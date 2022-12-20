ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming above-freezing for Christmas!

CHRISTMAS: Sunday morning won’t be as frigid. Temperatures will start in the teens and low 20s and warm into the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon. This is still more than 10° below average, but it will feel really nice compared to what we are seeing now! The best part is there will be no wind!
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Update: NAEC announces no current threat of rolling outages

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative’s possibility of rolling outages has passed for the time being. According to a cooperative spokesperson, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) lowered its alert Friday night from Level 2 to Level 0. While the rolling blackout threat has passed, the cooperative continues to request members...
ARKANSAS STATE
wvtm13.com

WATCH: Videos show nationwide impact of frigid winter storm

Millions of people across the country are handling frigid temperatures, blizzard conditions and power outages as a winter storm makes its way through. According to the National Weather Service, about 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning. Here's a look at some videos...
MINNESOTA STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas roads remain icy and covered in snow

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Patches of snow and ice are still observed across I-49 and other roads in Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Department of Transportation told 40/29 they would not treat roads Thursday night, because their materials won't work at these extremely low temperatures. Many major highways and city roads...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KTLO

Entergy Arkansas prepped for freezing temps, high winds, precipitation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy Arkansas is prepared for the likelihood that winter weather will affect parts of the company’s service territory through Saturday with temperatures below freezing, strong winds and precipitation. Forecasts call for sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph and precipitation, particularly in the northern part of the state. Alone or combined, this could damage equipment and bring down tree limbs onto power lines, causing outages.
ARKANSAS STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking snow beginning Thursday morning and dangerous wind chills

Today: Afternoon highs top out near the mid-30s with mostly cloudy skies and a north wind sustained at 5-10 mph. Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 20s with overcast skies. Winds switch from the north to the east still sustained at 5-10 mph. Extended: Early Thursday morning after 4...
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Examiner

Arkansas travelers will pay less for gas this holiday season

(The Center Square) - The weather is not the only thing cooling off in Arkansas this holiday season. Gas prices have cooled to $2.68 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, according to AAA. The price dropped seven cents from last week’s total and is even cheaper compared to last year.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Wind chill watches issued ahead of coldest December temperatures since 1989

Wind chill watches have been issued for many Arkansas counties in the northern half of the state for Thursday and Friday. These will be upgraded to wind chill warnings in advance of an arctic cold front. Some locations may see their coldest temperatures in the month of December since 1989. The arctic front will bring a sharply colder airmass during the day on Thursday with winds that could gust over 35 MPH and some wintry precipitation.
ARKANSAS STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Extreme Cold And Snowfall Expected For Missouri This Week

(MISSOURINET) – An arctic front is expected to move through Missouri bringing with it strong winds, bitter cold temperatures, and snowfall Thursday into Friday. Fred Glass with the National Weather Service in St. Louis says most of the state could see some white stuff…. Temperatures will plummet following the...
MISSOURI STATE
KRMS Radio

Massive Power Outage Knocks Out Half Of The Lake & KRMS Radio

The sound of silence isn’t just being heard on the airwaves of KRMS AM/FM & TV 32, but also darkness is reaching across the lake area electric companies are struggling to keep the power on. As of this post, 7:33pm, over 5,000 people in Ameren’s districts are without power,...
WARSAW, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy