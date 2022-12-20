Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing
Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
southarkansassun.com
Struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic? Maine has you covered with stimulus payments
Maine is providing financial assistance to its residents through a series of stimulus payments and other relief measures. The state’s supplemental budget for fiscal year 2022–2023 includes direct payments of $850 to individuals and $1,700 to joint filers. These payments are intended to help cover necessities like groceries, gas, and utilities, but residents can use the funds for any purpose they choose, according to the Office of Governor Janet T. Mills on November 1, 2022.
The wealthiest person in Vermont is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
WPFO
Diapers, wipes and formula donated to Maine community organizations
The United Way of Southern Maine is making sure some Maine’s most vulnerable have supplies this winter. The United Way of Southern Maine hosted a Baby Basics Drive, collecting more than 10,000 diapers, hundreds of wipes, and dozens of containers of formula. On Thursday, the organization delivered some of...
WPFO
Crumbl Cookies penalized for violated child labor laws, including in New Hampshire
The Department of Labor says 11 Crumbl Cookies franchises violated child labor rules, including a franchise in Nashua, New Hampshire. According to the DOL, more than 40 minors across six different states worked longer than legally allowed or in dangerous conditions. They say many of these employees were 14 and...
Most Maine Residents Will Likely Get A $450 Check In January
Good news is to be expected very soon, we hope. It has been said that all taxpayer should soon see hundreds of dollars in relief checks. When I say soon, I mean next month and that is in a blink of an eye peeps!. This happened because a budget committee...
WPFO
Heating relief bill moves forward, Mainers could see $450 checks by end of January
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Heating relief for Mainers is now one step closer to reality after a late-night meeting in Augusta. A special legislative committee voted unanimously to move the energy relief bill forward, which would send direct payments to low- and middle-income households. The public hearing was a key step...
Maine hospitals see lower readmission penalties after regulators relax certain metrics during the pandemic
Maine Medical Center, MaineHealth’s flagship location, saw penalties of .06 percent in 2021 and .11 percent in 2022. It will receive no penalties in 2023. Photo by Roger McCord. Maine hospitals on average will see some of the lowest penalties for patient readmissions in a decade after federal regulators...
WPFO
13,000+ Mainers still waiting for $850 relief checks as Legislature debates future funding
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- As legislators in Augusta debate a new round of assistance and direct payments to help with high heating costs, thousands of Mainers are still waiting for the $850 relief checks sent earlier this year. While most Mainers who qualified received their checks over the summer, the...
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
coast931.com
Maine nurse’s union reacts to changes to paid leave policy
The nurse’s union at Maine Medical Center say the hospital’s decision to take away some paid leave benefits is illegal. According to CBS 13 news, the hospital has taken away paid parental leave, as well as paid leave for bereavement, jury duty and military service. The changes impact nurses, but not other employees.
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
laconiadailysun.com
Counties with the longest life expectancy in New Hampshire
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in New Hampshire using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
WPFO
CMP begins power restoration effort across Maine
GORHAM (WGME) -- In Cumberland county, one of the hardest-hit areas by Friday's storm so far, many are still without power as of Friday night. In Gorham, the restoration efforts are well underway. Utility workers say with wind gusts above 60 mph, it’s been too dangerous for crews to make...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
Only 1 New England Town Makes List of Most Mispronounced Towns in the US
Not going to lie, I find it very amusing when I try to get people (not from New England) to pronounce towns and cities in Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire. Yes, there are some easy town names to pronounce like "Portland" and "Boston". I mean everyone knows those, but some other city and town names outsiders just do not seem to comprehend.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
In Maine, heat pumps are proving themselves even against extreme cold
The state believes heat pumps are the best answer to Maine's heating oil problem. Photo courtesy Efficiency Maine. Recent research by Efficiency Maine makes the case that replacing homes’ entire heating systems with heat pumps can be cost-effective and comfortable, even in Maine’s notoriously cold winters. “Here, it...
WPFO
Maine lawmakers reach deal on heating aid package after long hearing
AUGUSTA, Maine (BDN) — After Democrats agreed to a key demand for a public hearing, the top Republican in the Maine Senate voted to advance a heating aid package, paving the way for passage when the Legislature convenes early next month. Two weeks after Senate Republicans voted down a...
