Keller, TX

Texas high schooler breaks Michael Phelps’ swimming record

By Kelsey Thompson
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Keller ISD high school student broke the 400-meter individual medley record previously set by Olympian Michael Phelps.

Maximus Williamson, a sophomore at Keller High School, competed at the 2022 Winter Junior Nationals competition on Dec. 9 in Austin. Williamson competed in the 15 to 16-year-old national age group for the 400-meter individual medley, per a release.

Williamson completed the race in 3:39.83, smashing the 2002 record set by Phelps of 3:42:08.

“Breaking 40 [seconds] was a goal for me,” Williamson said in the release. “I was so close to it last year … I think that’s what pushed me the most.”

Phelps, a namesake in competitive swimming, is also recognized as the most decorated Olympian of all time. He has earned a collective 28 medals — 23 gold, three silver and two bronzes.

Williamson broke the record while swimming for the Lakeside Aquatic Club. In addition to competing with the club, he also competes for the Keller High swim team and has earned several medals and set multiple records, the release added.

“Michael Phelps is the most well-known swimmer of all time, so even people who don’t know swimming know Phelps,” Keller High swim coach Jamie Shults said in the release. “To break a 20-year-old Michael Phelps record is truly an extraordinary accomplishment.”

