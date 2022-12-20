ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Related
FanSided

Blockade in Bryan Reynolds deal for Yankees revealed

The New York Yankees have been in contact with the Pittsburgh Pirates for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but there is a reported holdup that’s preventing a deal. The New York Yankees have been pretty active this offseason, re-signing AL MVP Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, while signing starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and reliever Tommy Kahnle in free agency. Even with these moves, the team still has a need at left field after Andrew Benintendi left for the Chicago White Sox in free agency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NESN

Former Red Sox Congratulates Yankees Captain Aaron Judge

Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury approves of one New York Yankees offseason move. The Yankees pulled the long-awaited trigger and retained Aaron Judge. Both sides came to an agreement on a nine-year extension worth $360 million. And shortly after, the Yankees elected to name Judge the organization’s 16th captain — the first since Derek Jeter.
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

Mets have MLB’s best lineup but Yankees barely crack top 10

With new deals happening every day, it’s hard not to get excited about the 2023 baseball season already. This offseason has been an interesting one, recently highlighted by the New York Mets’ signing of two-time All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa after his agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Boone reveals plan for Giancarlo Stanton with Aaron Judge back in fold

New York Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone said that Giancarlo Stanton will play the outfield “in spurts” in 2023, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. With Aaron Judge back in New York for the next decade, Boone said he would prefer to use Stanton in right field at Yankee Stadium on days where Judge is the designated hitter, and move him to left field in other ballparks. Stanton started 38 games in the outfield for the Yankees in 2022, but none of them came after July.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival

The New York Mets can officially call Carlos Correa their latest signing after he underwent a physical on Thursday in the Big Apple. But after seeing the whole fiasco with the infielder and the San Francisco Giants, the Mets made sure to treat Correa like absolute royalty. Per Jon Heyman, the organization actually flew Correa […] The post How Carlos Correa earned ‘first class’ treatment from Mets upon arrival appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency

New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. […] The post ‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy

Well, that’s something you don’t see every day. A couple of days ago, New York Mets fans were ecstatic when they found out that Carlos Correa was headed to their team. After a failed physical with the San Francisco Giants, the one-time World Series champ was supposed to go to Queens. However, in a not-so-shocking […] The post Carlos Correa’s Mets bombshell physical report sends Twitter into frenzy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
QUEENS, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder

After retaining Aaron Judge and also landing their top pitching target in Carlos Rodon, the New York Yankees may be going for the knockout punch. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Thursday that the Yankees are among the teams that have inquired about a potential trade for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds. However, one... The post Yankees linked to trade for All-Star outfielder appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

Yankees add to championship core with Wilmer Difo signing

Entering Friday afternoon, most fans and analysts agreed the New York Yankees were just one player short of ranking as a true contender, alongside favorites like the Astros and Mets. On Friday, they got their man: infielder Wilmer Difo, formerly of the Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Arizona Diamondbacks. Per...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB

The Yankees aren't finished just yet

This story was excerpted from Bryan Hoch's Yankees Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There are goal posts in center field and near home plate at Yankee Stadium, where the grounds crew is preparing for the upcoming Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, to be played between Minnesota and Syracuse on Dec. 29.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: Giants land outfielder Michael Conforto, another Boras client

The Carlos Correa saga will stick with the Giants for years, but in the aftermath this week, they never had any concern about their ability to land another Scott Boras client. Before Correa's new deal with the Mets was even finalized, they did. Boras goes where the the best deal...
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
