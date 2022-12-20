ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Biden administration asks Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but asks for delay until at least after Christmas

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration asks Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but asks for delay until at least after Christmas.

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) Founder Tim Ballard Reveals Details of Child Trafficking Raids in Ecuador, Mexico, Ukraine

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- A new podcast interview of Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) reveals details never before shared on sex trafficking rescue and after care operations in Ecuador, Mexico, The Ukraine, and, by extension, new information about the impacts of the international sex trafficking industry on children and families within the U.S. The podcast, a part of The School of Greatness series by bestselling author and business performance coach Lewis Howes, premieres December 26, 2022, and will be available here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005571/en/ Founder of Operation Underground Railroad, Tim Ballard, sits down with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness to discuss the documentary series, “The Hidden War”, coming in early 2023. Listen to their conversation about the reality of child trafficking in the war-torn country and the remarkable story of O.U.R.’s work there. Learn more at www.hiddenwar.com (Photo: Business Wire)
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
US House passes equal pay bill in latest women's soccer win

The House has passed a bill that ensures equal compensation for U.S. women competing in international events, a piece of legislation that came out of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s long battle to be paid as much as the men. The Equal Pay for Team USA Act, passed late Wednesday, will require all athletes representing the United States in global competition to receive equal pay and benefits in their sport, regardless of gender. It covers America’s 50-plus national sports and requires the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee to handle oversight. The bill had earlier passed the Senate with unanimous support. It now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk. In a speech Wednesday night on the Senate floor, Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who co-sponsored the bill with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), called the bill a fitting way to cap off 2022, which marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the landmark law that promoted gender equity in sports.
