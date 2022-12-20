Sanilac Commissioners: Public comment for proposed military training airspace expansion extended, to be discussed with National Guard officials

Read full article on original website
michiganradio.org
Lawsuit filed against Michigan paper manufacturer regarding PFAS contamination
Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against Domtar Industries, Inc., a paper manufacturer. The lawsuit claims Domtar released paper sludge contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called PFAS. Chemicals in the PFAS family have been used in a wide variety of applications. Often it's used for waterproofing....
Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23
Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
Nessel appoints ex-judge and prosecutor Marlinga to protect seniors
The Democrat was narrowly defeated by John James for a congressional seat in November
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Blasius retiring after 46 years at McKenzie Health System
After 46 years of service, current Director of Human Services Louise Blasius is retiring from McKenzie Health System. Blasius, who implemented the award-winning McKenzie Family Planning Program in 1978, also organizes the popular Senior Citizens Fair in the county. Starting the Thumb Area Geriatric Clinic in both Sanilac and Huron...
fox2detroit.com
MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
fox2detroit.com
Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
Snowstorm leads to traffic crashes, knocks out power for hundreds in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Mid-Michigan’s first snowstorm of the winter season led to slick roads that may have prompted more than a dozen traffic crash in Genesee County, while knocking out power to others across the region, according to officials. About 2 inches of snow was reported at...
wsgw.com
Huron County Sheriff Warns Motorists of Hazardous Conditions
As today’s winter storm continues and the westerly winds have increased, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson warns that visibility in the open stretches of the county are diminished. Although the snow total so far hasn’t made the road surfaces too bad, the nearly 50 mph wind though is blowing...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Emergency manager gives tips to prep for coming storm
With the storm forecast to last until Saturday, Sanilac County Emergency Management Chief Todd Hillman is reminding residents that, if the power goes out, to be safe and cautious while using their back up generators. Hillman says that generators should always be kept outside of the home or barn, away...
1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Huron Sheriff: Zero road visibility led to about 20 accidents Friday morning
With westerly winds increasing to nearly 50 mph, visibility on open stretches of road throughout the Thumb has gotten to the point that Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson is urging motorists to stay off the open roads through Saturday morning unless they absolutely have to travel. Describing the situation as...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system. The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
Dangerous Flash-Freeze definitely in play for this evening: Close look at timeline
It is looking very strongly like there will be a very quick change from rain to snow over southeast Lower Michigan. This will likely cause wet roads to become icy in just a matter of minutes. Here is the radar forecast from 7 p.m. tonight to 3 a.m. tonight. Focus...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Outbreak in Michigan
A 10-year-old warmblood mare in Macomb County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. She presented with an enlarged lymph node on December 6. Her diagnosis was confirmed on December 19. The horse, who is unvaccinated, is currently affected and alive. Seven other cases are suspected, and 42 horses are exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
q95fm.net
Michigan Man Sentenced To Over 100-Years In Prison
A man out of Flint, Michigan, who was convicted on charges of armed drug trafficking and attempted robbery in July of this year- was recently sentenced to over 100-years in federal prison. 39-year-old Charles Ray Edwards was convicted on those charges stemming from an incident in Knox County in July.
White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way
The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
Bay City’s Tuthill Bros. Food Market closing after 50 years in business
BAY CITY, MI — After five decades in business, Bay City’s Tuthill Bros. Food Market is closing its doors. The family-owned, family-operated party store in business since 1972 is located at 1315 Columbus Ave. The Tuthill family recently shared the news with customers via the market’s Facebook page....
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Kevin Messing, 62
Kevin Messing, age 62 of Fenton (formerly of Ubly), passed away on Sunday, December 8. Services for Kevin Messing will be held on Wednesday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John Church in Fenton. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., and again on Tuesday, at the Sharp Funeral Home in Fenton, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
