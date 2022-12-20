Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Former White House Aide Says Lawyer Tried to Steer Jan. 6 Testimony
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the House January 6th committee that her first attorney, a former ethics counsel in the Trump White House, advised her that she could say she did not recall incidents even if she remembered some details but not others. “If you don’t 100% recall...
NBC San Diego
U.S. House Passes $1.7 Trillion Bill Funding Federal Government Through September, Sending It to Biden
The U.S. House passed a bill to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, through September. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he is eager to sign it into law. Overall, the legislation provides $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs, and...
NBC San Diego
Senate Passes $1.7 Trillion Government Funding Bill, Teeing Up House Vote
The Senate approved a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, sending the legislation to the House, where it is expected to pass later in the day. The bill will provide $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding. It also allocates nearly $45 billion for Ukraine, one...
NBC San Diego
What to Know About the Two Student Loan Forgiveness Cases the Supreme Court Will Hear Legal Arguments on in February
Two of the legal challenges brought against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan have reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Here's what you need to know about the cases, which will be heard on Feb. 28. Two of the legal challenges brought against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan...
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is ready to negotiate with all parties involved in the war in Ukraine but Kyiv and its Western backers have refused to engage in talks, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview aired on Sunday.
NBC San Diego
‘Secure 2.0' Clears Congress as Part of Omnibus Appropriations Bill, Will Bring More Changes to U.S. Retirement System
"Secure 2.0" is part of the omnibus appropriations bill approved by the Senate on Thursday and the House on Friday. The bill now will go to President Joe Biden for him to sign into law. The goal of Secure 2.0 is to build upon changes implemented by the 2019 Secure...
NBC San Diego
Bankman-Fried Execs Likely to Be Freed on Bail After FTX Fraud Pleas
FTX co-founder Gary Wang and Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison cut a deal with federal prosecutors for $250,000 bail and travel restrictions as part of their plea deals in FTX's implosion. Ellison and Wang were two of Sam Bankman-Fried's top executives and were intricately involved in executing his multibillion-dollar fraud,...
Comments / 0