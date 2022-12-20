ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumford, ME

wabi.tv

Rumford shooting victim dies, brother charged with manslaughter

RUMFORD, Maine (WABI) -A 23-year old man who police say was shot by his brother Monday has died. According to State Police, Drew McKenna of Rumford succumbed to his injuries. His brother, 27-year-old Shay McKenna of Rumford, who was originally charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, is now being charged with manslaughter.
RUMFORD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
GARDINER, ME
WGME

2 taken to hospital after fire in Gardiner

GARDINER (WGME) - Gardiner Fire Department reported a house fire at 3 Dennis Avenue in Gardiner early Saturday morning. It is believed that the cause of the fire was the family's generator. They had lost power during the storm. The home was a historic structure. It is not believed to...
GARDINER, ME
B98.5

Maine Man Charged With Shooting His Brother

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his brother. The press release explains that just before 6:30 on Monday evening, police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Route 2 in Rumford.
RUMFORD, ME
WMTW

Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding

RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
RUMFORD, ME
B98.5

Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire

According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
GARDINER, ME
WMTW

Police say missing Maine teen has been located

WEST PARIS, Maine — Police say a teenager from West Paris who had been missing for more than a week has been found safely. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says Curtis Warner, 16, was last seen on Main Street in West Paris on the night of Dec. 9 but was just reported missing by his father on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
WEST PARIS, ME
wabi.tv

Lewiston police believe they found missing man’s body

LEWISTOn, Maine (WMTW) - Police located a body Sunday believed to be that of Abdullahi Abdi. Abdi, 21, was first reported missing late last week. Officers and members of the Maine Warden Service found the remains while searching a wooded area in Wales near the location of an abandoned car Abdi had been driving.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Waterville Fire Department gives safety tips ahead of storm

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Waterville Fire Department has some safety reminders as Mainers prepare for Friday’s rain and wind storm. Deputy Fire Chief Jason Frost says the big concern is power outages during the storm, so you should make sure your phone is charged. He says now is...
WATERVILLE, ME

