everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock 9-year-old uses $1300 profit from hot chocolate stand to place gifts under Charli’s Tree for children in need
LUBBOCK, Texas — In November, 9-year-old Riggen Greer – with a little help from his parents – began warming hearts this holiday season with his hot chocolate stand in South Lubbock. Greer has been stirring up Christmas cheer almost every night for the past couple of weeks....
everythinglubbock.com
Sippin’ on the South Plains: Idalou Harvest
LUBBOCK, Texas—Our Sippin’ on the South Plains shares more about Idalou Harvest. Each week we will share the story of 8 different wineries in our region. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk about the High Plains wine industry that will air every weekend from now until January 1 on KLBK.
6 and counting, emergency calls for water removal Friday in Lubbock
The recent cold weather is a good reason to remember the dangers of frozen pipes.
everythinglubbock.com
The United Family stores to close early Christmas Eve and remain closed Christmas Day
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family announced its stores will close early on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24) and will remain closed on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25). According to a press release from The United Family, stores will close at 7:00 p.m. Saturday and will reopen for normal...
everythinglubbock.com
Logan’s Roadhouse is offering Feasts To Go to feed your family and a gift card deal
LUBBOCK, Texas—If you are not much into cooking for the holidays; let Logan’s Roadhouse help. They are serving up Feasts To Go for the family to enjoy. Plus, they have a gift card special that makes the perfect gift or stocking stuffer. Visit their website or stop in for holiday hours, to place your holiday orders and to grab gift cards to finish your shopping, 6251 Slide Road, LogansRoadhouse.com.
Delicious! Here’s Where To Celebrate National Sangria Day In Lubbock
Is there anything quite so refreshing as an ice-cold glass of fruity, sweet Sangria? Probably not, but isn't it strange that today, December 20th, is National Sangria Day?. I agree with my dad who said it's a warm-weather drink. However, the right Sangria recipe can make a lovely winter drink, too, especially with seasonally appropriate fruits and spices. Sangria is, after all, infinitely variable in recipes:
Lubbock residents decorate homes for Christmas in unique way
On 100th Street and Avenue U, two homeowners have teamed up to decorate their houses with Christmas lights and sync them on the radio for people to drive by and watch.
Unique & Decadent Lubbock Eatery to Re-Open Under New Management
I'm not going to knock a great burger or a good chicken fried steak. But doesn't it seem like there are PLENTY of restaurants serving that type of fare in Lubbock. Again, I'm grateful, but what if you're craving something totally different, unique, and- why not?- totally decadent?. You're in...
Lubbock Firehouse employee gets holiday surprise from customers
One Firehouse employee was in for a surprise when he went into work Wednesday. Justin Cadzow has worked at Firehouse Subs at Canyon West for over two years as a cashier, always going above and beyond for his customers.
This Just Might Be The Absolute Worst Pothole In All Of Lubbock
The roads in Lubbock could definitely be worse, but some areas seem pretty overlooked. You might think your block has some issues, but have you ever seen the pothole located at Owen Street and Avenue D? It's an exquisite specimen. The pothole's pothole. It's something else. I don't even know...
Lubbock, Y’all Are On My Last Nerve With This Bad Behavior
Everybody, myself very much included, makes mistakes. We all forget things, drop the ball, and brain fart. It's totally human. But it seems like Lubbock has made one bad behavior into more than a "life happens" moment, but rather an entire culture of irresponsibility and it's on my last dang nerve.
everythinglubbock.com
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash late Friday evening, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision in Central Lubbock late Friday evening. According to a press release from LPD, the crash occurred just before 11:30 p.m. at 45th Street and Avenue Q. LPD said...
This Lubbock Designer Store Has Adorable Fast-Food-Themed Christmas Ornaments
When I was a kid, my parents had a pretty traditional Christmas tree. Lots of red and white and green. I always wanted purple and pink and random silly ornaments, but they are a bit more conventional than I am. Now that I'm an adult, I get to put whatever I want on my tree, which has been pretty fun. My tree at home is decked out with purple ribbons and neon ornaments and definitely isn't for everyone, but I love it!
everythinglubbock.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle outside Lubbock Whataburger Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in Central Lubbock early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around noon outside the Whataburger restaurant located at corner of 19th Street and Avenue Q. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the pedestrian suffered moderate injuries in...
18 Lubbock Stores & Restaraunts Open on Christmas & Christmas Eve 2022
The holidays are here and if you are looking to do some last-minute shopping, get food or just need to grab something real quick these are the places open for Christmas and Christmas Eve in Lubbock. There are restaurants, stores and each one has its hours. 21 Awesome Places to...
I Shared Lunch With a Complete Stranger in Spirit of the Holidays
This week has been filled with anticipation for the weekend more than any this year for one reason and that's because it's Christmas. Everyone who celebrates Christmas loves the holiday because 'tis the season of giving and while I was out running errands getting my brain muscles going I had something great happen. I got to share a meal with a total stranger.
Could This Be The Greatest License Plate In All Of Lubbock?
A friend of mine spotted what just might be the great license plate in Lubbock, if not, the greatest of all time. I've never been one to pay extra money to have some kind of silly phrase or nickname for mine. I just go with the basic boring ones. It hasn't stopped me from dreaming about one. It would probably have something to do with cats...
Santa Adds LP&L To Naughty List, Likely Won’t Even Bother With Coal
It's no shock to Lubbock residents that Santa will be casually forgetting LP&L when he rides through town this weekend. Word is, he won't even be supplying them with coal, the item typically allotted for those on the naughty list. He knows better than to waste a single second of his time on the company responsible for ruining Christmas across the hub with outrageous bills and disconnect notices.
KCBD
Burst pipe causes thousands in damage at Discount Tire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was a long night and a back-and-forth battle with the elements for one Lubbock business. At Discount Tire on 82nd and University, it all began when their sprinkler system blew a head. Then, a couple of water pipes froze and burst, followed by air pipes breaking in the garage. And finally, the main water line burst.
KCBD
Heavy rescue dispatched to ceiling collapse at south Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a south Lubbock apartment complex for reports of a ceiling collapse Friday afternoon. Heavy rescue was dispatched to the Ella Apartments at 12:14 p.m. and were on scene at 12:19 p.m., according to LFR. There were no injuries reported, but LFR...
