Man arrested in connection with Rumford shooting upgraded to manslaughter charge
RUMFORD, Maine — A Rumford man was in critical condition Monday evening after being allegedly shot by his brother. Shay McKenna, 27, of Rumford was charged with elevated aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon and arrested early Tuesday morning, a news release from Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss said Tuesday.
wabi.tv
Rumford shooting victim dies, brother charged with manslaughter
RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) -A 23-year old man who police say was shot by his brother Monday has died. According to State Police, Drew McKenna of Rumford succumbed to his injuries. His brother, 27-year-old Shay McKenna of Rumford, who was originally charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, is now being charged with manslaughter.
wabi.tv
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month. Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
Massachusetts man, wanted for alleged drug trafficking, kidnapping, found in Maine attic
A Massachusetts man who escaped a police standoff in November was found and arrested in an attic in Waterville, Maine on Monday, according to Maine State Police. As they were executing a search warrant at 224 County Road in Waterville, a crisis negotiation team from the Maine State Police attempted to contact Diego Martinez, 31, for hours on Dec. 19.
WGME
2 taken to hospital after fire in Gardiner
GARDINER (WGME) - Gardiner Fire Department reported a house fire at 3 Dennis Avenue in Gardiner early Saturday morning. It is believed that the cause of the fire was the family's generator. They had lost power during the storm. The home was a historic structure. It is not believed to...
Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
WMTW
Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding
RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
WMTW
Police say missing Maine teen has been located
WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
WMTW
Police: Drugs found on Florida man who crashed car into tree following chase in Lewiston
A Florida man was taken into custody after authorities say he fled a traffic stop then crashed into a tree in Lewiston. Early Wednesday morning, an Auburn police officer noticed a car with Florida license plates stopped at a light at the intersection of Court and Spring streets. When the...
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
Police searching for suspect in Oakland bank robbery
OAKLAND, Maine — Camden National Bank in Oakland was robbed on Monday morning, and police are trying to locate a suspect. The robbery took place just before 10 a.m. at the bank on Main Street, according to a release from Oakland police. Authorities described the suspect as "a white...
wabi.tv
Lewiston police believe they found missing man’s body
LEWISTOn, Maine (WMTW) - Police located a body Sunday believed to be that of Abdullahi Abdi. Abdi, 21, was first reported missing late last week. Officers and members of the Maine Warden Service found the remains while searching a wooded area in Wales near the location of an abandoned car Abdi had been driving.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
newscentermaine.com
Update: Police find body believed to be a missing 21-year-old Lewiston man
WALES, Maine — The body believed to be that of a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston was found Sunday afternoon in a wooded area in Wales, Maine. According to an email by the Lewiston Police Department, officers and Maine Game Wardens believe they found the body of Abdullahi Adbi.
wabi.tv
Waterville Fire Department gives safety tips ahead of storm
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department has some safety reminders as Mainers prepare for Friday’s rain and wind storm. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says the big concern is power outages during the storm, so you should make sure your phone is charged. He says now is...
wabi.tv
Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation for its Christmas Program
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Children’s Home in Waterville received a $100,000 donation today for its Christmas program from Jake Marden of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage. The donation is through Marden’s Red Stocking Program where customers are asked to round up their purchase during checkout at Marden’s stores....
