NBC Connecticut

Jan. 6 House Committee Releases Final Report on Trump Capitol Riot Investigation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot released its long-awaited final report. The report was issued days after the panel voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice Department for investigation and possible prosecution. The panel has begun sharing evidence with the...
GEORGIA STATE
The News-Press

Florida seniors at risk from unsafe prescription drugs

Critical medicines have been in the news lately, particularly with the nation facing an import-shortage of the antibiotic Amoxicillin. As Florida Sen. Marco Rubio recently observed, this “reliance on foreign nations for critical goods is dangerous and unsustainable.”  Rubio is urging fellow lawmakers to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States —something that should matter in particular to Florida’s 4.2 million retirees. Roughly 90 percent of Florida seniors take prescription medications each day, which puts them...
FLORIDA STATE
The News-Press

When politics and science clash

We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
FLORIDA STATE

