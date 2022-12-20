ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanilac County, MI

Sanilac Commissioners: Public comment for proposed military training airspace expansion extended, to be discussed with National Guard officials

 4 days ago
michiganradio.org

Lawsuit filed against Michigan paper manufacturer regarding PFAS contamination

Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against Domtar Industries, Inc., a paper manufacturer. The lawsuit claims Domtar released paper sludge contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, commonly called PFAS. Chemicals in the PFAS family have been used in a wide variety of applications. Often it's used for waterproofing....
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Here are the school, business closings in mid-Michigan for Friday, Dec. 23

Many schools and libraries across mid-Michigan are closed due to a winter storm that’s sweeping across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for mid-Michigan until 4 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, with the National Weather Service noting possibly 2-3 inches of snow has already fallen in the norther part of Genesee County and winds whipping snow around in the area.
MICHIGAN STATE
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Blasius retiring after 46 years at McKenzie Health System

After 46 years of service, current Director of Human Services Louise Blasius is retiring from McKenzie Health System. Blasius, who implemented the award-winning McKenzie Family Planning Program in 1978, also organizes the popular Senior Citizens Fair in the county. Starting the Thumb Area Geriatric Clinic in both Sanilac and Huron...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: High-profile vehicles should stay off freeways north of Metro Detroit

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - As Michigan State Police handle crashes during the winter storm, high-profile vehicles are asked to stay off freeways in the Third District region. This area includes Arenac, Bay, Genesee, Gladwin, Huron, Iosco, Lapeer, Midland, Ogemaw, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, and Tuscola counties. Also,...
BAY COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Vehicle crash closes Michigan health office in Macomb County

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan health department has closed an office in Macomb County after a vehicle crashed into the building, a release said late Wednesday. According to MDHHS, the office was struck by a vehicle late in the day, prompting officials to shut down operations at the location, which is in Mount Clemens.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Huron County Sheriff Warns Motorists of Hazardous Conditions

As today’s winter storm continues and the westerly winds have increased, Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson warns that visibility in the open stretches of the county are diminished. Although the snow total so far hasn’t made the road surfaces too bad, the nearly 50 mph wind though is blowing...
HURON COUNTY, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Emergency manager gives tips to prep for coming storm

With the storm forecast to last until Saturday, Sanilac County Emergency Management Chief Todd Hillman is reminding residents that, if the power goes out, to be safe and cautious while using their back up generators. Hillman says that generators should always be kept outside of the home or barn, away...
SANILAC COUNTY, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 injured in shootout near Flint

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A 24-year-old man was killed and another was hospitalized after the two allegedly shot each other Friday night, police said. At about 7:20 p.m. Dec. 23, officers from the Flint Township Police Department responded to a report of a man being shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of Clovertree Lane, just west of Flint.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close for Friday ahead of powerful winter storm

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Some Mid-Michigan students will get an extra Christmas break, as schools cancel classes for Friday ahead of a powerful winter storm system. The University of Michigan-Flint canceled all classes and activities for Friday. Other schools to announce closures by Thursday afternoon include Holly Area Schools, Burton Glen Academy, Linden Charger Academy and Greater Heights Academy.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Grand Blanc Township man accused of killing hunter in 2018

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Grand Blanc Township man is one of two suspects arraigned on murder charges for the death of a hunter in Clinton County's Bath Township in 2018. The Michigan Attorney General's Office charged 34-year-old Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc Township and 34-year-old Robert Rodway of...
GRAND BLANC, MI
horseandrider.com

Strangles Outbreak in Michigan

A 10-year-old warmblood mare in Macomb County, Michigan, has tested positive for strangles. She presented with an enlarged lymph node on December 6. Her diagnosis was confirmed on December 19. The horse, who is unvaccinated, is currently affected and alive. Seven other cases are suspected, and 42 horses are exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
East Coast Traveler

5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog JointsPhoto byPhoto: Unsplash. Michigan is a state that is famous for hot dogs. The classic Coney Island dog is one of the most popular food spots for hot dogs in Michigan, and there are several unique preparations for these delicious treats. There are a few stand-out locations in Michigan; below are a few of our picks for "The Best MI Hot Dog Joints."
FLINT, MI
q95fm.net

Michigan Man Sentenced To Over 100-Years In Prison

A man out of Flint, Michigan, who was convicted on charges of armed drug trafficking and attempted robbery in July of this year- was recently sentenced to over 100-years in federal prison. 39-year-old Charles Ray Edwards was convicted on those charges stemming from an incident in Knox County in July.
FLINT, MI
US 103.1

White Boy Rick Spotted In Lapeer Today At New Pita Way

The new Pita Way in Lapeer opened today and in attendance was none other than Richard Wershe Jr. - White Boy Rick. Pita Way owner Raad Kashat posted a picture of himself with White Boy Rick on social media this afternoon. Richard Wershe Jr.'s life story was the inspiration for the hugely successful movie, White Boy Rick. In the film, Wershe is played by Matthew McConaughey. The premise of the movie is as follows,
LAPEER, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Kevin Messing, 62

Kevin Messing, age 62 of Fenton (formerly of Ubly), passed away on Sunday, December 8. Services for Kevin Messing will be held on Wednesday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. John Church in Fenton. Visitation will be held on Monday at the Zinger-Smigielski Funeral Home in Ubly from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m., and again on Tuesday, at the Sharp Funeral Home in Fenton, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
FENTON, MI

