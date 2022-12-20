Read full article on original website
abc12.com
One dead in Flint Township shooting
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
wsgw.com
Michigan State Police investigate crashes
Michigan State Police are asking drivers to stay home and let road crews get snow and ice cleared before heading out today after numerous crashes on I-75. Lt. Kim Vetter with the Michigan State Police Bay Region says there have been periodic closings of I-75 because of crashes due to the storm, from Flint to West Branch. At least 3 jackknifed semi trucks and several additional crashes closed northbound I-75 at Exit 149 beginning at 4:35 a.m. and continues as crews work to clean up the crashes. The freeway was also closed between Birch Run and Vienna Roads for another crash. While crews clean up the freeway at Holland Road, traffic is rerouted off at M-46. Vetter says at least one of the crashes involved a state police vehicle.
abc12.com
Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Two police cars appear to have been targeted by an erratic driver, who eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle and died near Hemlock. The scary situation unfolded Wednesday morning in Hemlock, not far from a school where parents were dropping off children. The first indication of...
wsgw.com
Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified
A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
abc12.com
Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
WNEM
MSP trooper suffers minor injuries after vehicle is struck, road conditions still deteriorating
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police trooper suffered minor injuries after his vehicle was struck Friday night as strong winds and ice made road conditions treacherous for motorists and first responders alike. Lt. Kim Vetter, Michigan State Police public information officer for the third district, said the...
Numerous crashes reported on I-75 in Saginaw, Bay counties
Police are on the scene of several traffic crashes in Saginaw and Bay counties. About 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, a semi tractor-trailer on northbound Interstate 75 north of the 149 mile marker in Saginaw County struck the median and rolled over. The driver suffered injuries. In the hours...
abc12.com
Michigan State Police: Stay home and keep large vehicles off freeways
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking large vehicles to stay off Mid-Michigan freeways and all drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must travel. The request came after a morning and afternoon filled with crashes and slide-offs on Mid-Michigan roadways, including several separate closures along I-75 in Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties.
fox2detroit.com
2 charged with murder 4 years after Michigan hunter found shot to death
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than four years after a hunter was found dead in Bath Township, two people are facing charges. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were arrested late Wednesday. They are both charged with felony murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Chong Yang.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
WILX-TV
Lansing Police in search of 84-year-old man missing since Thursday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for an 84-year-old Alfredo Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta Township. Perez-Mendoza, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, and could be wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. He...
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
wsgw.com
Man Wounded in Early Morning Saginaw Township Shooting
A 36-year-old man was shot Friday morning in Saginaw Township. Police responded to the 4400 block of State St. around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, lying on the floor in a common breezeway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital where he was initially in critical condition, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
wsgw.com
Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police
Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Perkins Street near Fourth Street in Saginaw Tuesday afternoon during a pursuit. Police say the driver who was alone in a 2021 Dodge Charger fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of 20th street north of Holland Avenue. The 19-year old lost control of the car and struck a tree and utility pole. The driver died at the scene.
WNEM
Police identify porch pirate with unique vehicle
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was requesting help identifying a porch pirate. A female suspect stole a package off a porch in the 100 block of S. Brown street on Dec. 21, police said. The suspect was driving a black Chevy HRR with a silver...
WNEM
Two men arrested for 2018 cold case homicide
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men were arrested for the 2018 cold case homicide of Chong Yang. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns, were arrested late Dec. 21 by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Olson and Rodway were arraigned the morning...
Woman bound over in Flint shooting that left 28-year-old woman dead
FLINT, MI – The woman charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards in August 2021 has been bound over to circuit court to stand trial. Genesee County District Judge David G. Guinn, on Thursday, Dec. 22, ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause against Deaisha Keishon-Janee Fisher.
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down portion of I-75 in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, MI – Southbound I-75 is closed at Westside Saginaw Road (M-84) due to several crashes, according to Bay County Central Dispatch. Several vehicles were involved in a crash on southbound I-75 between the 159 mile marker and 157 mile marker, central dispatch said in a Facebook post Friday, Dec. 23.
