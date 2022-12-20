Read full article on original website
Related
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming above-freezing for Christmas!
CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now! The best part is there will be no wind!
5newsonline.com
Breaking above freezing for Christmas with flurries Monday | Forecast December 24, 2022
The core of the cold air is moving east, allowing warmer weather to return to Arkansas and Oklahoma. Christmas Day will be in the 30s with flurries by Monday.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: A warm start to 2023!
The coldest of the cold has come and gone, and now Arkansans are looking to when temperatures will warm back to normal.
KTLO
Update: NAEC announces no current threat of rolling outages
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative’s possibility of rolling outages has passed for the time being. According to a cooperative spokesperson, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) lowered its alert Friday night from Level 2 to Level 0. While the rolling blackout threat has passed, the cooperative continues to request members...
mysaline.com
Dangerous winter weather means list of precautions for home & travel in Arkansas
Today is December 22nd, the official first day of Winter, and it showed up ready to work. Arkansas has a hazardous weather outlook, the chance of snow in places, and a wind chill warning. Here’s the forecast according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock:. The Hazardous Weather...
wvtm13.com
WATCH: Videos show nationwide impact of frigid winter storm
Millions of people across the country are handling frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages as a winter storm makes its way through. According to the National Weather Service, about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Here's a look at some videos...
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
KTLO
Entergy Arkansas prepped for freezing temps, high winds, precipitation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas is prepared for the likelihood that winter weather will affect parts of the company’s service territory through Saturday with temperatures below freezing, strong winds and precipitation. Forecasts call for sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and precipitation, particularly in the northern part of the state. Alone or combined, this could damage equipment and bring down tree limbs onto power lines, causing outages.
Winter road conditions at 2 a.m. on Friday: Roads in central Arkansas clearing and manageable
The Arctic blast crossing the country is expected to impact travel in Arkansas Thursday as roads begin to become covered by ice and snow.
Thousands of Arkansans without power after winter weather; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans are facing power outages following the frigid temperatures and winter weather that hit the state throughout Thursday. As of noon., more than 11,000 Arkansas households were still dealing with some form of power outage as a result of the frigid weather. The...
abc17news.com
Tracking snow beginning Thursday morning and dangerous wind chills
Today: Afternoon highs top out near the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies and a north wind sustained at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 20s with overcast skies. Winds switch from the north to the east still sustained at 5-10 mph. Extended: Early Thursday morning after 4...
939theeagle.com
Accumulating snow expected in mid-Missouri on Thursday, along with dangerously cold wind chills
Warmer temperatures than originally expected for this Monday morning have decreased the chance of snow for today. While we’re expecting to see a bit of a rain-snow mix today in Columbia, Jefferson City and much of mid-Missouri, the National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says little travel impacts are expected.
Washington Examiner
Arkansas travelers will pay less for gas this holiday season
(The Center Square) - The weather is not the only thing cooling off in Arkansas this holiday season. Gas prices have cooled to $2.68 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA. The price dropped seven cents from last week’s total and is even cheaper compared to last year.
KATV
Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989
Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
northwestmoinfo.com
Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week
(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
KRMS Radio
Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio
The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
Arkansas circus closes the curtains because of the cold
The curtains are closed for Piccolo Zoppé only for now with these frigid temperatures.
Central Arkansas preparing for epic Christmas freeze, here’s where to find a place to stay warm
Pulaski County is expecting to see brutally freezing temperatures in the days leading up to Christmas.
Kansas snowstorm to arrive on first day of winter, dangerous wind chills
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A snow storm will move into the Sunflower State later this week as fall changes to winter, bringing with it a blast of arctic air. The Adjutant General’s Department put out a warning on Monday due to the imminent arrival of a winter storm system which will begin moving into Kansas on […]
How to prepare your home before frigid temperatures hit Kansas City area
As very cold weather gets ready to sweep across the Kansas City metro, experts are sharing some tips on heating your home and ensuring your pipes don't freeze.
