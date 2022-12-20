ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Current Publishing

Storen set for Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame induction

Although Drew Storen seemed destined for the Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame, it was still nice to get the news. The Carmel resident was recently selected by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association as a member of the class of 2023. “It’s quite the honor,” said Storen, a 2007...
INDIANA STATE
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND issues Winter Storm Watch valid at Dec 22, 7:00 PM EST for Boone, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Fountain, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Montgomery, Parke, Putnam, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vermillion, Vigo, Warren [IN] till Dec 24, 7:00 AM EST https://t.co/6GX65iSGm9 https://t.co/DaZ7xOPv1L. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather...
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Travel Statuses Updated For Northern Indiana

WARSAW — Multiple counties in Northern Indiana are currently under travel advisories, watches, or warnings due to the ongoing winter storm. A Travel Warning is in effect for Wabash County. According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security website, during a warning, individuals are directed to refrain from all travel; comply with necessary emergency measures; cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operation plans; and obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Something Splendid opens in Westfield

Something Splendid started with three Carmel residents who had a passion for gift giving. The business was started online in 2019 by sisters Erynn and Elyse Petruzzi and their longtime friend, Allison Pirtle. The Petruzzi sisters are Carmel High School graduates, while Pirtle is a Hamilton Southeastern graduate. With the...
WESTFIELD, IN
FOX59

Kokomo hit by large-scale power outage

KOKOMO, Ind. — Duke Energy confirmed that 10,000 customers in the Kokomo area were without power at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The outage reportedly went into effect around 3 p.m. and peaked at more than 10,000 customers mostly on the city’s north and west side. By 5:15 p.m., nearly all power had been restored throughout […]
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Local officials on winter weather: "Stay home if you can"

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI)— The Greater Lafayette area is not only expecting snow on Thursday, but also rain, mixed precipitation and brutal cold for days to follow. According to Lafayette Mayor, Tony Roswarski, all hands are on deck and the city is well staffed even as the holidays are here.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette man charged with OWI with a permanently revoked license

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man has been formally charged after driving under the influence with a permanently revoked license. In October, police arrested 44-year-old Darrell Williams after he was driving unusually slow on U.S. 231 in West Lafayette. He was taken to the Tippecanoe County Jail...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Winter storm blog: Counties issue travel alerts; Bloomington sets warming centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the latest into News 8 on the winter storm. Frankfort’s Festival of Lights will be closed Thursday, the city’s parks superintendent says. Indiana Department of Transportation will be at a full call in most locations with nearly 1,000 trucks treating and plowing highways across the state by Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trucks will remain out in full force for the duration of the storm and afterward to continue cleanup efforts.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WLFI.com

Logansport house fire breaks out Saturday afternoon

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday authorities responded to a house fire in Cass County. Cass County Sheriff Ed Schroeder confirms a house fire was called in regarding a residence on W. Miami Avenue in Logansport. Schroeder tells News 18 records entry shows all people in the...
LOGANSPORT, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette woman charged with battery, intimidation

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors have charged a Lafayette woman for an alleged battery of a child. According to charges filed Tuesday, police say 31-year-old Lindsey Brooks was intoxicated on November 6 when she pushed a nine-year-old child into a dresser inside her home. The child hit her...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

LPD: Downtown bank robbery suspect in custody

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A downtown bank robbery suspect is in custody according to Lafayette Police Lt. Mike Brown. 48-year-old Terrell Lenoir of Lafayette is preliminarily charged with robbery, intimidation, and theft. According to police documents, Lenoir robbed First Merchants Bank, 250 Main St. in Lafayette, at about 2:30...
LAFAYETTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report (12/21)

Michelle Charles, 34, of Lafayette, was arrested on counts of Possession of Marijuana, OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI, and Driving while Suspended with a Prior. Bond was set at $2,000, and bond was posted.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Man found dead in Carmel pond identified

A Carmel man was found dead Dec. 20 in a pond behind the assisted living center where he resided. The Carmel Fire Dept. removed the body of Marlowe Offitt, 60, from the pond behind ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, 12999 Pennsylvania Pkwy., shortly after 9:10 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
CARMEL, IN

