Lakers Rumors: Top Trade Targets for LA Right Now
They have a lot of options if they want to make some win-now moves.
Lakers News: Where Patrick Beverley Wants To Play if He's Traded by LA
Pat Bev has not exactly been worth his contract thus far.
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
2-time All-Star reportedly wants trade to Los Angeles Lakers
A two-time All-Star who just signed a massive contract extension this summer reportedly is hoping for a trade to the
BREAKING: Anthony Davis' Injury Diagnosis Revealed
On Friday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers gave an update on Anthony Davis.
Lakers News: LeBron James Criticizes Roster After Kings Loss
L.A. fell to Sacramento, 134-120, on Wednesday.
Former Miami Heat Assistant Juwan Howard Once Again Loses Cool On Sideline
Former Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard is back in the news after another sideline incident. Howard, who played with the Heat and later joined coach Erik Spoelstra's staff, had to be restrained by his University of Michigan players after arguing with an official at the end of Wednesday's loss to North Carolina.
Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?
The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DeMar DeRozan Appears to Respond to Trade Request Reports
The Bulls star drew inspiration from the great Denzel Washington to dispute the latest report about him possibly eyeing an offseason trade.
Lakers News: NBA Pundit Predicts Russell Westbrook Wins Major Award This Season
He's had a breakout season in his new role with LA.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers, Knicks Interested in Magic Vet Terrence Ross?
Terrence Ross has been rumored to be on the trade block for a while. Will the Orlando Magic deal him this year?
Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Heads to Locker Room in Fourth Quarter Against Charlotte
They can't afford to lose another big man.
5x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Request A Trade This Summer?
According to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, executives around the NBA believe Chicago Bulls All-Star DeMar DeRozan could request a trade this offseason.
Lakers News: Why L.A. Has Yet To Officially Diagnose Anthony Davis Foot Injury
L.A.'s best player remains out with a mysterious ailment.
Surprise Addition to Wizards Injury Report
Kristaps Porzingis is now officially out for the Wizards tonight against the Utah Jazz. But another Wizard is surprisingly out as well.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off
NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.
Kevin Durant Reveals Dream 5-on-5 Pickup Game Matchup
Kevin Durant wants to see an Allen Iverson vs Steph Curry matchup.
Lakers Rumors: NBA Executive Believes Zach LaVine Wants To Play For L.A.
The All-Star Bulls shooting guard could be a good fit for the Lakers.
Trae Young Could Be Traded According to Rival Executives
NBA executives believe the Atlanta Hawks could trade Trae Young
Lakers News: LA Insider On the Likelihood of a Russell Westbrook Trade
He gave his thoughts on a potential trade involving the 34-year-old.
