MADISON- After making a verbal commitment two years ago, Gio Lopez held true to his word signing with the University of South Alabama (USA) to play football. The Class 7A Region 4 First-Team quarterback selection from James Clemens completed his four years with the Jets with an additional splendid season on the field in 2022. Lopez (QB, 6-1, 210, Sr.) is a dual threat signal caller and a First-Team All-State choice after his junior season where he led the Jets to their first undefeated regular season. After an initial hatred for the sport as a young boy, Lopez began playing football in the second grade and the feeling for football forever changed.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO