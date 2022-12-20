Biden administration asks Supreme Court to end asylum restrictions, but asks for delay until at least after Christmas

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2022-- A new podcast interview of Tim Ballard, founder of Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) reveals details never before shared on sex trafficking rescue and after care operations in Ecuador, Mexico, The Ukraine, and, by extension, new information about the impacts of the international sex trafficking industry on children and families within the U.S. The podcast, a part of The School of Greatness series by bestselling author and business performance coach Lewis Howes, premieres December 26, 2022, and will be available here. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005571/en/ Founder of Operation Underground Railroad, Tim Ballard, sits down with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness to discuss the documentary series, “The Hidden War”, coming in early 2023. Listen to their conversation about the reality of child trafficking in the war-torn country and the remarkable story of O.U.R.’s work there. Learn more at www.hiddenwar.com (Photo: Business Wire)
