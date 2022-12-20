ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 2

Related
WSAZ

Lawyer from W.Va. killed by client in N.C.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WSAZ) - A lawyer who grew up in Beckley, West Virginia, and earned his law degree at WVU is being hailed a hero and an angel after sacrificing himself to save his colleagues at a North Carolina law firm. Gene Riddle, co-founder of the Riddle and Brantley law...
BECKLEY, WV
local21news.com

PA Treasurer bans TikTok from Treasury devices

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced Thursday that the social media app TikTok, which the head of the FBI recently called a national security concern, has been banned from all Treasury-issued devices. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, based in Beijing, China. “Treasury’s computer network is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Resolution unable to be reached in the PA House to determine chamber control

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Closed-door negotiations haven't resolved a dispute between Republican and Democratic leaders in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives about when to hold three special elections that will determine control of their chamber. Lawyers for the House Republican and Democratic leaders didn't reach a deal Wednesday after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cbs17

Raleigh man deposits fake check, takes money out of same account: insurance department

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Insurance said a Raleigh man deposited a fraudulent check into a bank account and then took money from that account. Tony Olandy Burt, 49, was arrested and charged last Friday with felonious common-law uttering (passing a check) and felonious obtaining property by false pretense, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced Tuesday.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Gov. Cooper responds to intense Highway Patrol chase and arrest video

WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order. WRAL News asked Governor Roy Cooper to respond to dash cam video of a high-speed chase and ensuing arrest we obtained through a court order.
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,000.
WNCT

PHOTOS: Mysterious shipwreck found on Outer Banks beach ignites debate

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (AP) — A mystery has resurfaced on North Carolina’s Outer Banks, as waves continue to expose more of a shipwreck that defies easy identification. The hull — held together by nails and rusty strips of iron — appeared over the summer on Cape Lookout National Seashore, according to the National Park Service. […]
HARKERS ISLAND, NC
publicradioeast.org

ENC food bank receives check for money that ended up in the state's unclaimed property funds

The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina and its 700 partner agencies have seen a 42% increase in the number of people needing services, and State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell helped the nonprofit organization by returning missing funds that had wound up in the Unclaimed Property Division of the Department of State Treasurer.
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina woman scores $400,000 top prize from scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County woman as scored a big win on a scratch-off ticket. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $400,000 prize, according to a press release from the N.C. Education Lottery. Bobbitt bought...
ENFIELD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy