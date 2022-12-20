ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 9

Pinnacle man
3d ago

crappy parents that don't care about their kids or their future. easier to just whine and complain about things and hope for handouts

Reply
4
Charles Boston
4d ago

Our elected officials have failed this generation. School simply do not prepare students for life anymore. In addition, many students will tell you school is not motivating, relevant, or safe.

Reply(1)
3
CJ
3d ago

FCPS schools have the same issues. Kids don’t want to go to school. Can’t blame them after seeing how some of these schools operate.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

DGS plans to address work orders at DC elementary school after 7News' report on flooding

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Last week, 7News told you about a work order backup for D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) following a flooding incident at Whittier Elementary School. Thursday, the D.C. Department of General Services (DGS), the organization responsible for handling those work orders, said that it is "planning a winter blitz at Whittier" to help address maintenance work orders, including brick work, permanent roof repair and other issues.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

DC groups assist unhoused people in downtown

WASHINGTON — As strong winds whipped across Washington D.C., Friday night, some local groups tried to keep tents warm. Dozens of tents for unhoused people are set up on McPherson Square in downtown D.C. On Friday, representatives of the D.C. Department of Human Services came to the downtown federal...
WASHINGTON, DC
stjohnsource.com

Grant Prompts Look at Public Safety in Light of Racism

How has racism impacted the safety of Black communities, even when they are the majority, not minority communities?. A joint program by two Virgin Islands groups hopes to answer that question. The Caribbean Exploratory Research Center (which is part of the University of the Virgin Islands) and the ARCH Institute...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Outraged Loudoun County parents prepare to oust school board in 2023

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Next month, former superintendent Scott Ziegler and Loudoun County Public Schools spokesperson Wayde Byard are expected to appear in court again as they defend themselves against indictments stemming from a special grand jury investigation into how LCPS handled sexual assaults at two different schools.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Fairfax County seniors struggle with living costs

Senior citizens are struggling to live and retire in Fairfax County, facing difficulties that include rising taxes, increased cost of living, and isolation. Springfield District Supervisor Pat Herrity raised the issue faced by senior citizens in his newsletter late last month. He referred to concerns voiced by residents at a Springfield SHAPE the Future of Aging focus group, meant to act as a platform for residents to voice the needs and challenges of seniors as well as recommended solutions. Herrity is chairman of the Board of Supervisors’ Older Adults Committee and has been working with county staff on a follow-up to the 50+ Community Action Plan.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Black Enterprise

Maryland County School Officials Sued by Victim’s Family for Not Preventing School Shooting

In response to a school shooting in January, the family of a Maryland high school student has filed a civil lawsuit against Montgomery County and its board of education. The lawsuit, which was reported by Bethesda Beat, holds Maryland county school officials and leaders responsible for not preventing the shooting of DeAndre Thomas, who suffered life-threatening injuries at Col. Zadok Magruder High School and has since undergone multiple surgeries. It specifically cites the removal of resource officers from county schools during “a significant increase” in gun violence across the county as one of the reasons the shooting took place.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Nottingham MD

Amtrak service between Baltimore, Washington suspended due to power outage

BALTIMORE, MD—Amtrak rail service in Maryland was disrupted on Friday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on December 23, the company said that all traffic between Baltimore and Washington, D.C. had been stopped due to a powerline outage. “We will be sure to provide updates as we get more information,”...
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Touring the Law Enforcement Museum

Washington ABC7 — The National Law Enforcement Museum is extending its hours ahead of the holiday, to make sure all can enjoy. Thomas Canavan, the Executive Director at the Museum told us more about what visitors can expect.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy