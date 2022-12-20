Read full article on original website
themadisonrecord.com
Jets’ Gio Lopez Signs With USA
MADISON- After making a verbal commitment two years ago, Gio Lopez held true to his word signing with the University of South Alabama (USA) to play football. The Class 7A Region 4 First-Team quarterback selection from James Clemens completed his four years with the Jets with an additional splendid season on the field in 2022. Lopez (QB, 6-1, 210, Sr.) is a dual threat signal caller and a First-Team All-State choice after his junior season where he led the Jets to their first undefeated regular season. After an initial hatred for the sport as a young boy, Lopez began playing football in the second grade and the feeling for football forever changed.
WALA-TV FOX10
Organizers of Ladd-Peebles high school all-star game advertised TV; ESPN says ‘no’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Organizers planning a high school all-star football game for the week before the Senior Bowl have been advertising a live broadcast by ESPN, but a spokeswoman for the cable network told FOX10 News that is not the case. ESPN spokeswoman Kimberly Elchlepp told FOX10 News that...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Local musician, former real estate agent JJ Mack dies at 78
Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Victor James Culmone, better known as local musician JJ Mack, passed away on Dec. 21, 2022. JJ had lived in Orange Beach since 2000 with his wife Jerilyn and daughter Amy and in the following years was a real estate agent as well as playing music around town at stops like Hazel’s Buffet, Safe Harbor Tiki Bar, Snapper’s Lounge, Tacky Jacks, Shipp’s Harbor Grill, Calypso Joe’s among others.
Atmore Advance
Some 3,000 were without power this morning
Approximately 3,000 customers were without power in the Atmore area this morning, according to officials. Alabama Power External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas said at about 6 a.m. this morning, the company experienced an equipment failure in the area. Thomas said service was restored to most customers by 10 a.m. Thomas...
Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
Here are a few places to find a free meal around the holidays in Mobile
As Christmas approaches, people may be feeling the financial crunch of a big holiday meal and buying gifts for family members. In fact, the problem with food insecurity in coastal Alabama is widespread: according to the Feeding the Gulf Coast food bank, 65,000 people in Mobile County struggled with food insecurity in 2020, and 27,000 in Baldwin County.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD looking for suspects after Friday night shootout
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is looking for two suspects who allegedly got into a gunfight Friday night at a hotel on the East Interstate 65 Service Road South that sent a bullet crashing through a window at another hotel. According to MPD, officers respond to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 wounded in early Saturday morning shooting in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigation an early Saturday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officers responded to the 100 block of Durant Street around 4:30 a.m. regarding one shot and found that the male victim had been taken to University Hospital by personal vehicle, authorities said.
Customers recognize Spanish Fort store employee for hard work, attitude
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Customers of Build-A-Bear in Spanish Fort wanted to show their appreciation for an employee who they say has gone above and beyond to make them feel welcome in the store this week. Jennifer Pratschner contacted WKRG News 5 after hearing about the experiences Monday at the Eastern Shore Centre Build-A-Bear […]
1 shot while sitting in his car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said one person was shot by an unknown suspect while sitting in their car Saturday morning. Officials say the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. at the 100 block of Durant Street. When officers arrived to the neighborhood, they said the victim was driven to University […]
Mobile Police looking for two suspects in Friday night shooting at hotel
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department say a shooting Friday night occurred between two male suspects firing at one another. The shooting happened around 10:54 p.m. on Dec. 23. According to Mobile Police, the suspects were shooting at one another at Extenda Suites off I-65 Service Road South. When officers arrived […]
3 hit by car at Cottage Hill & Azalea Road intersection: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said three people were hit by a car at the intersection of Cottage Hill and Azalea Road Tuesday night. Police said an adult woman and two juveniles were hit on Tuesday, Dec. 20. All three were sent to the hospital for “non-life-threatening” injuries. This is all the […]
WEAR
Escambia County provides list of cold weather shelters for Thursday evening
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County has provided a list of organizations that will open as cold weather shelters beginning Thursday evening. There are three shelters, each with their own qualifications for entry. For men, the Waterfront Rescue Mission on 348 W. Herman Street will be open. Women who visit...
utv44.com
Locals bundling up during hard freeze warning
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — With people in our area used to more temperate weather during the holiday season, the frigid temperatures were a wakeup call for many as they left their homes this morning. It was in the 20s around sunrise and people are bundling up today, trying to stay warm.
WALA-TV FOX10
Advice for homeowners who will be traveling for Christmas when freeze hits
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Homeowners likely are well-familiar with advice for protecting their pipes when a deep-freeze hits – cover exposed pipes and leave the faucet dripping overnight. But what about those who will be traveling out of town, as many are over the Christmas holidays?. Jake Sellers, a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
WALA-TV FOX10
In Mobile County’s first ‘Aniah’s Law’ application, prosecutors seek no bail in murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In their first application of “Aniah’s Law,” prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to deny bail to a man accused of a 2014 murder and kidnapping, but the defendant’s attorney argues the new law does not apply. The constitutional amendment, overwhelmingly approved...
21-year-old dies after crashing into Flomaton High School: Police
UPDATE (3:50 p.m.): Flomaton Police Chief Jeff Wilson said the 21-year-old driver was a woman from Atmore. The damage “appears to be minimal from the outside.” Police have not identified the woman. FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — The Flomaton Police Department said one person died after crashing into Flomaton High School Friday morning, according to a […]
60-year-old arrested following Thursday night shooting on General Gorgas Drive: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a 60-year-old man Thursday night following a shooting on General Gorgas Drive. Jose Robinson, 60, was charged with first degree assault. Police said Robinson and another man were involved in a “verbal dispute that turned physical.” Robinson then took out a gun and shot […]
