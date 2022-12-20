Read full article on original website
Pinnacle man
3d ago
crappy parents that don't care about their kids or their future. easier to just whine and complain about things and hope for handouts
4
Charles Boston
4d ago
Our elected officials have failed this generation. School simply do not prepare students for life anymore. In addition, many students will tell you school is not motivating, relevant, or safe.
3
CJ
3d ago
FCPS schools have the same issues. Kids don’t want to go to school. Can’t blame them after seeing how some of these schools operate.
2
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Immersive Winter Lantern Light Show Comes to TysonsUplift LoudounTysons, VA
Migrants dropped off at Vice President Harris' residence on Christmas EveEdy ZooWashington, DC
Update: T.J. Maxx Permanently and Unexpectedly Closes Longstanding Location Days Earlier Than AnnouncedJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
WJLA
DGS plans to address work orders at DC elementary school after 7News' report on flooding
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Last week, 7News told you about a work order backup for D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) following a flooding incident at Whittier Elementary School. Thursday, the D.C. Department of General Services (DGS), the organization responsible for handling those work orders, said that it is "planning a winter blitz at Whittier" to help address maintenance work orders, including brick work, permanent roof repair and other issues.
DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown
WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
stjohnsource.com
Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism
How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
NBC Washington
Anacostia High Educator Earns Master's Degree While Encouraging Kids to Stay in School
A D.C. educator just received his Master of Science in Education he earned while encouraging young people to stay in school. The degree is a symbol of where Lavon Surratt is going but also where he’s been. For two years, he’s been grinding seven days a week working as...
WJLA
SEE IT: Bidens pay Christmas visit to kids at Children's National Hospital in DC
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — President Joe Biden & Jill Biden visited kids at Children's National in D.C. Saturday, bringing a smile to many spending their Christmas in the hospital. Children completing a Christmas Eve art project at Children’s National Hospital unexpectedly had a chance to show off their creations...
WJLA
Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
WJLA
Whitman HS community calls on MCPS to take action amid antisemitic graffiti incidents
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Walt Whitman High School's Jewish community gathered Thursday morning for a walkout/assembly amid recent cases of antisemitic graffiti in Montgomery County, including one at the school last week. They were joined in the walkout by hundreds of students. Montgomery County police were dispatched to...
WJLA
DC DHS offering warming shelters, other resources for dangerously cold weekend
WASHINGTON (7News) — The D.C. Department of Human Services will be operating warming shelters over the weekend, as temperatures are expected to dip to dangerous - and even deadly - levels for the Christmas weekend. City leaders are urging anyone stuck out in the cold to go to these...
mocoshow.com
Olney-Based Sandy Spring Bank Eliminates Non-Sufficient Funds Fees, Lowers Overdraft Fees
Olney-based Sandy Spring Bank announced it has eliminated non-sufficient funds (NSF) fees on all personal accounts, and has made changes to its overdraft policy and fees, as part of a comprehensive strategy to regularly review fee structures and make banking easier and more affordable for consumers. Per Sandy Spring Bank:...
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Lawmakers Approve Bill To Automatically Expunge Marijuana Records, Sending It To Mayor
Washington, D.C. lawmakers have approved a criminal justice reform bill that contains a newly added amendment to automatically expunge marijuana possession records for offenses that took place before the District enacted a limited cannabis legalization law in 2014. The D.C. Council unanimously passed the Second Chance Amendment Act, including the...
WJLA
Dangerously cold Christmas for the DMV | Tips for staying warm & where to go if you can't
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — One of the coldest starts to a Christmas Eve in decades is underway across the DMV. Temperatures Saturday morning were close to record territory at Reagan National Airport. Multiple sites around the D.C. metro area reported single-digit temperatures before sunrise. Montgomery County’s Office of Emergency...
NBC Washington
Subzero Wind Chills, Dangerous Cold to Grip DC Area: Day-by-Day Christmas Weekend Forecast
Mother Nature is giving the Washington, D.C., area a blast of frigid cold Siberian air for Christmas weekend. A winter storm is affecting millions of people across the United States. Thousands of flights have been delayed, including several dozen in D.C.-area airports, according to FlightAware. In the D.C. area, subzero...
Fairfax Times
Fairfax County seniors struggle with living costs
Senior citizens are struggling to live and retire in Fairfax County, facing difficulties that include rising taxes, increased cost of living, and isolation. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity raised the issue faced by senior citizens in his newsletter late last month. He referred to concerns voiced by residents at a Springfield SHAPE the Future of Aging focus group, meant to act as a platform for residents to voice the needs and challenges of seniors as well as recommended solutions. Herrity is chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ Older Adults Committee and has been working with county staff on a follow-up to the 50+ Community Action Plan.
WJLA
Thousands still without power on Christmas Eve as arctic blast wreaks havoc across DMV
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather team was on Winter Alert Friday as a pre-Christmas arctic blast moved through the DMV, bringing dangerous temperatures, strong winds, downed trees and power outages. To view the latest road closures, click here to use 7News' Interactive Traffic Map. Here's what you...
Maryland County School Officials Sued by Victim’s Family for Not Preventing School Shooting
In response to a school shooting in January, the family of a Maryland high school student has filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and its board of education. The lawsuit, which was reported by Bethesda Beat, holds Maryland county school officials and leaders responsible for not preventing the shooting of DeAndre Thomas, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and has since undergone multiple surgeries. It specifically cites the removal of resource officers from county schools during “a significant increase” in gun violence across the county as one of the reasons the shooting took place.
For role in Jan. 6 insurrection, Mass. man Vincent Gillespie found guilty
A Massachusetts man was found guilty of assault in federal court Friday For his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection after evidence showed him attacking police with a shield and pulling an officer toward the violent mob that laid siege to the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities. Following...
fox5dc.com
Blankets cover west lawn of U.S. Capitol to bring attention to homelessness issue
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project is underway on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, a nationwide push to collect handcrafted blankets for the homeless. The blanket display covers 9,000 square feet with at least 500 blankets representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and D.C.
Nottingham MD
Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage
BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
WJLA
Touring the Law Enforcement Museum
Washington ABC7 — The National Law Enforcement Museum is extending its hours ahead of the holiday, to make sure all can enjoy. Thomas Canavan, the Executive Director at the Museum told us more about what visitors can expect.
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown's prison reform initiative
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — (AP) — Adnan Syed, who was released from a Maryland prison this year after his case was the focus of the true-crime podcast "Serial," has been hired by Georgetown University as a program associate for the university's Prisons and Justice Initiative, the university said. Syed...
