New York state legislators vote to raise their own pay in special session
Albany, N.Y. — Despite calls to "talk about other issues," the New York State Legislature met in a special session on Thursday, voting on a bill to increase lawmakers' pay from $110,000 to $142,000, capping outside income at $35,000. After some debate, the Senate passed the bill 33-23, and...
Dozens of National Grid outages reported; Oswego County hit hard
National Grid is reporting dozens of outages across much of Central New York as a severe cold front moves into the region. As of early Friday afternoon, Oswego County reported 1,375 customers without power, an improvement of more than 3,500 earlier in the day. Onondaga County is reporting 258 outages, down from nearly 950 this morning. In Oneida County, 2,146 customers are without power. That's more than three times the number of outages this morning.
"I'm used to it", Central New Yorkers adjust travel plans ahead of storm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For those looking to beat the incoming storm, some travelers left earlier than originally planned. "We’re trying to get back before the really cold weather hits because I hear it’s coming, and it’s coming quickly." said Corning neighbor Marie Balch. People were all...
Travelers talk winter weather blast in Syracuse before the holiday weekend
Winter weather hits Syracuse and other parts of New York State. In Syracuse at the station where buses and trains come and go, we found traveling nurse Maggie McDonnell. "I'm heading back to Binghamton to be with my family for the holidays," she told us. We also met Norman Smith...
County Executive McMahon asking neighbors to stay off the roads this weekend
County Executive McMahon asking neighbors to stay off the roads this weekend. Syracuse, N.Y. — County Executive McMahon made it very clear at his press conference on Dec.22, that he sees this winter storm as yet another unique form of Central New York weather. He said the county is...
Holiday weekend weather: dangerously cold and additional feet of lake effect snow for some
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Just like Friday night we have another cold and windy night right through Sunday morning. The combination of very cold air and high wind gusts has parts of CNY under some Wind Chill Advisories from now until 7:00 Sunday. Wind chills could be as low as -15 to...
Cortlandville man faces felony after stealing purse of woman shopping
Cortlandville, N.Y. — Carl Sherman, 51, of Cortlandville was arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office after stealing a purse. Authorities responding to the report at the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Deputies determined Sherman stole the victim’s purse while...
Shoppers get in last-minute grocery shopping ahead of storm
DEWITT, N.Y — Nothing says Christmas without hundreds of people crowding the grocery stores and with this dangerous storm approaching Central New York, more people were out and about getting those last-minute ingredients. WEATHER | Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead. People...
