ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glascock County, GA

Glascock County Sheriff’s Office takes part in active shooter training course

By Hannah Litteer
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEwgW_0jpMQODX00

GLASCOCK COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Glascock County Sheriff’s Office and first responders are participating in a three-day training course with neighboring counties to prepare for an active shooter situation.

It’s being held at Glascock County Consolidated school, and it’s meant to unify law enforcement, fire rescue and EMS agencies during a high-pressure situation.

“We’re to continue our training because I heard a quote one time, ‘You will never rise to your level of expectation, you will always fall to your level of preparation,’” said Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley. “So, the more training we do, the higher our preparation level is, and the higher standard we’re able to perform to when the time comes.”

The training includes a mix of classroom learning and live-action scenarios, with spouses and children pretending to be victims.

A risk management and security group based out of South Carolina called Snipers Unknown led the training.

“My job is to come in and start showing law enforcement not only the tactics and techniques used to save lives and stop the active shooters, but how we’re gonna consolidate and unify with the other first responders to make a unified rescue task force,” said Scott Usry, the director of training for Snipers Unknown.

They designed some of the course based on the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“One of the things that we found in our research to add to our class was the after-action reviews for Uvalde. One of the biggest issues it had was the lack of command and control, and so that is one of the key pieces that we put in our course,” said Brad Amick, the owner of Snipers Unknown. “Because historically, fire service and EMS is better at command and control incident management than law enforcement, so we try to bridge that gap with this course.”

The last day of training will be on Wednesday, and Snipers Unknown offers this course to the military, law enforcement and civilians.

Sheriff Kelley said he wants the departments to be as prepared and cohesive as possible, and will continue to do this course in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Waynesboro police officer loses home, possessions in fire

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Waynesboro police are collecting donations for an officer who lost his home in a fire Thursday night. Staff Sgt. Gregg Stroud and his family lost their home and all belongings inside, according to Police Chief Willie Burley. “I’m sure you all realize how devastating a loss...
WAYNESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County deputies give back to families hurt by crime

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office gave out toys to families that have personally been impacted by one of the many homicide investigations in 2022. Throughout the year, law enforcement has investigated roughly 40 homicides in Richmond County. It’s the second-highest homicide rate we’ve...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Deputies named in stun-gun incident that sent man to hospital

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the case of a man who ended up in a hospital after a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputy used a stun gun on him. The details are in a brief report released Wednesday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating Friday’s use of force.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Female Inmate Commits Suicide at Charles Webster Detention Center

An investigation is underway after a female inmate at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center reportedly hanged herself there today. A statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and medical staff performed CPR in an effort to revive her after she was found at 1:43 p.m. but efforts failed. She was pronounced dead at 2:57 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Lakeside High School Students Disturbing Video

We are still awaiting the full report from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office….but here is what we know so far about what you have seen in the video. The crash occurred 12-19-2022″. “Deputies are currently on scene and investigating a one vehicle accident with injuries at Lakeside Park....
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Man Sentenced for Enticing a 13-Year-Old Minor

An Augusta man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in Columbia to Enticement of a Minor for Sexual Activity. According to court documents, 33-year-old Derek Jerome Nelson enticed a 13-year-old girl into sexual activity in 2019. He met the victim through an online social media application, communicated with her by text message, then by an encrypted chat…also through a cell phone app. Investigators say Nelson arranged to travel from Augusta to Columbia to exploit the girl.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Details on man's death after Augusta stun-gun incident

With subfreezing temperatures in our forecast, it’s important to make sure your fur babies are protected. Experts are offering some tips. The key suspect in a recent Richmond County sex slave case has committed suicide in jail, according to authorities. Key things to know during the cold snap in...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Trees down in several counties in GA and SC

WJBF – Emergency officials are reporting knocked down trees in several counties in Georgia and in South Carolina. According to authorities, a tree is down on Quail Springs Circle in the Spring Lakes neighborhood off of Flowing Wells Road in Columbia County. Authorities are also reporting power lines being down in Chamblin Road at Canterbury […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy