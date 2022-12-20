ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Dozens of National Grid outages reported; Oswego County hit hard

National Grid is reporting dozens of outages across much of Central New York as a severe cold front moves into the region. As of early Friday afternoon, Oswego County reported 1,375 customers without power, an improvement of more than 3,500 earlier in the day. Onondaga County is reporting 258 outages, down from nearly 950 this morning. In Oneida County, 2,146 customers are without power. That's more than three times the number of outages this morning.
Cortlandville man faces felony after stealing purse of woman shopping

Cortlandville, N.Y. — Carl Sherman, 51, of Cortlandville was arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office after stealing a purse. Authorities responding to the report at the Thrifty Shopper on Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Deputies determined Sherman stole the victim’s purse while...
Shoppers get in last-minute grocery shopping ahead of storm

DEWITT, N.Y — Nothing says Christmas without hundreds of people crowding the grocery stores and with this dangerous storm approaching Central New York, more people were out and about getting those last-minute ingredients. WEATHER | Dangerous travel, strong wind, isolated blizzard conditions over parts of upstate NY ahead. People...
