ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Jackley looks to take momentum into South Dakota AG's office

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRWpJ_0jpMP88x00

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s next attorney general, Marty Jackley, is looking to build momentum as he prepares to be sworn into office, announcing his top staff picks on Tuesday and laying out a list of priorities for the upcoming legislative session.

Jackley, a Republican, previously held the attorney general’s office for nearly a decade and mounted an effort to take his old job back in 2021, while former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg faced impeachment over his role in a fatal car crash. After Jackley won the Republican nomination this year, he did not face an opponent in the election.

He is looking to bring experienced staff with him as he returns to the post as the state’s top law enforcement officer. He announced Tuesday that his eight-member leadership team will include Mark Barnett, another former state attorney general and former judge. Barnett has also held a position as a state circuit court judge.

Jackley told The Associated Press that he is also looking to bolster the ranks of the Division of Criminal Investigation, as well as prosecutors with his office, after the Division of Criminal Investigation had roughly 17 positions unfilled following Ravnsborg’s tenure.

“It’s an experienced, dedicated group of men and women that are prepared to face the challenges in front of us,” he said. “And those challenges certainly include addiction; they certainly include addressing some of the ongoing consumer and privacy issues that we face; it includes violent crime that’s increasing, particularly in our larger municipalities.”

Jackley said he will also be proposing legislation in next year’s legislative session, including criminal penalties for violations of election law, protections for confidential records and enhanced penalties for crimes that threaten the life of law enforcement officers.

He also acknowledged he may be called into a debate in the Legislature over whether the state is statutorily required to reduce its sales tax percentage after Jackley in 2018 mounted a successful argument before the U.S. Supreme Court that online retailers had to collect state sales tax. Some Republican lawmakers have argued that the state must reduce its sales tax by a fraction of a percentage point once certain revenue thresholds from online retail tax are hit, but state law on the subject is vague.

Jackley said “that’s a large legal question that would likely need to be triggered by a request for an attorney general opinion” from the Legislature. He added that he would form a committee in his office to research and debate the statute, and then he would make the final decision.

But that potential debate could also put him at the center of a political fight involving lawmakers and the governor over tax cuts. Jackley and Gov. Kristi Noem faced off in a hard-fought Republican primary in 2018, but they seemed to mend their relationship earlier this year by offering each other mutual endorsements.

And for now, Jackley would rather that decision be made by lawmakers. He said: “Whether or not those funds are returned to the taxpayers is really a legislative function.”

Comments / 1

Related
kscj.com

NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press

Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
FLORIDA STATE
WOWT

Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed as Nebraska’s newest state senator. Ballard replaces State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who represents Dist. 21, as he takes on the role of Nebraska’s attorney general in January. The announcement was made Thursday morning during a joint news conference...
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem wants conservative lobbyist ousted

PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem wants the head of a conservative lobbying organization fired, after he released a letter publicly calling on her to take action on “kid-friendly” drag shows. In a three page letter of her own to the Board of Directors of the Family Heritage...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona lawyers: Kari Lake election loss lawsuit lacks merit

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican Kari Lake didn’t offer evidence to back her claims of widespread, intentional misconduct on Election Day at her two-day trial challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs in Arizona governor’s race, lawyers for the state said Thursday. Lake also never established her claim that printer problems at Maricopa County polling places were intentional acts that would have changed the race’s outcome had they not occurred, said Abha Khanna, a lawyer representing Hobbs, who ultimately won the race by just over 17,000 votes. At the trial’s closing arguments Thursday, Khanna said Lake’s claims were based on hearsay, speculation and theatrics. “What we got instead was just loose threads and gaping plot holes. We know now that her story was a work of fiction,” Khanna said. Kurt Olsen, one of Lake’s attorneys, said officials tried to downplay the effects of the printer problems in Maricopa County. “This is about trust, your honor,” Olsen said. “It’s about restoring people’s trust. There is not a person that’s watching this thing that isn’t shaking their head now.” Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson, an appointee of former Republican Gov. Jan Brewer, didn’t say when he would issue a ruling.
ARIZONA STATE
KUTV

Utah lawmaker announces resignation weeks after winning re-election

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just weeks after cruising to re-election, a state lawmaker has announced he will resign his seat in the Utah House of Representatives. Rep. Adam Robertson (R-Provo) will step down effective January 1 due to growing demands at work, he told fellow House members in an email late Wednesday evening. He lists his employment as chief technology officer and co-founder at Fortem Technologies Inc., an airspace security and defense company based in Pleasant Grove.
UTAH STATE
WWEEK

The Governor Pardons Larry Muzzy, One of the First Teenagers Incarcerated Under Measure 11

Among the approximately 45,000 pardons Gov. Kate Brown has issued in the past month, one is of particular significance to WW readers. Brown has pardoned Larry Muzzy, the subject of a WW profile two years ago (“Larry Muzzy’s History,” Nov. 11, 2020). Muzzy, now 42 and living in Charleston, S.C., was one of the first teenagers in Oregon incarcerated under Measure 11 when he was convicted of first-degree robbery in 1997 at age 17.
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

Weather Updates | Blizzard warning in effect in Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. -- A blizzard warning was in effect until the middle of Christmas Day in western Montana along the eastern side of the Rocky Mountains. The National Weather Service warned that the eastern slope of Glacier National Park and the adjacent foothills and plains could see up to 8 inches (20.3 centimeters) of snow and winds up to 90 mph (145 kilometers per hour). The weather service advised traveling only in emergencies. “Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” its warning said. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility, while drifting snow could lead to complete lane blockages.” The Weather Service also warned that travel could be treacherous further to the west in Montana and in north-central Idaho, forecasting the possibility of both snow and ice.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Kari Lake trial to be Arizona governor lacks day 1 shockers

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove. Lawyers for the former television anchor, who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes, are focusing on problems with ballot printers at some polling places in Maricopa County, home to more than 60% of voters. The defective...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Oregon population decline in 2022 nearly wipes out recent gains

(The Center Square) – Oregon’s population isn’t shrinking as much as California’s, or growing like its neighbors in the Pacific Northwest. That’s the upshot of the latest numbers released by the U.S. Census Bureau Thursday. Oregon saw a population decline of 16,164 people over Fiscal Year 2022, or.38% of the state’s population, with a current estimate of 4,240,137 people. ...
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

ND Lottery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: ten, twenty-three; White Balls: seven, twelve) (seven, twelve, forty, forty-four, forty-eight; Star Ball: one; ASB: three) Estimated jackpot: $32,000,000. Lucky For Life. 04-07-15-25-36, Lucky Ball: 7. (four, seven, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: seven) Mega Millions. Estimated...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Scores Major Win as Arizona Judge Orders Trial on Election Challenge

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s election challenge will head to trial after a judge declined to dismiss her case and allowed the suit to proceed. Lake announced the development via Twitter, saying “Katie Hobbs attempt to have our case thrown out FAILED. She will have to take the stand & testify. Buckle up, America. This is far from over.”
ARIZONA STATE
Courthouse News Service

Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
OREGON STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Kristi Noem orders Health Department to terminate Transgender group contract

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem instructed the S.D. Department of Health to terminate their contract with The Transformation Project, which is a transgender activist group, according to The Daily Signal. This group is hosting a “Gender Identity Summit” next month, at the Sanford...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
wnax.com

SD D.O.T. Dealing with Damage to Two I-90 Bridges

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is facing some unexpected bridge repairs. Department Secretary Joel Jundt told the Transportation Commission yesterday (Wednesday) that two I-90 bridges were hit and damaged…. D.O.T. Operations Manager Craig Smith says it will take time to fix the bridges….. Smith says the western...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy