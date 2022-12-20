National Grid is reporting dozens of outages across much of Central New York as a severe cold front moves into the region. As of early Friday afternoon, Oswego County reported 1,375 customers without power, an improvement of more than 3,500 earlier in the day. Onondaga County is reporting 258 outages, down from nearly 950 this morning. In Oneida County, 2,146 customers are without power. That's more than three times the number of outages this morning.

