247Sports
Purdue's Zach Edey and Tennessee's defense highlight college basketball's most impressive stats this season
With the regular season wrapping up, Purdue’s Zach Edey has been arguably the nation’s most impressive player this season. Through 11 games, the junior center leads the nation in rebounding and is the only player in college basketball averaging more than 20 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Walters, Purdue set to add Illinois coach as offensive assistant
Ryan Walters, Purdue’s new head coach is expected to add an assistant from Illinois with coach Cory Patterson, per Purdue beat writer Tony Dienhart. Patterson was a Fighting Illini running backs coach and was in his 5th season with the program. Patterson was a former head coach at the...
Matt Painter on Bringing No. 1-Ranked Purdue to Mackey Arena for the First Time: 'We've Earned it'
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — For the first time in program history, Purdue basketball welcomed an opponent to Mackey Arena as the No. 1-ranked team in the country. The Boilermakers have reached the top of the national rankings in consecutive seasons, a feat that hasn't been done by a Big Ten program since 1976.
What Purdue Coach Matt Painter Said After Win Against New Orleans
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated New Orleans on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena to move to 12-0 on the season. Here's the complete transcript of coach Matt Painter's postgame press conference, including video.
Current Publishing
Storen set for Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction
Although Drew Storen seemed destined for the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, it was still nice to get the news. The Carmel resident was recently selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as a member of the class of 2023. “It’s quite the honor,” said Storen, a 2007...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
Police chase 3 juveniles from Indianapolis in early morning crash on I-65
An Indiana State Police officer was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker in Tippecanoe County about 3 a.m. Wednesday when he attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations when it failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65. The officer continued to pursue the...
inkfreenews.com
Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana
WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Current Publishing
Something Splendid opens in Westfield
Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WL overdose in 2021 leads to charges against Lafayette woman
A Lafayette woman has been charged with maintaining a common nuisance and possession of a narcotic more than a year after a 22-year-old man died of an apparent overdose in her 320 Brown St. apartment in West Lafayette. Erin Mae Clugh called West Lafayette police on Sept. 12, 2021, telling...
Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage
KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
WLFI.com
Local officials on winter weather: "Stay home if you can"
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— The Greater Lafayette area is not only expecting snow on Thursday, but also rain, mixed precipitation and brutal cold for days to follow. According to Lafayette Mayor, Tony Roswarski, all hands are on deck and the city is well staffed even as the holidays are here.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man charged with OWI with a permanently revoked license
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been formally charged after driving under the influence with a permanently revoked license. In October, police arrested 44-year-old Darrell Williams after he was driving unusually slow on U.S. 231 in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail...
WISH-TV
Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
WIBC.com
Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday. State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65. The trooper...
WLFI.com
Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
WLFI.com
Lafayette woman charged with battery, intimidation
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors have charged a Lafayette woman for an alleged battery of a child. According to charges filed Tuesday, police say 31-year-old Lindsey Brooks was intoxicated on November 6 when she pushed a nine-year-old child into a dresser inside her home. The child hit her...
WLFI.com
LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody according to Lafayette Police Lt. Mike Brown. 48-year-old Terrell Lenoir of Lafayette is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft. According to police documents, Lenoir robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)
Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
Current Publishing
Man found dead in Carmel pond identified
A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
