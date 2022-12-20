ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Multiple departments respond to overnight house fire in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Connecticut Avenue on Saturday morning. Officials said crews responded to the scene and got the fire under control. Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the fire. According to officials, the Fire Marshal’s Office...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect

GREENVILLE, SC
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville police investigating after 2 victims shot

GREENVILLE, SC
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Arrest made after woman killed in Greenwood apartment

GREENWOOD, SC
GREENWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Officers respond to shots fired in Greenville area, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officers have responded to shots fired in Greenville, according to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. Bragg says that officers responded to an area on Nichol Street around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday in reference to shots fired and a reported gunshot victim. According to...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas. According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Arrest made after Greenwood woman shot to death in bedroom

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Seneca man charged after stabbing family member in cheek, deputies say

SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man is awaiting a bond hearing after he was arrested on a change of attempted murder on Wednesday. Deputies said they responded to Watersedge Road for a report of a stabbing. While deputies were investigating, the...
SENECA, SC

