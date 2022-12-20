Read full article on original website
Related
PWMania
Mandy Rose’s WWE Release Could Be Triple H’s “First Fumble” According to a Former WWE Writer
Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed Mandy Rose’s release from the company during his podcast. He said, “In what I think might be the first fumble that Triple H has had, they released Mandy Rose, the NXT Champion. And if you aren’t familiar with her, she rules. She’s awesome, she’s been the champ for over a year. She’s drop-dead gorgeous, she can talk on the mic a bit… and NXT, the crowd there welcomed her with open arms when — I don’t wanna say it’s a demotion to go from the main roster to NXT, because I think most of the time these wrestlers now are trying to help out the NXT roster. Because a lot of them came from the NXT roster.”
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Reveals Why She Hasn't Attempted To Win The AEW Women's World Title
Jade Cargill had dominated in AEW since competing in her first match ever on the March 3, 2021, edition of "Dynamite." Since then, Cargill has not lost a single match by pinfall or submission, with her only loss coming at All Out 2021 — as she was thrown over the top rope in the Casino Battle Royal. As of this writing, she has won 41 singles matches on the trot. Furthermore, on the January 5, 2022, edition of "Dynamite," she became the first AEW TBS Champion after defeating Ruby Soho.
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW
There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.
ringsidenews.com
Jade Cargill Believes She Is Too Green To Go After AEW Women’s Title
Jade Cargill has dominated the AEW women’s division ever since her debut in 2020, thanks to her imposing figure and strength. Her current undefeated streak has been compared to Goldberg’s in WCW and it is not hard to see why. While Cargill is dominant, her in-ring skills and experience still leave a lot to be desired for many fans. In fact, Cargill believes she is still too green to go after the AEW Women’s Championship.
ringsidenews.com
Sting Was Once Beaten Up For Dating Co-Worker’s Ex-Girlfriend
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
wrestlinginc.com
Solo Sikoa Reveals Who Pitched Recent Tribute To Former WWE Star
Solo Sikoa recently paid tribute to a fallen family member, just one day removed from the 13th anniversary of his death. On December 4, 2009, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga passed away from a heart attack. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Anoaʻi family. On the December 5 episode of "Raw," Umaga's nephew Solo Sikoa honored his late uncle by performing his finishing move, the Samoan Spike, on Matt Riddle. The attack followed The Usos' victory over Riddle and Kevin Owens.
ringsidenews.com
Reby Hardy Says She’s Not Signing With AEW
Tony Khan has brought a revolution in the wrestling business with the formation of his promotion, All Elite Wrestling, in 2019. Khan has done brilliantly in making AEW a direct competitor to WWE with the addition of various top-tier talent from across the world. However, it seems that one star might not be joining him anytime soon, and that is Reby Hardy.
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Suggested New Finishing Move For Bloodline Member
Over the years fans have seen some interesting moves inside the squared circle and Umaga used to use the Samoan Spike to punish his opponents. Recently Solo Sikoa paid tribute to Umaga when he used the Samoan Spike on Raw and it sounds like we’ll be seeing more of the move in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Reportedly Planned To Be A Surprise For NJPW
Sasha Banks, who is now going by her real name Mercedes Varnado, is believed to be in Japan ahead of her rumored appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. However, that is something neither New Japan Pro-Wrestling nor STARDOM has advertised or announced. The reasoning behind this, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is that they want her appearance to be a surprise on the night.
