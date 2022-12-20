Read full article on original website
Krusig74
4d ago
So when all the criminals have the guns. what are you going to do then? Oh I know your going to be the victim. Well I'm not. So come and try to take them.
Reply(2)
43
7020s
4d ago
No cash bail for violent crimes but hey why don't we take away a constitutional right from people that are good tax paying citizens 🙄 What a bunch of hecks we have for politicians in this state.
Reply
25
Steve Carter
4d ago
only way you can end gun violence is to keep the criminals locked up they are the ones who are shooting this object it's not the gun that's out there walking the streets looking for innocent people to shoot it's the criminal who they're getting ready to turn loose January with no bond thank you pritzer and Democrats for helping us make a choice whether to give up our guns or not I say not
Reply
20
Related
Ten new laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — At the start of the new year, 195 laws go into effect, changing everything from reforming the criminal justice system to who can be a substitute teacher. Here are some of these laws. Minimum Wage Increase The standard minimum wage for an Illinois worker is $13 per hour, starting Jan. 2023. The […]
advantagenews.com
Madison County Board opposes state assault weapons ban
The Madison County Board voted 22-4 Wednesday night to denounce House Bill 5855, which is up for consideration in the Illinois General Assembly. It’s known as the “Protect Illinois Communities Act.” The bill would essentially ban the sale, possession, or manufacture of a variety of semi-automatic weapons.
starvedrock.media
Southern Illinois officials prepare to implement SAFE-T Act
Across Illinois, judges, state’s attorneys and law enforcement officials are preparing to implement the SAFE-T Act. According to Illinois Policy, the SAFE-T Act implements reformed policing, corrections and pretrial detention. Police reforms include: Several restrictions to what constitutes a police officer’s justified use of force, including banning chokeholds, clarifications...
Illinois State Rifle Association not willing to bend on gun ban
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A lobbyist for the Illinois State Rifle Association says the organization is not willing to negotiate terms on a proposal that would ban numerous guns in the state. Ed Sullivan, a former state representative who now lobbies for the association, told a House committee Tuesday that House Bill 5855 will immediately open legal […]
Assault weapons ban proposal for Illinois: Day 3 of hearing
CHICAGO — Lawmakers will hear more testimony Tuesday during day three of the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. Law enforcement, gun control advocacy groups, rifle associations and gun rights organizations, and victims of gun violence are all expected to be represented during the testimony. The bill […]
1470 WMBD
Manier could run for state legislative seat
WASHINGTON, Ill. – The Mayor of Washington is strongly considering throwing his hat into the ring for another state legislative seat that is in Republican hands because of the incumbent’s resignation. Gary Manier tells 25 News “Right now, I’m a yes” for running for the 53rd District seat...
wmay.com
Pritzker Signs Law Requiring Illinois Pensions To Divest From Russia
Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation to divest Illinois pension funds from financial holdings with Russian banks. Pritzker says that as the great-grandson of Ukrainian Jewish refugees, he stands with the people of Ukraine against what he calls Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Less than one...
New Illinois Laws in 2023 Will Establish State Snake, Celebrate Sweet Corn and More
The state of Illinois will have dozens of new laws going into effect on Jan. 1, and while most will carve out new programs or add additional public safety measures, a handful will celebrate what makes the state unique. While most Illinoisans are aware that the state bird is the...
Michael Madigan indictment highlights year of Illinois news
(WTVO) — Former Illinois House Speaker Michale Madigan hasn’t been in the headlines much in recent weeks. But he was certainly a topic of conversation earlier this year, when was accused in a 23-count indictment of corruption and racketeering. Accusations against Madigan stem from a 2020 report that tabbed him “Public Official A” in an investigation […]
Doctors, activists urge Illinois lawmakers to pass gun control bill
CHICAGO (CBS) – Doctors, activists and gun violence survivors are pushing for tougher gun control measures.During a hearing on Tuesday, they pleaded with Illinois state lawmakers to pass a bill introduced in the state House after the Highland Park July 4 mass shooting."The assault weapons prohibition will help keep firearms that were designed to be weapons of war, and have no place in the civilian market, off of our streets," said Alison Shih, counsel at Everytown for Gun Safety.The Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban future sales of assault-style weapons, restrict magazine capacity, and raise the age to get a Firearm Owners ID (FOID) from 18 to 21.Critics have called the measure a violation of the Second Amendment right to bear arms.
wdbr.com
Safe or racist?
The red-shirted forces of Moms Demand Action gave State Rep. Denyse (cq) Wang Stoneback (D-Skokie) a standing ovation Tuesday, when she summed up her opinion of the National Rifle Association:. “A money-making operation from gun manufacturers based on half of the text of the Second Amendment,” she said during a...
19thnews.org
Illinois will be the first state to eliminate cash bail. Here’s why women led the push for reform.
On January 1, Illinois will become the first state in the country to officially eliminate its cash bail system when the Pretrial Fairness Act goes into effect. Under the new system, a person will only be detained before trial if a judge determines that they pose a threat to others or have a likelihood of being a flight risk.
wglc.net
Judge weighing challenge to law ending cash bail
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge plans to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail. A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday in lawsuits brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs against the measure pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly. The elimination of cash bail is set to take effect Jan. 1, which would end a practice that critics say penalizes the poor. A lawyer for opponents argued the law violated a state constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.”
wmay.com
Gun Rights Groups Vow Legal Action If Weapons Ban Passes
Gun rights advocates are vowing to sue if Illinois lawmakers pass a ban on the sale of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. Several pro-gun groups testified this week before a legislative hearing on the proposal. Longtime gun lobbyist Todd Vandermyde questioned how the state would be able to enforce provisions that would require current owners of assault-style weapons to register those firearms. And he and others say the ban violates the Second Amendment and harms law-abiding gun owners.
wjbc.com
New state law aims to end stigma about GED’s
SPRINGFIELD – The GED is getting a new name come January. Starting in 2023, the GED certificate will be called the State of Illinois High School diploma says Community College Board spokesperson Matt Berry. “This is important because often a high school equivalency can have a stigma that it’s...
WSPY NEWS
State Senator expects lame-duck session to include possible gun bans
Morris State Senator Sue Rezin expects there to be a vote on legislation banning certain guns and magazines during the Illinois General Assembly's lame-duck session at the start of the new year. Rezin says it's easier pass legislation during a lame duck session. Rezin says departing lawmakers don't have to...
Governor Pritzker signs law cutting financial ties with Russia
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now headed to be completely financially independent from Russia, thanks to a new law. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law that requires the state to divest all assets in pension funds from Russian and Belarusian banks and companies. That move is largely symbolic, as the Governor’s Office estimates only […]
When People Move From Illinois, Here’s Where They’re Going
We've been hearing for years about how Illinois has been hemorrhaging so many residents that we lead the entire Midwest in "outbound migration," and are one of the top three states in the entire country when it comes to population loss. There's really no disputing the numbers, but like me,...
Patients Went to This Isolated Facility for Treatment. Instead, Nearly Two Dozen Were Charged With Crimes.
For years, residents at the Illinois facility received scant treatment for their developmental disabilities and mental illnesses, then faced felonies for lashing out at staff.
‘Unprecedented emergency’: Dem-led cities and states brace for influx of migrants
Over the last month, thousands of migrants have crossed into the U.S. at the Texas border ahead of the expiration of Title 42.
Comments / 61