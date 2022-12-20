Read full article on original website
How to recycle discarded fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many cities and towns across the Cape Fear will offer curbside pickup of discarded fresh-cut Christmas trees in the next several weeks. If your location is not listed below, check with your local county waste management department. BRUNSWICK COUNTY. The Carolina Shores town hall will...
The Warming Shelter opens in Wilmington ahead of freezing temps
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An emergency shelter in Wilmington opened its doors ahead of the freezing temperatures expected over the weekend. Volunteers worked for days to open its doors by 5:30 Friday evening to welcome anyone in need of a warm place to stay. Rev. Meg McBride helped organize...
Wilmington offering free on-street parking for holidays
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington is offering free on-street parking in downtown just in time for the holidays. Parking fees will be removed beginning Friday and will last through Tuesday, December 27th. Enforcement will resume on December 28th. Wilmington most-recently made parking free ahead of Thanksgiving...
A Habitat for Humanity home for the holidays
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– A family is celebrating their first holiday in their new home, a home they built through Brunswick County Habitat for Humanity’s Homeowner Services Program. “A dream come true, I mean I don’t know how else to put it,” said Jordyn Cottle. “A...
Sheetz locations to be built in the Cape Fear Area
CAPE FEAR AREA, NC (WWAY)– A convenience store and gas station chain has plans to bring two new locations to the Wilmington area. Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, says “although it is too early to share details around when stores will open, Sheetz can confirm the company is in the planning stages for two locations in the Wilmington area.”
Lighthouse Shining Ministries holds food and new clothes giveaway in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A New Hanover County church held its bi-monthly food giveaway Thursday on Carolina Beach Road but it looked a little different than usual. 20 palettes of brand new clothes -ranging from coats to pants and shoes were donated from Walmart and available for anyone in need.
Duke Energy emergency power outages underway; thousands in Cape Fear without power
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Duke Energy is experiencing short temporary power outages across its system due to extremely cold temperatures driving the unusually high energy demand. According to Duke Energy, emergency outages, also known as rolling blackouts, are necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
Locals brace outdoor animals for cold
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– As the cold weather moves into the Cape Fear, locals are making efforts to protect their outside farm animals. The Sawyer Family of Leland was out on their farm all afternoon getting their animals ready to brace tonight’s cold. The family says it is important...
Santa Claus visits WWAY studio, talks naughty and nice list
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Santa Claus visited the WWAY studio in Leland on Friday to discuss his preparations for Christmas Eve. Jolly Old Saint Nick flew in early Friday morning with the help of his reindeer, appearing on Good Morning Carolina. He says he and his elves are gearing up for their biggest night of the year.
Local brewery looks to help nonprofits in 2023
BRUSNWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — During the season of giving, one local brewery is looking to give back all year long. Brunswick Beer & Cider, located inside Brunswick Forest in Leland, is looking to help non-profits in 2023. The company whose sister company is Wrightsville Beach Brewery in Wilmington, has run this program for the past 6 years.
Fire involving Christmas tree damages home
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday evening. The call came in at 5:22 p.m. about a fire inside a home in the 200 block of East Brown Street. Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said a mother and child, along with some pets,...
Brunswick County Social Services distribute 3,100 Christmas gifts
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County Social Services is sharing a big thank you to residents and organizations that donated a combined 3,100 gifts for local children and adults through the department’s 2022 Angel Tree initiative. “Every year we are overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of our...
Duke Energy urge customers delay unnecessary energy use for the next 24 to 48hrs
CAPE FEAR, NC (WWAY) — Several areas throughout the Cape Fear have opened warming shelters as a result of Duke Energy’s rolling blackouts. A Duke Energy Alert to customers read: “The extremely low temperatures and high demand continue to place an unusual strain on the energy grid. Please consider powering down all nonessential devices and delaying unnecessary energy use for the next 24 – 48 hours to help avoid rotating outages in the early morning hours on Sunday and Monday. We understand this is a difficult ask given both the holidays and the cold temps, and we are grateful for your efforts.”
Local comedy room holding fundraiser, clothing drive for ‘A Safe Place’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dead Crow Comedy Room and Lush Garden Bar are hosting a fundraiser for A Safe Place on Friday evening. The event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with comedians Lew Morgante, Cliff Cash, Billy Raim, Ellie Coleman, and Zack Burk taking the stage. Tickets are $20...
Brunswick County resident helps remember those lost to drug overdoses
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — An epidemic that was taken the lives of many, drug overdose and addiction related deaths have risen over the past few years. Lisa Smith, a member of Moms Against Drugs (M.A.D) says this Christmas tree in Southport has special meaning to those who want to remember loved ones.
Coastal BUDS dance camp participants show off dance moves in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — People with disabilities showed off their best dance moves at the Community Arts Center in downtown Wilmington on Friday. There were four performances this week, with the culmination of the week-long. iCan Dance Camp hosted by Coastal BUDS which stands for ‘Bringing Up Down Syndrome’....
Popular holiday gifts selling at stores in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As the countdown to Christmas continues, area stores are sharing what popular items shoppers are rushing to buy to give to their loved ones for the holidays. WWAY checked in with some local stores to see what items are popular gift items this holiday season.
Wilmington Police release name of pedestrian killed on Market Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have identified the man killed after being struck by a vehicle last week. Police say 45-year-old Christopher Lanier Burton was hit in the 3100 block of Market Street in front of ‘Dr. Stylz’ men’s clothing store. Burton was...
Tips on safely heating your home as temperatures drop well below freezing
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — As temperatures plummet, people will be cranking up the heat in an effort to heat their homes this weekend. From ovens to charcoal grills, Captain Matthew Sellers with Leland Fire Rescue says there are several ways people try to heat their homes that aren’t the safest ideas.
Scam warning if you’re planning to give a gift card this holiday season
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — As people are finishing their last minute holiday shopping, the Better Business Bureau is warning against a new scam involving gift cards. Quantrell Quick with the Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina says they have been alerted to a new type of scams for gift cards purchased in stores.