ringsidenews.com
Miro Off AEW Television After Refusing To Lose Match
Miro used to work as Rusev when he was in WWE, but his run in the company was ruined due to a lot of questionable booking decisions. Rusev made his way to AEW to have a better run as a pro wrestler. There has been a lot of speculation about Miro’s situation in AEW because he hasn’t been used much this year, and his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, has caused fans to speculate about his returning to WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Drew McIntyre's Status For WWE's Holiday Shows
Earlier this week it was revealed that the main event for the upcoming 12/26 Madison Square Garden show had been changed, and WWE sources have now confirmed to PWInsider that was done because Drew McIntyre has not been cleared to return to the ring in time for the annual post-Christmas event.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Reaction To Jamie Hayter's AEW Women's World Title Reign
Jamie Hayter's rise to becoming AEW Women's World Champion has been one of the more unabashedly positive pro wrestling stories of 2022, with the British import getting over organically with the audience while performing at a consistently high level in the ring. According to a report from Fightful Select, the...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On KAIRI Working The Royal Rumble
It's the most magical time of the year, and while for a lot of people that means Christmas, for wrestling fans, it is Royal Rumble season. The annual show is one of the most important of each WWE year, building toward the WrestleMania main event as storylines for 'The Grandest Stage Of Them All' begin to become clear. One of the most exciting parts of the show is the surprise names that end up appearing in both Royal Rumble matches, and one name that's been rumored for this year is KAIRI.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Opens Up About Friendship With Sasha Banks
The status of WWE's relationship with Sasha Banks, whose real name is Mercedes Varnado, is up in the air, but it's looking more and more likely that she'll be appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 in less than 2 weeks. As rumors continue to swirl about where Varnado could possibly end up next, AEW star Dax Harwood appeared on the "Gentleman Villain" podcast to announce his new show, "FTR with Dax Harwood," and spoke about his relationship with the former world champion.
PWMania
Deonna Purrazzo Wants to Wrestle Mandy Rose, Says Rose Can Thrive in Impact Wrestling
Deonna Purrazzo has announced her intention to bring former WWE NXT Superstar Mandy Rose to Impact Wrestling. Purrazzo recently told Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge that if Rose decides to continue her pro wrestling career, she wants to see her thrive in a new environment following her recent WWE departure.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Wrestling Star Says He Has Unfinished Business With Kenny Omega
One former Impact World Champion is still waiting for a rematch with the man who defeated him for his title. On the latest episode of "Insight with Chris Van Vliet", Rich Swann opened up about his career bucket list and said he's still wants a rematch with AEW star Kenny Omega. Omega defeated Swann at Impact's Rebellion pay-per-view in 2021 to become the Impact World Champion, while also holding the AEW World Championship. The title-for-title match was one of AEW's first cross-promotional matches, before officially knocking down pro wrestling's "forbidden door" this summer with the historic AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door event.
wrestlinginc.com
What AEW Dynamite Quarter-Hour Ratings Reveal About Jamie Hayter-Hikaru Shida Main Event
For the first time since March 16's "St. Patrick's Day Slam" edition of "AEW Dynamite" where Thunder Rosa dethroned Britt Baker, AEW headlined its flagship show with the company's women's championship on the line (coincidentally, both shows were held at the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas). With this departure from the typical format of AEW programming, a big question was going to be what effect the Jamie Hayter title defense versus Hikaru Shida had on the Nielsen ratings. particularly with the female demographics reported earlier being up slightly for the episode.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest Update On The Rock's WrestleMania 39 Status
With WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles, many have speculated that a possible match between The Rock and Roman Reigns will take place — considering Rock is a Hollywood superstar. The Rock has not stepped foot inside of a ring for a proper match since 2013, which saw John Cena defeat him at WrestleMania 29. However, the 10-time World Champion hasn't ruled out the possibility of donning the trunks once again.
wrestlinginc.com
Impact Star Comments On AJ Styles And The X-Division
"Speedball" Mike Bailey has been putting together a career year in 2022 across the independent scene and in Impact Wrestling, where he's a former X-Division Champion. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bailey remarked on the legacy of that title, naming AJ Styles as the early X-Division Champion he would most want to have a match with.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Turns Down Storyline, Two AEW Stars Pass on WWE Opportunity
Miro’s status in AEW has been much discussed, as he hasn’t been seen much this year, and his wife, CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, recently made fans speculate about his return to WWE. Miro hasn’t wrestled since he and Darby Allin defeated The House of Black at...
Comments / 0