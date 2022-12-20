Man found floating in ocean off Juno Beach, later dies at hospital

The death of a man who was found floating face down in the ocean off Juno Beach on Tuesday is under investigation, deputies said.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Ocean Drive at 9:20 a.m.

Once they arrived, they found the victim in the water near the shoreline.

The man was transported to Jupiter Medical Center by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and pronounced dead just after 10 a.m. by medical staff.

The sheriff's office said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.