Wilkes-barre, PA

Meals distributed in the holiday spirit of giving

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Food insecurity is a common issue. That’s why a local food kitchen in the Diamond City is fighting hunger during the holidays.

Many are touched by the spirit of giving. Tuesday, there were enough meals for 300 families to take home and we found even those receiving this free meal are inviting others to share in their meal this Christmas.

To some, it’s just a turkey, but to others, It’s a meal they don’t take for granted.

“It means a lot, yeah, It means a lot, it helps you out,” said David Servin of Kingston.

Dozens of people picked up a Christmas dinner from Saint Vincent de Paul kitchen to cook at home this weekend.

The Annual Food Distribution is made possible with the help of CEO and donations.

“With the high prices of food hopefully, this helps them out still have a good meal for Christmas day,” said Michael Cianciotta, Director of the Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen.

WATCH: Massive transformer makes its way through the Poconos

David and Joseph Servin of Kingston tell Eyewitness News food stamps only go so far and they are grateful the food bank steps in to help people in need like them.

“The food places help people like us when we can’t really afford too much for the holidays,” said Joeseph.

The kitchen had 300 turkeys to give away with all the fixings, even dessert.

William Amoson of Hanover Township says despite needing a little boost himself, he also likes to give back around the holidays when he can.

“I have a couple of homeless friends that come to my house to have dinner, I treated them to Thanksgiving and I’ll treat them to Christmas also,” Amoson said.

After picking up the Christmas food giveaway, many then stood in line next door for a hot meal.

Food insecurity has increased this year mainly because the price of everything has gone up.

That’s why Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen is providing more produce to help ease the burden.

Tuesday’s holiday food distribution is in addition to the regular meals provided by the kitchen daily.

The hot meals will be provided this weekend between 11:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Those hot meals will be available at both Saint Vincent de Paul kitchen in Wilkes-Barre and Saint Francis of Assisi kitchen in Scranton.

If you couldn’t make it out today for a turkey and the fixings, there are extras and you could stop by Wednesday morning when they open at 11:00 a.m.

