Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees analyst Cameron Maybin projects surprise landing spot for Gary Sánchez
Did the New York Yankees kill the Gary Sánchez discourse by exiling him to Minnesota last year? Or did Sánchez’s own performance with the Twins cement the end of his early-career hype machine, proving once and for all that burgeoning Yankees stars really do get more attention than everyone else?
Blockade in Bryan Reynolds deal for Yankees revealed
The New York Yankees have been in contact with the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but there is a reported holdup that’s preventing a deal. The New York Yankees have been pretty active this offseason, re-signing AL MVP Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, while signing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and reliever Tommy Kahnle in free agency. Even with these moves, the team still has a need at left field after Andrew Benintendi left for the Chicago White Sox in free agency.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move. The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.
Brian Cashman reveals horrifying plan for Yankees outfield
Brian Cashman checked off priority No. 1 in the Yankees outfield this offseason, but the roster is far from perfect. Outside of Aaron Judge, the only consistent themes with the New York Yankees outfield over the last season and a half or so have been poor fits, bandaid experiments, and poor play.
Predicting Yankees-Diamondbacks LF trade package after Ken Rosenthal update
It’s not just the New York Yankees sinking themselves in molasses as 2022 comes to a close. The trade market right now is dead as a doornail. Frozen. Stuck. It is an ex-market. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal’s latest notes column, no trades were expected to be consummated...
New York Mets owner could face ‘grievance’ for celebrating Carlos Correa signing early
While New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a lot to celebrate following the team’s surprise agreement with star shortstop
Yankees bring back Matt Blake, a risky hire that they’re now loving
NEW YORK — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman realized his new and totally inexperienced coaching hire had his work cut out earning respect from players on the December 2017 day that they were in Southern California together wooing a free agent pitcher that they badly coveted. Upon meeting Matt...
Mets have MLB’s best lineup but Yankees barely crack top 10
With new deals happening every day, it’s hard not to get excited about the 2023 baseball season already. This offseason has been an interesting one, recently highlighted by the New York Mets’ signing of two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa after his agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through.
Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold
New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
MLB owners reportedly unhappy with Steve Cohen's spending spree: 'I think it's going to have consequences for him down the road'
The numbers speak for themselves: A $384.7 million payroll for this upcoming season, plus approximately $111 million in luxury tax fees. A ridiculous $806.1 million committed in one offseason. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen isn't being frugal with his money, and it's caught the ire of some executives and...
How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival
The New York Mets can officially call Carlos Correa their latest signing after he underwent a physical on Thursday in the Big Apple. But after seeing the whole fiasco with the infielder and the San Francisco Giants, the Mets made sure to treat Correa like absolute royalty. Per Jon Heyman, the organization actually flew Correa […] The post How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency
New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. […] The post ‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Star Joins Dave Dombrowski's Phillies To Bolster Impressive Bullpen
A contingent of former Boston Red Sox players are teaming up in the National League, spearheaded by a notable executive. The Red Sox have added a pair of notable aging veterans in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen to the bullpen, but chose not to bring back a flamethrower on a Hall-of-Fame career path.
Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy
Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A couple of days ago, New York Mets fans were ecstatic when they found out that Carlos Correa was headed to their team. After a failed physical with the San Francisco Giants, the one-time World Series champ was supposed to go to Queens. However, in a not-so-shocking […] The post Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder
After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yankees add to championship core with Wilmer Difo signing
Entering Friday afternoon, most fans and analysts agreed the New York Yankees were just one player short of ranking as a true contender, alongside favorites like the Astros and Mets. On Friday, they got their man: infielder Wilmer Difo, formerly of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Per...
MLB
The Yankees aren't finished just yet
This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
3 moves New York Mets can make to go all-in for World Series
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen followed through on his promise to spend whatever it takes to build this team
NBC Sports
MLB Rumors: Giants land outfielder Michael Conforto, another Boras client
The Carlos Correa saga will stick with the Giants for years, but in the aftermath this week, they never had any concern about their ability to land another Scott Boras client. Before Correa's new deal with the Mets was even finalized, they did. Boras goes where the the best deal...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0