Judge allows Abe Hamadeh’s election lawsuit to move forward on 4 of 5 claims

Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Kari Lake Lawsuit Could Help Trump Get Reinstated as President, Lawyer Says
Trump attorney Christina Bobb said that the Arizona gubernatorial candidate's legal action could have knock-on effect "down the road" for the former president.
James Carville Dismisses ‘Stupid and Ignorant’ Kari Lake for Lawsuit to Overturn Arizona Election
Kari Lake’s lawsuit to overturn her defeat in the midterm election for Arizona governor was scoffed at by Democrat strategist James Carville, who told CNN’s Jim Acosta that her attempts to spread distrust in the electoral process shouldn’t be the biggest story in Arizona. “All right, Kari...
Arizona Republicans' refusal to certify election over false claims could cost GOP a real House seat
Republican Juan Ciscomani defeated his Democratic opponent by more than 5,000 votes in Arizona's competitive sixth Congressional District, but Cochise County's refusal to certify the results of the November election could cost him his seat. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, also the governor-elect, sued the county after it failed...
Kari Lake declares victory — after judge rejects most of her lawsuit challenging election loss
An Arizona judge dismissed most of failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's lawsuit contesting her defeat to Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, but the election denier framed the ruling as a win for her campaign. "Our Election Case is going to trial," Lake wrote on Twitter. "Katie Hobbs attempt to have our...
Arizona judge rejects Republican Kari Lake's challenge to gubernatorial election
Republican Kari Lake has lost her legal challenge to the November gubernatorial election where Democrat Katie Hobbs was declared the winner but says she will appeal.
Arizona judge rules two of Kari Lake’s election challenge claims can go to trial
An Arizona judge ruled that two out of 10 claims, brought by former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, challenging Democrat Governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ election victory can go to trial. Maricopa County Superior Judge Peter Thompson dismissed eight out of 10 counts in Lake’s election lawsuit – ruling they did not fall under the proper criteria to bring election challenges under Arizona law. The two counts that Judge Thompson ruled can go to trial involve printers malfunctioning on Election Day and ballot chain of custody. Lake claimed printers that malfunctioned were not certified and had “vulnerabilities” that made them “susceptible to hacking.” She also...
Judge orders machine recounts in 4 Westmoreland voting precincts
A Westmoreland County judge on Tuesday ordered machine recounts of election results from four voting precincts, but in doing so rejected requests to review by hand each ballot cast this month in the race for governor and U.S. senator. Voters in five of the county’s 307 voting precincts filed court...
Supreme Court won't hear case brought by a group of voters against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook
The Supreme Court declined on Monday to take up a case brought against Dominion Voting Systems and Facebook after the 2020 election by a group of voters who claimed the companies illegally "influenced or interfered with" the contest.
Judge forces GOP officials in Arizona's Cochise County to certify midterm results, ending a high-stakes confrontation
Cochise County officials on Thursday voted to accept the results of the midterm elections after a judge gave them a strict deadline.
AZFamily
Court: Judge does not find clear evidence of misconduct in Kari Lake election case
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Maricopa County judge has ruled against Kari Lake in her election lawsuit, affirming governor-elect Katie Hobbs’ win on Saturday. In a decision Saturday, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, who was appointed by then-Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, found that the court did not find clear and convincing evidence of the widespread misconduct that Lake had alleged had affected the result of the 2022 general election.
Arizona judge dismisses most of Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging election results
An Arizona judge has dismissed most of Kari Lake’s election lawsuit contesting the victory of her opponent, Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D), after Lake for weeks seized on unproven voter fraud allegations. Lake had asked the judge to set aside Hobbs’s certified victory based on 10 counts, alleging election officials in Maricopa County — which comprises…
Georgia Supreme Court sends lawsuit over 2020 election back to appeals court
ATLANTA — A case seeking a review of absentee ballots from Fulton County's 2020 election is being sent back to the court of appeals thanks to a new order from the state Supreme Court. The case surrounds a lawsuit filed in December 2020, which asked that 147,000 absentee ballots...
Maricopa judge allows narrow part of Kari Lake's Arizona election lawsuit to head to trial
A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who lost last month's gubernatorial race, will be allowed to head to trial on two narrow claims in an election lawsuit.
Justices skeptical of elections case that could alter voting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed skeptical of making a broad ruling that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections. In nearly three hours of arguments, liberal and conservative justices appeared to take issue with the main thrust of...
Kari Lake Wraps Up Trial With No Clear Evidence to Overturn Election
Lake's team needed to meet the high bar set by a Maricopa County judge, suggesting Arizona is likely to certify the election results soon.
AZFamily
Expert disputes Kari Lake's claim that counting issues caused her loss
Title 42 still in limbo as migrants cross border near Yuma. Officials say nearly 1,300 people come through some of the border wall in Yuma every day, but the future of Title 42 is leaving many confused for what's next. “Diversity is necessary at the table” Nancy Pelosi’s last official...
They beat election deniers in the midterm elections. Now they're gearing up for 2024
The candidates who won advocating for safeguarding democracy are looking for ways to protect election workers and prepare for 2024.
In U.S. Supreme Court elections case, politicians could win either way
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Though the U.S. Supreme Court appears reluctant to free North Carolina Republican lawmakers from judicial scrutiny as much as they want on voting rules, the restrictions it may allow still could give politicians more power over the way federal elections are conducted at a delicate time for American democracy.
Arizona judge allows GOP lawsuit over AG election to proceed
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge ruled Tuesday that Republican Abraham Hamadeh can proceed with his lawsuit challenging the results of the election for attorney general, which he lost in one of the closest elections in state history. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen ruled that Hamadeh can...
Comments / 0