Michigan State Police are asking drivers to stay home and let road crews get snow and ice cleared before heading out today after numerous crashes on I-75. Lt. Kim Vetter with the Michigan State Police Bay Region says there have been periodic closings of I-75 because of crashes due to the storm, from Flint to West Branch. At least 3 jackknifed semi trucks and several additional crashes closed northbound I-75 at Exit 149 beginning at 4:35 a.m. and continues as crews work to clean up the crashes. The freeway was also closed between Birch Run and Vienna Roads for another crash. While crews clean up the freeway at Holland Road, traffic is rerouted off at M-46. Vetter says at least one of the crashes involved a state police vehicle.

WEST BRANCH, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO