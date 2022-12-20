ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

KTUL

Glenpool fire rescues cow from pond

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, Glenpool firefighters rescued a cow from an icy pond, the City of Glenpool said. The city said, ironically, the fire department was scheduled to do ice rescue training earlier that day but instead got to use the skills they would have practiced to safely remove the cow out of the pond.
GLENPOOL, OK
KTUL

Shawnee man dies after wreck in Okfuskee County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man from Shawnee died after a wreck in Okfuskee County Thursday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Jose Masso, 60, was driving eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 when he failed to navigate curved, troopers said. The collision occurred around 7 a.m. Thursday. Masso entered...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Natural Gas works to restore service to Bixby neighborhoods

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The City of Bixby confirmed Thursday that a few neighborhoods in Bixby are experiencing an Oklahoma Natural Gas service interruption Thursday. The City of Bixby said the affected customers are between East 161st Street South and East 181st Street South and between Yale and Sheridan. ONG...
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Okmulgee police search for suspect in early morning shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a suspect after an early Friday morning shooting sent a man to the hospital. OPD says the shooting occurred around 4:23 a.m. near the 700 block of North Seminole. The suspect in the case has been identified by...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

String of smash-and-grab robberies affect three Tulsa businesses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Three local Tulsa businesses were affected by a string of alleged smash-and-grab robberies. Nothing's Left Brewing Company reported on Facebook that an alleged burglary stole an empty cash register. Another brewery, Heirloom Rustic Ales also reported an empty cash register was stolen early Wednesday morning.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Texas man dead after multi-vehicle crash in Lincoln County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 77-year-old man died Thursday morning after a crash with two other vehicles in Lincoln County. Around 8:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer and two trucks were involved in a collision on I-44, four miles south of Luther. Adelfino Alaniz, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responds to flipped truck in Mayes County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a rollover crash in Mayes County Thursday. The wreck occurred on US Highway 412. Troopers said there were no injuries. OHP took the opportunity to remind drivers to take it slow if they are out driving.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman recounts being stuck on Turner Turnpike for hours

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of drivers heading westbound on the Turner Turnpike were stopped for hours during a snowy Thursday morning commute. An accident involving two semi-trucks and three cars blocked off the road. Bethany Park said she was trying to exit to Sapulpa after dropping off her kids...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Agricultural robot makes debut at Oklahoma State construction site

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nine students from the Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee recently had the opportunity to tour the New Frontiers Agricultural Hall construction site to learn about some of the technology, including the Hilti JAIBOT, used in building the new home for OSU Agriculture.
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Oklahomans squeeze in last-minute Christmas shopping

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Many Oklahomans waited all year for Christmas to arrive. But with a handful of hours left on Christmas Eve, not all of them were ready. It wasn’t a Black Friday atmosphere at the Tulsa Hills shopping center, but Christmas Eve was just as busy as any other weekend. Countless people gathered to buy countless things. However, they couldn’t buy time.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND FORECAST: Cool temperatures and dry skies

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Temperatures will continue to stay chilly this Christmas Weekend. It will stay dry outside with clear skies. Christmas Eve will be warmer than what we saw during the Tulsa arctic blast, but still cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. On Christmas morning,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

No radioactivity detected in Broken Arrow water, EPA says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — After much concern over radioactive material found in Broken Arrow, the city manager provided another update this week. City Manager Michael Spurgeon said the Environmental Protection Agency confirmed Tuesday that no radioactivity was detected in the water and only a trace of radioactivity was detected in the sediment.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

AAA Oklahoma receives over 800 calls for roadside assistance

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - AAA Oklahoma says it's received 546 calls since midnight Thursday. All AAA resources are being utilized to respond to all calls as quickly as possible, the business said. They said the three most common reasons for calls are for a tow due to vehicle failure or...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Jenks weathers snow, sub-zero wind chill during arctic blast

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While many eyes were on Tulsa during the “arctic blast” hitting Oklahoma, conditions were no different in neighboring towns. Across the Arkansas River, the sun finally emerged in Jenks around 4 p.m., but the cold was no less bitter. Moderate snowfall was paired with freezing temperatures reaching -16 degrees with wind chill.
JENKS, OK

