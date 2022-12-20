ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abc12.com

One dead in Flint Township shooting

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Flint Township Friday night in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane. According to the Flint Township Police Department, officers were called to the scene just before 7:30 p.m. Officers say they found 24-year-old Mikwannza Harris, who had...
MLive

FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Michigan State Police investigate crashes

Michigan State Police are asking drivers to stay home and let road crews get snow and ice cleared before heading out today after numerous crashes on I-75. Lt. Kim Vetter with the Michigan State Police Bay Region says there have been periodic closings of I-75 because of crashes due to the storm, from Flint to West Branch. At least 3 jackknifed semi trucks and several additional crashes closed northbound I-75 at Exit 149 beginning at 4:35 a.m. and continues as crews work to clean up the crashes. The freeway was also closed between Birch Run and Vienna Roads for another crash. While crews clean up the freeway at Holland Road, traffic is rerouted off at M-46. Vetter says at least one of the crashes involved a state police vehicle.
WEST BRANCH, MI
abc12.com

Two police cars nearly hit before deadly head-on crash near Hemlock

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Two police cars appear to have been targeted by an erratic driver, who eventually crashed head-on into another vehicle and died near Hemlock. The scary situation unfolded Wednesday morning in Hemlock, not far from a school where parents were dropping off children. The first indication of...
HEMLOCK, MI
wsgw.com

Fatal Hemlock Crash Possibly Intentional, Victim Identified

A Saginaw County crash on Wednesday may have been deliberate according to a Richland Township police investigation. Around 7:30 a.m., 33-year-old Jodie Charvat was driving a white SUV in southern Midland County when she crossed the center line into the path of an oncoming state police patrol vehicle, which avoided a crash. The trooper followed the SUV and put out a call, which was answered by a Richland Township police officer. According to police, Charvat’s vehicle also nearly collided head on with the second officer’s vehicle, though he swerved to prevent a crash. Charvat’s vehicle then struck a second SUV head on about a mile down the road. Charvat was killed at the scene. The 39-year-old driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police: Man arrested in Saginaw Township shooting

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP (WJRT) - Saginaw Township police said a man was in custody after an early morning shooting at an apartment complex. Officers were called out around 12:15 a.m. Friday to reports of gunfire at the Poplar Apartments on State Street. They found a man with a gunshot wound laying...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police: Stay home and keep large vehicles off freeways

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Michigan State Police are asking large vehicles to stay off Mid-Michigan freeways and all drivers to stay home unless they absolutely must travel. The request came after a morning and afternoon filled with crashes and slide-offs on Mid-Michigan roadways, including several separate closures along I-75 in Bay, Saginaw and Genesee counties.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 charged with murder 4 years after Michigan hunter found shot to death

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - More than four years after a hunter was found dead in Bath Township, two people are facing charges. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, were arrested late Wednesday. They are both charged with felony murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of Chong Yang.
BATH TOWNSHIP, MI
abc12.com

GRAND BLANC, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Police in search of 84-year-old man missing since Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are searching for an 84-year-old Alfredo Perez-Mendoza who was last seen at 3 p.m. Thursday heading to Horrocks Farm Market in Delta Township. Perez-Mendoza, is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 170 pounds, and could be wearing a blue coat and khaki pants. He...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Woman dies from cold in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
CLINTON COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Man Wounded in Early Morning Saginaw Township Shooting

A 36-year-old man was shot Friday morning in Saginaw Township. Police responded to the 4400 block of State St. around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, lying on the floor in a common breezeway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital where he was initially in critical condition, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
SAGINAW, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw man dies after fleeing Police

Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Perkins Street near Fourth Street in Saginaw Tuesday afternoon during a pursuit. Police say the driver who was alone in a 2021 Dodge Charger fled from a traffic stop near the intersection of 20th street north of Holland Avenue. The 19-year old lost control of the car and struck a tree and utility pole. The driver died at the scene.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Police identify porch pirate with unique vehicle

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mt. Pleasant Police Department was requesting help identifying a porch pirate. A female suspect stole a package off a porch in the 100 block of S. Brown street on Dec. 21, police said. The suspect was driving a black Chevy HRR with a silver...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

Two men arrested for 2018 cold case homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men were arrested for the 2018 cold case homicide of Chong Yang. Thomas Olson, 34, of Grand Blanc Township, and Robert Rodway, 34, of St. Johns, were arrested late Dec. 21 by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. Olson and Rodway were arraigned the morning...
SAINT JOHNS, MI

