KTUL
Holly Frontier refinery investigating after fire at west Tulsa plant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — If you were out shopping Saturday, you might have seen black smoke in the sky. The Tulsa Fire Department says it was a fire at the Holly Refinery near West 31st Street and Southwest Boulevard. TFD said that its crews were not called to respond...
KTUL
Glenpool fire rescues cow from pond
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, Glenpool firefighters rescued a cow from an icy pond, the City of Glenpool said. The city said, ironically, the fire department was scheduled to do ice rescue training earlier that day but instead got to use the skills they would have practiced to safely remove the cow out of the pond.
KTUL
Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
KTUL
Family of 9-year-old boy hit by car outside of Rhema asking for letters of encouragement
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was hit by a vehicle outside of the Rhema Christmas lights is asking for letters and cards as he continues his recovery in the hospital. Police say the boy was hit Thursday, Dec. 15 while attempting to cross...
KTUL
Oklahoma Natural Gas works to restore service to Bixby neighborhoods
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The City of Bixby confirmed Thursday that a few neighborhoods in Bixby are experiencing an Oklahoma Natural Gas service interruption Thursday. The City of Bixby said the affected customers are between East 161st Street South and East 181st Street South and between Yale and Sheridan. ONG...
KTUL
Okmulgee police search for suspect in early morning shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a suspect after an early Friday morning shooting sent a man to the hospital. OPD says the shooting occurred around 4:23 a.m. near the 700 block of North Seminole. The suspect in the case has been identified by...
KTUL
String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
KTUL
Texas man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Lincoln County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man died Thursday morning after a crash with two other vehicles in Lincoln County. Around 8:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer and two trucks were involved in a collision on I-44, four miles south of Luther. Adelfino Alaniz, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene...
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify Christmas pranksters accused of being disruptive, vulgar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the pictured individuals. TPD says the people in the pictures are persons of interest for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to children 16 and under. On Dec. 20, both Jack in the Box and Dunkin Donuts...
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to flipped truck in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Mayes County Thursday. The wreck occurred on US Highway 412. Troopers said there were no injuries. OHP took the opportunity to remind drivers to take it slow if they are out driving.
KTUL
Woman recounts being stuck on Turner Turnpike for hours
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of drivers heading westbound on the Turner Turnpike were stopped for hours during a snowy Thursday morning commute. An accident involving two semi-trucks and three cars blocked off the road. Bethany Park said she was trying to exit to Sapulpa after dropping off her kids...
KTUL
Service restored after over 4,500 Tulsans lost power during cold snap
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting around 4,700 power outages Thursday night. The estimated restoration time for all 4,700 is 11:30 p.m. Thursday. For more info, click here.
KTUL
Housing Solutions in need of donations to keep guests warm at emergency shelter
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Housing Solutions Tulsa said that their emergency shelter is hosting more guests than they had originally anticipated. However, the amazing volunteer effort has allowed them to keep up with most needs. Housing Solutions says that despite the excess of volunteers, they are still scrambling to...
KTUL
Agricultural robot makes debut at Oklahoma State construction site
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nine students from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee recently had the opportunity to tour the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall construction site to learn about some of the technology, including the Hilti JAIBOT, used in building the new home for OSU Agriculture.
KTUL
Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
KTUL
CHRISTMAS WEEKEND FORECAST: Cool temperatures and dry skies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Temperatures will continue to stay chilly this Christmas Weekend. It will stay dry outside with clear skies. Christmas Eve will be warmer than what we saw during the Tulsa arctic blast, but still cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. On Christmas morning,...
KTUL
No radioactivity detected in Broken Arrow water, EPA says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After much concern over radioactive material found in Broken Arrow, the city manager provided another update this week. City Manager Michael Spurgeon said the Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Tuesday that no radioactivity was detected in the water and only a trace of radioactivity was detected in the sediment.
KTUL
Bixby man arrested, accused of assaulting woman, trying to steal her Christmas presents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman's home, stealing her Christmas presents, and assaulting her. Deputies say they responded to a disturbance at the victim's home after a third-party caller said two people were striking each other's cars with sticks and yelling.
KTUL
AAA Oklahoma receives over 800 calls for roadside assistance
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - AAA Oklahoma says it's received 546 calls since midnight Thursday. All AAA resources are being utilized to respond to all calls as quickly as possible, the business said. They said the three most common reasons for calls are for a tow due to vehicle failure or...
KTUL
Jenks weathers snow, sub-zero wind chill during arctic blast
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While many eyes were on Tulsa during the “arctic blast” hitting Oklahoma, conditions were no different in neighboring towns. Across the Arkansas River, the sun finally emerged in Jenks around 4 p.m., but the cold was no less bitter. Moderate snowfall was paired with freezing temperatures reaching -16 degrees with wind chill.
