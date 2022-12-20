Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
U.S. House Passes $1.7 Trillion Bill Funding Federal Government Through September, Sending It to Biden
The U.S. House passed a bill to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, through September. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he is eager to sign it into law. Overall, the legislation provides $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs, and...
NBC Miami
Jan. 6 House Committee Releases Final Report on Trump Capitol Riot Investigation
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot released its long-awaited final report. The report was issued days after the panel voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice Department for investigation and possible prosecution. The panel has begun sharing evidence with the...
NBC Miami
TikTok Banned on Government Devices Under Spending Bill Passed by Congress
Congress passed a large spending package that includes a bill banning TikTok from being used on government devices. The package also includes new filing fees for mergers to raise money for the antitrust agencies and a bill requiring online platforms to deter counterfeits by vetting sellers. Congress failed to pass...
NBC Miami
What to Know About the Two Student Loan Forgiveness Cases the Supreme Court Will Hear Legal Arguments on in February
Two of the legal challenges brought against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan have reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Here's what you need to know about the cases, which will be heard on Feb. 28. Two of the legal challenges brought against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan...
When politics and science clash
We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
NBC Miami
Jan. 6 Participant Arrested in California After Hours-Long Standoff With the FBI
A man who carried what appeared to be a hammer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 got into a standoff Thursday with the FBI for hours before he was arrested by special agents for his role in the riot, law enforcement officials told NBC News. Eric Christie was arrested...
NBC Miami
New Government Funding Package Includes ‘Historic Step Forward' for Pregnant Workers, New Mothers
Two bills to provide additional protections for pregnant workers and breastfeeding people were included in the $1.7 trillion federal government spending package passed by Congress this week. The changes are a "monumental and historic step forward" that will make a huge difference for low-income workers, particularly women of color, one...
NBC Miami
DeSantis ‘Czar' Used Alias, Private Email As Contractor Sought Migrant Flights' Deal
As his former client was seeking the contract to relocate migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “public safety czar” gave Vertol Systems Company CEO James Montgomerie a private “email channel to use,” according to records released Thursday by the governor’s office.
Comments / 0