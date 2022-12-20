Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
SCHP: Greenwood Co. collision leaves one dead
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left a pedestrian dead.
WYFF4.com
Man shot, killed overnight by Greenville County neighbor, deputies say
PIEDMONT, S.C. — A shooting early Friday morning left a man dead and his neighbor arrested, deputies said. The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed Fidel Arzate Martinez, 22, of Piedmont, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies said they were called about a shooting around 3:45 a.m....
Deputies locate missing Upstate man with health issues
Deputies are searching for a missing man Friday morning with health issues in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Multiple departments respond to overnight house fire in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Connecticut Avenue on Saturday morning. Officials said crews responded to the scene and got the fire under control. Thankfully, no injuries were reported following the fire. According to officials, the Fire Marshal’s Office...
FOX Carolina
District responds to allegations from family of school shooting suspect
FOX Carolina
I-85 reopens after crash causes backup in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Holiday travelers on Interstate 85 headed north Friday afternoon hit a traffic backup, but the interstate has since reopened. The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a crash on I-85NB near mile marker 54 around 3:20 p.m. The left two lanes were blocked due to the crash.
FOX Carolina
SWAT, deputies called to scene in Greenville County
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatchers said the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was serving a warrant in the Berea area on Thursday night. FOX Carolina viewers reached out about a large law enforcement presence in the 500 block of Hunts Bridge Road. SWAT was activated for the call...
FOX Carolina
Man charged after shooting, killing neighbor in Piedmont, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged following an argument with his neighbor that turned deadly. Deputies said they received a 911 call around 3:45 a.m. regarding a person who was shot in the area of Manhattan Boulevard. Upon arrival, deputies found man outside suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest.
Man shot to death by neighbor near his Greenville Co. home
A man was killed and another man was arrested following a shooting early Friday morning in Greenville County.
FOX Carolina
Greenville police investigating after 2 victims shot
FOX Carolina
Arrest made after woman killed in Greenwood apartment
Bomb making materials found at Greenville County home
Authorities say, bomb making materials were found at an Upstate home. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says, that various explosive devices were found at a home on Shefleys Road in Simpsonville.
WYFF4.com
Officers respond to shots fired in Greenville area, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Officers have responded to shots fired in Greenville, according to Sgt. Johnathan Bragg with the Greenville Police Department. Bragg says that officers responded to an area on Nichol Street around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday in reference to shots fired and a reported gunshot victim. According to...
FOX Carolina
Deputies find grenade launcher, homemade explosives in Upstate home
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said high-powered weapons were found during a search warrant of a home in Simpsonville just days before Christmas. According to deputies, officials were called to 106 Shefleys Road to serve domestic violence and assault and battery warrants against Bart...
FOX Carolina
Arrest made after Greenwood woman shot to death in bedroom
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a woman was found shot to death inside of a bedroom overnight. Police said they were called to an apartment at 315 Cambridge Avenue East just after 1 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Oconee man arrested after allegedly stabbing family member
An Upstate man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a family member in the face. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says, 24 year old Justin Jacob Engle of Seneca is charged with attempted murder following the incident.
2 dead, including unborn child, 1 injured in Greenwood shooting
Police say an unborn child died when two people were shot early Tuesday morning in Greenwood.
FOX Carolina
Seneca man charged after stabbing family member in cheek, deputies say
SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a Seneca man is awaiting a bond hearing after he was arrested on a change of attempted murder on Wednesday. Deputies said they responded to Watersedge Road for a report of a stabbing. While deputies were investigating, the...
