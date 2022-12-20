Read full article on original website
Jefferson County opens warming shelters
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Warming shelters have opened across Jefferson County, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. These shelters are located at the following locations:. Adams Fire Station, 6 N Main St, Adams, NY 13605. Henderson Fire Station, 8939 State Route 178, Henderson, NY 13650.
Samaritan services closing early due to weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Health clinics, family health centers, and other services are closing early Friday because of the impending winter storm. - Samaritan Lab and Imaging – Watertown Health and Wellness Plaza. - Samaritan Wound Care Center. - Samaritan Medical Practice – Ear, Nose and Throat...
Last minute shopping before Christmas...and the storm
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Last-minute Christmas shopping is especially hectic as many people try to grab gifts before the storm hits. There was steady traffic at the Salmon Run Mall Thursday. “I’m here shopping for my boyfriend. I have to do it all last minute because he’s...
Treacherous traveling leaves many stranded and scrambling in Alex Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The drive north on Interstate 81 at 7 AM Saturday morning- Seeing 20 feet in front of you was considered good driving conditions. At the base of the Thousand Islands Bridge, 18 wheelers were socked in with snow. One trucker hauling an empty trailer couldn’t go across the Thousand Islands Bridge because of the gusty winds. He chose to wait 18 hours.
Local olive oil company, Sovena USA donates to local charities
ROME, N.Y. -- Local olive oil company and one of the largest in the world, Sovena USA, has been in the holiday spirit, recently donating 100 bottles and $10,000 to local charities. Since Thanksgiving this year, the company located in Rome, donated their GEM Organic Canola Olive Oil to Feed...
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Saturday, December 24, 2022
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 5:11 A.M. Barnes Corners United Methodist Church: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services CANCELLED. Fort Drum: Non-essential uniformed and civilian personnel are asked not to report; daycare is closed. Grace Episcopal Church Copenhagen: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day services CANCELLED. Lewis County Transfer Station:...
The blizzard of ‘22: A storm to be remembered
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - The blizzard of ‘22: A snowstorm that will be remembered, if not in the history books, certainly in your own memory. Parts of the North Country woke up to conditions they saw when they went to bed: Blowing, and drifting snow coupled with heavy snow, and that prompted travel bans to be posted, or extended, and states of emergency to be declared.
John “Jack” Hanlin, of Chaumont
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Hanlin of Chaumont, NY and Zephyrhills, FL heard the call up yonder and left this world on December 22nd, 2022. He entered this world on December 17th, 1928 the son of John Hanlin and Cecelia (Ross) Hanlin. Jack attended schools in...
Reservations now accepted for Shapiro Award dinner
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The public is invited to attend the dinner for the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kayla Jamieson appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The...
Best advice? Stay home!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The day started warm, breezy, and rainy, and by noon the wind had picked up, temperatures began to drop, and snow was being driven sideways. Temperatures are expected to continue falling and reach single digits and low double digits late tonight. That flash freeze could create icy road conditions.
States of Emergency and travel bans still in effect - A look at the difficult conditions
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - The situation in St. Lawrence County is amplified compared to Jefferson County. We spoke with Matt Denner, Director of Emergency Services, and he has a lot of information, including stranded motorists, warming centers, and road closures. “Currently, we have over 70 stranded motorists at our...
Stocking up in Watertown as people get a break from the storm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A lot of businesses were closed Saturday, but some that stayed open enjoyed extra business. The Washington Street Plaza in Watertown was fairly busy at midday as shoppers took advantage of a break in the action to stock up on essentials. ”I am visiting from...
Live special report: Officials urge people to stay off roads
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Things are a mess in northern Jefferson County and southern St. Lawrence County. Interstate 81 northbound lanes were closed between exit 49, the LaFargeville exit, and exit 50, near Alexandria Bay. That’s because of zero visibility and an overturned tractor-trailer. Southbound lanes were closed...
Live storm update: See current conditions across the north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Travel bans are in effect throughout the north country. That’s because of heavy snowfalls in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. 7 News anchor Jeff Cole and weather forecaster John Kubis took to the air Saturday morning to update viewers about conditions in the area.
William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William A. Dallas, 91, formerly of Sunset Ridge, Watertown and Cedar Cove, Henderson, died Wednesday morning at his home at Ives Hill Retirement Community. Bill was born on May 12, 1931 in Watertown, NY to Angelo and Vasiliki Dallaportas. He had three sisters, Helen, Joyce,...
Weather hazards force Indian River Rescue Squad to adapt while on an emergency call
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Just because there’s a travel ban, work hasn’t stopped for emergency services. Friday night, Indian River Ambulance Squad battled the storm. The squad’s Lance Ronas tells us one call that would’ve normally taken about 7 minutes to get to took an hour due...
Watertown CitiBus services suspended until Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown CitiBus is suspending services through Monday, December 26th, 2022. They plan to resume service on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. CitiBus was previously scheduled not to run on Monday, December 26th in observance of the Christmas Holiday, but citing weather conditions and the travel ban throughout Jefferson County, they will be off the road out of caution.
Saturday: 3700 Power Outages in Jefferson County
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - The number of customers in Jefferson County without power doubled overnight. According to National Grid, more than 3700 customers are without power as they wake up on a blustery, Christmas Eve Day. All of Wellesley Island and Grindstone Island is without power, affecting 1700...
Miss ‘Heart of the North Country’? Watch it here!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In case you missed our annual look back at some of the stories that touched our hearts this year, you’re in luck. You can watch the full half-hour “Heart of the North Country” special in the video above. It previously aired on...
Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charles W. Ashley, 65, of Canton died on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, where he had been a patient for a short time. He was in the company of family. Charles was born September 20, 1957 in Canton, a son...
