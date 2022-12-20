Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Jan. 6 House Committee Releases Final Report on Trump Capitol Riot Investigation
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot released its long-awaited final report. The report was issued days after the panel voted to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice Department for investigation and possible prosecution. The panel has begun sharing evidence with the...
NBC Connecticut
U.S. House Passes $1.7 Trillion Bill Funding Federal Government Through September, Sending It to Biden
The U.S. House passed a bill to fund the federal government for the rest of the fiscal year, through September. The legislation now goes to President Joe Biden, who has said he is eager to sign it into law. Overall, the legislation provides $772.5 billion for nondefense discretionary programs, and...
Florida seniors at risk from unsafe prescription drugs
Critical medicines have been in the news lately, particularly with the nation facing an import-shortage of the antibiotic Amoxicillin. As Florida Sen. Marco Rubio recently observed, this “reliance on foreign nations for critical goods is dangerous and unsustainable.” Rubio is urging fellow lawmakers to bring pharmaceutical manufacturing back to the United States —something that should matter in particular to Florida’s 4.2 million retirees. Roughly 90 percent of Florida seniors take prescription medications each day, which puts them...
NBC Connecticut
Congress' Lame Duck Session Leaves ‘Unfinished Business' on Issues That Address Americans' Everyday Financial Needs
A year-end push to get legislation through during the lame duck session of Congress has omitted some key proposals that would help provide for Americans' everyday needs. Here's what didn't make the cut and how lawmakers could address that "unfinished business" in 2023. Washington lawmakers are rushing to get as...
When politics and science clash
We note that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has recently embraced COVID-19 vaccine skepticism, and has formed a statewide group to investigate vaccine “wrongdoing.” But in so doing, he is testing the limits of how far political interests can usurp the role of science. First, let's consider how new medical procedures and treatments are...
NBC Connecticut
Jan. 6 Participant Arrested in California After Hours-Long Standoff With the FBI
A man who carried what appeared to be a hammer at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 got into a standoff Thursday with the FBI for hours before he was arrested by special agents for his role in the riot, law enforcement officials told NBC News. Eric Christie was arrested...
NBC Connecticut
New Government Funding Package Includes ‘Historic Step Forward' for Pregnant Workers, New Mothers
Two bills to provide additional protections for pregnant workers and breastfeeding people were included in the $1.7 trillion federal government spending package passed by Congress this week. The changes are a "monumental and historic step forward" that will make a huge difference for low-income workers, particularly women of color, one...
NBC Connecticut
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried to Be Released on $250 Million Bail, Will Live With His Parents
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be released on $250 million bail, a federal judge ruled, while he awaits trial for eight federal criminal charges related to alleged fraud at his collapsed crypto empire. Bankman-Fried was extradited from the Bahamas to Westchester County in New York on Wednesday night after days...
