The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Digital Trends
5 actors who should replace Henry Cavill as Superman
With Henry Cavill officially out as Superman in the DC Universe, audiences are anxious to see who will inherit his superhero mantle in James Gunn’s upcoming reboot film. This reboot will follow the legendary hero in his first years fighting crime and working at the Daily Planet in Metropolis, so fans can expect to see a fresh, young face fly through the skies with the iconic red cape.
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
ComicBook
Marvel's Seventh Infinity Stone Has a Shocking Connection to a Powerful Avenger
Marvel has revealed that there is a seventh Infinity Stone out in the universe (now in Thanos' possession), but we're about to learn that this seventh "Black" Infinity Stone has a deep connection to a powerful Avengers hero. January will bring Thor #30 to comic book stands, and Thor will have a reunion with none other than King Bor to learn some deep secrets about how Asgard is connected to the Black Infinity Stone.
Apparently Wonder Woman 3's Reported Cancellation Involved Behind-The-Scenes Issues With Patty Jenkins
A day after it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 has been cancelled, word’s come in that behind-the-scenes issues with Patty Jenkins played into this.
Margot Robbie ‘Flat-Out Lied’ to Her Family About Her Nudity: ‘CGI’
What outlandish lies did Margot Robbie tell to her family when they learned that she'd done full frontal nudity in the flick that made her famous?
theplaylist.net
DC Studios May Recast Jason Momoa From Aquaman To Lobo In The Near Future
DC Fans got a lot of shocking news yesterday about the DCEU‘s future. In short, there may be a massive, drastic reset for the brand on the horizon, with some upcoming films now scrapped. Patty Jenkins‘ “Wonder Woman 3“? Dead. “Man Of Steel 2“? Also possibly dead. Fans expected big shake-ups after James Gunn and Peter Safran came on as the new DC Studios heads, but not this much so soon. And with a pivotal presentation by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav next week, expect even more shattering news in the coming days.
Jason Momoa isn't likely to play Aquaman again after Lost Kingdom – but his DC future might not be over
The Arthur Curry series might be dead in the water, but James Gunn is reportedly looking to have Momoa play anti-hero Lobo instead
ComicBook
Todd McFarlane and DC Reveal Full Preview for Batman/Spawn #1
Todd McFarlane and DC Comics are building hype for the upcoming Batman/Spawn #1 crossover by releasing a full-fledged preview of the book! As you can see below (and over on the official DC blog), McFarlane and DC are giving fans both a look at the epic artwork of artist Batman and Spawn comics icon Greg Capullo, as well as an interview with more insight into what McFarlane and Capullo did together, re-uniting for this book.
Digital Trends
5 Marvel characters who deserve their own movie or TV show
The Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to be giving just about every character in the comic book roster their own film or TV series these days, but there are still others who deserve the same treatment. Contents. Betsy Braddock (Psylocke/Captain Britain) While the media landscape is oversaturated with superhero projects, there...
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets a May release date, confirms Kevin Conroy as evil Batman
The long awaited anti-superhero game finally reemerged at The Game Awards
Margot Robbie said she was nervous and 'ready to run' during an intense fight scene with a rattlesnake on the set of 'Babylon'
The "Babylon" star told Entertainment Weekly that she asked the snake wrangler where the closest hospital was in case she got bit while filming.
ComicBook
Babylon Releases Naughty and Nice Trailers
The new movie Babylon has decided to release two different kinds of trailers before the Christmas holiday – one naughty, and one nice. As you can see below, The "Nice Trailer" for Babylon frames the film as the collective efforts of the main cast (and all their collaborators) to push the film industry out of the Silent Film Era and into a bold new enduring future. Brad Pitt's character is framed as the classic movie star dreaming of something bigger and better in his career, while Margot Robbie is framed as the sassy and beautiful newcomer who signals that new era's arrival.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
ComicBook
World War Hulk Movie Teased by Possible New Marvel Production Company
A suspected Marvel production company is teasing a World War Hulk movie. My Cosmic Circus reports that Shadowstone Productions LLC is indeed working as Marvel Studios. Tracking working titles and trying to determine what they could be referring to is a well-worn practice among MCU obsessives. Sometimes there are character bits in there, and other times there are more outright allusions to glean. At any case, Shadowstone is a rare-Earth mineral in Marvel Comics. Now, why does that matter for World War Hulk? Well, that rock was used to craft the ship that brought Hulk back to his home planet to seek revenge against the Avengers who sent him away during Civil War.
ComicBook
Planned DC Crisis Movie Would Have Starred Henry Cavill's Superman
Henry Cavill's tenure as Superman has been on many fans' minds in recent years, with fans eager to see him reprise his role in DC's ever-evolving live-action universe. Earlier this fall, fans got an inkling of what could ultimately be in the cards, with Superman appearing with great fanfare in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. There's been a lot of scuttlebutt around exactly how Cavill's cameo in Black Adam came to be, with star and producer Dwayne Johnson indicating that he championed the return in spite of former DC Films exec Walter Hamada. A new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision newsletter adds even more context to that ordeal, revealing that Hamada had his own aspirations to bring Cavill back as Superman — and in a Crisis on Infinite Earths movie, no less.
ComicBook
Marvel's Best Catchphrase Is Now a Comic
Over decades upon decades of issues, the world of Marvel Comics has introduced some pretty memorable characters — as well as memorable lines of dialogue from them. One of the most beloved among them might be "It's Clobberin' Time", the catchphrase frequently utilized by Ben Grimm / The Thing. Early next year, that catchphrase will be canonized in a whole new way with Clobberin' Time, a new miniseries starring Ben. Written and illustrated by Steve Skroce, the series will partner him up with various other characters from Marvel's canon, similarly to his role in the previous Marvel Two-in-One series.
ComicBook
DC Reveals New Costumes for Two Superman Family Heroes
Two DC heroes are sporting new looks in the publish's Superman comics. The landmark Action Comics #1050 begins a new era for the Man of Steel, with Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell relaunching Superman while Action Comics is turned into an anthology-style title from writer Philip Kennedy Johnson. Action Comics will have three stories featuring the Superman Family, as Leah Williams and Marguerite Sauvage team up for a three-part story starring Power Girl and spinning out of Lazarus Planet. Just about every member of the Superman Family will receive new costumes, and Sauvage has unveiled concept art for Power Girl and Omen.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman 3 Scrapped as James Gunn's DCU Plans Come Together
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios appear to be going back to the drawing board with their Wonder Woman franchise, as plans for the upcoming third film have been scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns and they were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studios plans for the future of the DC Universe. Warner Bros. Pictures co-Chairs and co-CEO's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were the ones to break the news to Jenkins and currently no decisions have been made about the next steps.
