WDBJ7.com

VDOT reminds drivers of continuing winter impacts on travel

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/VDOT Release) - Winter precipitation has ended in western Virginia for Christmas weekend, according to weather forecasts, but extremely low temperatures into the weekend will keep roads icy, according to VDOT. Slick roads will remain a possibility until temperatures rise above freezing next week. VDOT urges drivers who...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

VDOT: Prepare for slick, icy roads Dec. 23 due to frigid temperatures

SALEM, Va. – Falling temperatures just ahead of Christmas Eve are causing concern for many in our region, especially those that plan to hit the roads. VDOT is warning drivers that the chilly weather around sunrise Friday, Dec. 23, will likely freeze wet roads, creating dangerous driving conditions. If...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Slick weather causes some traffic delays; crews continue to treat roads

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As a winter storm makes its way across southwest Virginia, roads are beginning to get slick. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead to travel for the holidays, especially as concerns about a flash freeze grows. A spokesperson with VDOT explained how the pretreatment they began putting...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

SVEC and Dominion crews work to restore power around the Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - There were a significant number of power outages reported across the Valley on Friday, and with temperatures hitting extreme lows crews were working around the clock to restore power as quickly as possible. With high-speed wind gusts throughout the day and a number of fallen...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Winter Storm expected to impact road conditions

Friday Night Blitz: “Player of the Year” Pt. 1. After 15 weeks of high school football action, it's time to look back at some of the most accomplished high school football players who made an impact on and off the field. Bundle up! Experts share tips on staying...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

AEP crews assess wind damage; extreme cold continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: As of 8:50 a.m. Saturday:. Appalachian Power crews are working to restore power to 36,800 customers who remain without electric service following Thursday’s storm. Extremely cold temperatures across the region have created extraordinary demands on the power system. We are asking businesses and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power says heavily impacted counties will not have power restored until Tuesday Night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power says as of late Saturday evening, power was restored for nearly 50,000 customers. However, Albemarle, Amherst, Floyd, Nelson counties have an estimated restoration of Monday night. Bedford, Botetourt, Campbell, Franklin, Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Roanoke Counties have estimated restorations of Tuesday night. Hundreds of...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfirnews.com

Appalachian Power says 36K customers still without power

Approximately 36,000 customers remain without electric service after damaging winds and bitterly cold temperatures caused power outages yesterday across Appalachian Power’s service area. Hundreds of workers from several states will arrive later today and tomorrow to join the more than 1,000-line mechanics, servicers and assessors already dedicated to the restoration effort.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Warmer temperatures expected for Christmas Day

TODAY (CHRISTMAS EVE) It was the coldest Christmas Eve on record in Roanoke and Lynchburg. Blacksburg tied the record at 17°. Bundle up head-to-toe if you’re going shopping or to Christmas Eve services. Temperatures will likely be in the teens late this evening. Another night of lows in the single digits and teens. Not quite as cold as last night, but when it’s this frigid, you (and your pipes) won’t notice the difference.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

VDOT, AEP gear up for winter weather heading to Southwest Virginia

The few days leading up to Christmas are said to be the busiest during the holiday travel season. That, paired with the threat of cold and ice, could make driving even more difficult. The Virginia Department of Transportation said their crews are working to pre-treat the roads with brine ahead...
VIRGINIA STATE

