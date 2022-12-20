Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
VDOT reminds drivers of continuing winter impacts on travel
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - Winter precipitation has ended in western Virginia for Christmas weekend, according to weather forecasts, but extremely low temperatures into the weekend will keep roads icy, according to VDOT. Slick roads will remain a possibility until temperatures rise above freezing next week. VDOT urges drivers who...
WSLS
VDOT warns drivers of black ice, freezing roads in Southwest, Central Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use extra caution when they hit the roads just before the holidays. Staff warns that any wet roads will freeze overnight on Dec. 23 because of the extremely low temperatures, and the main trouble spots are bridges and overpasses.
WSLS
VDOT: Prepare for slick, icy roads Dec. 23 due to frigid temperatures
SALEM, Va. – Falling temperatures just ahead of Christmas Eve are causing concern for many in our region, especially those that plan to hit the roads. VDOT is warning drivers that the chilly weather around sunrise Friday, Dec. 23, will likely freeze wet roads, creating dangerous driving conditions. If...
A look at power outages in Virginia
More than 30,000 households in Virginia are without power Saturday as a winter storm continues to hit much of the country with frigid cold.
Possible hazardous conditions due to winter storm in Hampton Roads
Those traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for potentially hazardous road conditions Friday and Saturday.
VDOT warns drivers about potential for black ice as temps plummet
“It can be very dangerous out there, especially when you come across any snow or ice or anything like that,” Kevin Whitt said. “So it really pays to have a little extra time, a little extra patience.”
WDBJ7.com
Slick weather causes some traffic delays; crews continue to treat roads
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As a winter storm makes its way across southwest Virginia, roads are beginning to get slick. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead to travel for the holidays, especially as concerns about a flash freeze grows. A spokesperson with VDOT explained how the pretreatment they began putting...
WHSV
SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
wfxrtv.com
Winter Storm expected to impact road conditions
Friday Night Blitz: “Player of the Year” Pt. 1. After 15 weeks of high school football action, it's time to look back at some of the most accomplished high school football players who made an impact on and off the field. Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying...
WDBJ7.com
AEP crews assess wind damage; extreme cold continues
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: As of 8:50 a.m. Saturday:. Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the...
A cold Christmas in central Virginia
It will be sunny, but chilly for Christmas Day with highs will be in the low and mid 30s. A warm-up takes us through the rest of the coming week.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power says heavily impacted counties will not have power restored until Tuesday Night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night. Hundreds of...
wfirnews.com
Appalachian Power says 36K customers still without power
Approximately 36,000 customers remain without electric service after damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures caused power outages yesterday across Appalachian Power’s service area. Hundreds of workers from several states will arrive later today and tomorrow to join the more than 1,000-line mechanics, servicers and assessors already dedicated to the restoration effort.
WDBJ7.com
Warmer temperatures expected for Christmas Day
TODAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) It was the coldest Christmas Eve on record in Roanoke and Lynchburg. Blacksburg tied the record at 17°. Bundle up head-to-toe if you’re going shopping or to Christmas Eve services. Temperatures will likely be in the teens late this evening. Another night of lows in the single digits and teens. Not quite as cold as last night, but when it’s this frigid, you (and your pipes) won’t notice the difference.
WSLS
VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia
The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
WDBJ7.com
Catherine and Brent break down the odds of a white Christmas historically and a famous past Christmas snowstorm
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you ‘dreaming’ of a white Christmas? Well unfortunately we “keep dreaming” more times than we actually see snow on Christmas Day for our hometowns. There is an actual, scientific definition to the term ‘white Christmas’. To be considered a white Christmas...
Power Outages Cropping Up Across The Area Due To High Winds
High winds coupled with a couple of inches of rain or, more in some locations, has setup the scenario for power outages. As of 11:15 AM Friday morning just under 4000 customers were reported without power via CVEC. Additional outages were being reported on adjacent systems. On the mountain at...
Comments / 2