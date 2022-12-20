ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor

There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion?

The New York Knicks may have to look no further than their own division at this season’s trade deadline. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported this week that a Knicks official recently reached out to the Toronto Raptors to ask about a possible trade for OG Anunoby. Begley notes however that trading for Anunoby... The post Knicks could trade for notable ex-NBA champion? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBA rumors: 3 new players could hit the trade market, 1 comes off

NBA rumors are heating up as the trade deadline gets closer and several struggling teams may be reconsidering who they trade and who they keep. Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report rounded up the latest NBA rumors today, with a piece that touched on several surprising players who could be working their way onto the trade market as February draws closer, along with one other player who was presumed to be available but now may be staying put.

