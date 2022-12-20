Read full article on original website
Madelyn Davis
4d ago
are you going to have listen to a sermon first because the thanks giving thing you did and then waited in cold and then they didn't have anything. just wondering?
Santa's helpers surprise RMH families with early deliveries
Music producer Raffles van Excel stopped by Bakersfield to promote a new song “Why Oh Why”. During his visit, he decided to take on another labor of love by playing Santa to families in need.
Mission at Kern County hosts Christmas Eve meal
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County will be hosting its annual Christmas community meal on Christmas Eve. The event will feature live music, a visit from Santa Claus and special gifts will be handed out to each adult and child who attends. The lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 […]
House of Ruth Outreach Ministry to host 'Just In Time 4 Christmas' event
House of Ruth Outreach Minstry will be holding its "Just In Time 4 Christmas" outreach event on Friday, Dec 23.
BPD & KCSO hold 38th annual Christmas Basket giveaway
The 38th annual Christmas Basket giveaway happened on Tuesday morning. This is an event that allows both law enforcement agencies in the community, Kern County Sheriff’s Office and the Bakersfield Police Department, to partner together and spread holiday cheer to those in need. Bakersfield Chief of Police Greg Terry said, “this is one of the […]
Local groups distribute holiday meals to seniors, vets
Local nonprofits rallied on Thursday, the eve of the holiday weekend, to pack and send out several hundred meals to veterans and disadvantaged seniors who unfortunately may not have anyone to celebrate with. Since 2009, these Christmas meal deliveries have been the annual act of amity by the Valley Feeding...
Greyhound Lines offers free rides to those in need for holiday season
Greyhound Lines is once again offering free rides to help people in need this holiday season as part of the transportation company’s Homefree Program.
Teen Challenge’s Christmas at Roberts Lane drive-thru experience kicks-off Thursday
Teen Challenge spokesperson Maxwell Schmidt joined 17 News to talk about the second annual Christmas at Roberts Lane drive-thru experience happening Thursday. The Teen Challenge Women’s campus features a drive-thru light display, holiday treats for sale and Santa Claus will be making an appearance. The event will have handmade...
Special Christmas Day programming on KGET
KGET is sharing the news team’s favorite stories of the year with special programming on Christmas Day. Throughout Sunday, we’ll have several half-hour specials presented by 17 News anchors and reporters. It begins with Robert Price and a series of stories on “Where We Live” at noon. At 2 p.m. entertainment reporter Rick Bentley takes […]
Pet of the Week: Diego
Bakersfield, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Diego!. Diego is a two-month old Chihuahua short coat mix pup. Because of his size and short coat, Diego is kept in a separate indoor room to keep him warm. The only way to see Diego is on their website or by scheduling an appointment to meet the little guy in person, according to Kristen White.
Bakersfield rookie MLB player, Boys & Girls Club donate toys to children
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — MLB rookie Austin Charles and the Boys & Girls Club of Bakersfield donated toys at a youth center on Niles Street Friday morning. Charles, a Kansas City Royals rookie player was at the giveaway at the Armstrong Youth Center, handing out toys. Charles understands what it means to bring smiles to the kids' faces.
Kern homeless collaborative in need of volunteers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative needs volunteers for its 2023 Point-in-Time Count. Organizers need 500 volunteers to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in the county, according to the collaborative. The annual count provides a snapshot of homelessness in Kern County. The results are used to allocate […]
Unique mix of weather conditions blankets Bakersfield in fog
A phenomenon particular to the Central Valley unfolded locally over the last week: early mornings and late nights with a soft blanket of fog enveloping Bakersfield. Experts say multiple factors singled out Bakersfield for these conditions, including a temperature differential and cooler weather than normal for this time of year. Unhealthy air quality in Kern County for the past week has also contributed to the foggy conditions.
Trial in the disappearance of Orrin and Orson West set to begin in January
Community members held a candlelight vigil for the boys two years to the day after they were first reported missing from California City. The boys' adoptive parents are set to stand trial for murder.
BEST EATS: Eggplant parm sandwich at Ggiata Delicatessen
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Ggiata Delicatessen is an East Coast-style deli with the most un-East Coast-style location imaginable: Melrose Avenue. The odds of an employee being named Tony or Vinny are slim to none. Not a tracksuit or muscle shirt was in sight when I visited and everyone’s hair appeared bereft of gel. It’s a […]
16 People Found Being Held Captive In Bakersfield?!
Police are investigating a Bakerfield home where 16 people were being held captive! Neighbors caught video of one of the victims escaping and banging on their door to plead for help. Watch the video above for more details!
Fog expected in Kern County this holiday weekend
Finally some of the fog that plagued Kern County all week cleared out just in time today, leaving clear and dry conditions this afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern through the Christmas weekend. This will provide warm and dry conditions especially in the mountains and desert areas. The […]
Christmas baskets to be given out by KCSO, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — For a 38th consecutive year, the Kern County Sheriff's Office and Bakersfield Police Department will donate 400 baskets of food to families beginning Tuesday, according to press releases from the departments. High Desert Distribution is working with the departments to feed families nominated by law...
Coroner identifies woman killed in a 3-vehicle collision in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a woman who died in a three-vehicle collision in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon. Shelley Joy Cassingham, 46, of Lancaster was the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tow truck on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road, according to the coroner’s office. Officials said Cassingham was pronounced […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Dec. 22, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to locate a gang member on parole with ties to southwest Bakersfield. Marshals are looking for Deqwon Thomas, 20. He is a member of the Warlord Piru criminal street gang and has a criminal history that includes assault with a firearm, burglary, evading a peace officer, participating in a criminal street gang and being a gang member in possession of a firearm.
Video shows alleged human trafficking victim pleading for help in Bakersfield
An investigation by the sheriff’s department in Kern County, California revealed 16 people being held captive inside a home in Bakersfield. A neighbor’s home security camera captured video of a man who escaped a home where he claims to have been held captive. Footage shows him running up to another home and banging on the garage door shouting, “Help us.”
