’s interest,” he added. “I’m a little concerned, even if the weather’s not bad, that flights are disrupted and people can’t get home for the holidays, which would be too bad.”

Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.C.) echoed that timeline — and lawmakers’ desire to get out of Washington, D.C., before the storm hits.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.), a member of the Senate Democratic leadership team, said she hopes that senators can finish voting on the omnibus Wednesday evening, which would then send the package over to the House to pass Thursday.

“This looks really bad,” she said of the weather reports. “They’re talking bomb cyclones. We’ve been through this before in Michigan … 60 mile-per-hour winds.

“There’s a great motivation on everybody’s part” to get the omnibus bill wrapped up on Wednesday evening, she added.

Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.) said no senator wants to spend Christmas in Washington because their flight home gets canceled because of weather.

“It depends if people want to spend Christmas here in D.C.,” he quipped when asked if the omnibus needs to get wrapped up quickly to get out of town before high winds and snow move across the Midwest and Northeast.

“I think, hopefully, common sense will prevail here and we’ll move along and get home for Christmas,” he added.

Al Weaver contributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced Thursday morning that he’s reached an agreement with colleagues on amendments to the 4,155-page omnibus so the Senate can pass the bill later in the day and give the House a chance to act Friday.    And it looks like his savior may be independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.),…
The Hill

Is Trump now forced to run third-party?

At a certain point, all decisions and election chances in politics come down to basic math. No matter how some consultants, pollsters or campaign managers may attempt to complicate the process to justify their fees or salaries paid by a candidate or company, it still comes down to this: Does the math finish on the…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Ocasio-Cortez only Democrat to vote ‘no’ on spending package

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.) was the only House Democrat to vote against a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package on Friday, voting “no” on the measure because of increased funding for defense and federal agencies that oversee immigration. The House passed the sprawling measure in a 225-201-1 vote, sending the bill to President Biden’s desk. The…
The Hill

Trump: Fear of indictments ‘didn’t play into’ 2024 run

Former President Trump said in a new interview published on Friday that possible fears of being indicted “didn’t play into” his decision to run for president in 2024. Trump has been the subject of several probes, including the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot attack; one in Georgia’s Fulton County regarding…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee

House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year.  Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)…
The Hill

These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for the $1.7T funding package

Nine House Republicans broke from the GOP to support a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill on Friday, ignoring leadership’s recommendation to vote against the measure. The legislation passed in a 225-201-1 vote and now heads to President Biden’s desk for his final signature. The Senate approved the measure in a bipartisan 68-29 vote on Thursday.…
The Hill

Northern Virginia sheriff ends voluntary cooperation agreement with ICE

The Arlington County sheriff’s office announced on Tuesday that it has ended its voluntary cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Sheriff Beth Arthur said her office will no longer recognize any “voluntary requests” from ICE and will not contact the agency about releases from its facility, starting on Tuesday.  “I am extremely passionate…
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
The Hill

On The Money — Congress sends $1.7T funding package to Biden

Congress is heading out for the rest of the year after putting a bow on a $1.7 trillion government funding bill this afternoon. We’ll also look at the latest on the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, why Democrats released former President Trump’s tax returns and more. But first, what do you think of Obama’s list…
The Hill

Senate strikes deal on how to advance spending agreement

Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-Utah) proposed amendment would keep Title 42 in place. We regret the error. The Senate on Thursday struck a deal to advance to final passage the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package that will fund the government through the end of fiscal 2023.…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Black voters, long taken for granted, are being prioritized

Democrats are finally prioritizing Black voters, winning notes or approval from advocacy groups who represent one of the party’s most loyal constituencies — one they say has too often been taken for granted. The ascension of Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to lead House Democrats as a successor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and President Biden’s push to…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump rails against Jan. 6 committee following final report release

Former President Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Friday following the release of the committee’s final report on the attack.  Trump said in a video posted to Truth Social that the American people have been “deceived with lies” about the attack from the committee.  The committee released…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

House ends Congress by passing $1.7 trillion funding package

The House passed a mammoth $1.7 trillion omnibus package on Friday, capping off weeks of drama to lock down government funding for the next fiscal year. The bill passed largely along party lines, 225-201-1, a day after the Senate approved the bill in a bipartisan vote. The legislation now heads to President Biden’s desk for…
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Matt Gaetz criticizes McCarthy for not believing in ‘anything’

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) penned dueling op-eds on House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) quest to become Speaker that were published in The Daily Caller on Wednesday. Gaetz, one of a handful of GOP lawmakers vocally opposing McCarthy’s bid, wrote that the California Republican “has no ideology” and claiming…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

823K+
Followers
92K+
Post
585M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy