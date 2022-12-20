Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
4-year-old shot in the foot at DeKalb County apartment, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy is expected to survive a shooting injury he received while at a Decatur area apartment on Friday evening. Just after 7 p.m., officers were called out to the Woods at Decatur Apartments off Tregoney Drive after receiving a 911 call of a person shot.
WJCL
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Teen arrested at Atlanta airport, accused in 16-year-old’s death at LaGrange eatery
A teenager was arrested Friday in connection with the death of a 16-year-old in a shooting at a LaGrange restaurant, pol...
18-year-old arrested at Atlanta airport in connection to 16-year-old shooting death
ATLANTA, Ga. — Police arrested an 18-year-old at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in June. Ah’Traveon Van’Quavious Stephens faces felony murder and aggravated assault charges in Troup County. Authorities did not say where he was going at the airport when he was arrested.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot while trying to run over Cartersville police officer, officials say
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Cartersville police officers shot a man who tried to run one of them down with an SUV at around midnight on Friday. Police said the suspect was taken to Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured. Officers were serving an arrest warrant on...
4-year-old boy shot in foot at DeKalb apartment complex
A 4-year-old boy was shot Friday evening at a DeKalb County apartment complex, police said....
Deputies searching for suspect with machete who robbed convenience store in north Georgia
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a suspect after an armed robbery Thursday evening. Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the East Hall Food Mart on Georgia State Route 52 and Old Cornelia Highway in East Hall County at 6 p.m.
DeKalb County says to call property management, plumbers, not 911 regarding home flooding
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County is asking residents not to call the police about flooding issues in their homes. Instead, the government recommends calling property management or a private plumber to turn off the water at affected homes. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Video captures driving stunt spectators shooting fireworks, jumping on South Fulton officer’s car
Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing the moment a group of spectators attacked a South Fulton police officer while he was attempting to clear an intersection during an illegal street takeover. In October, South Fulton police responded to multiple reports of street racing and...
fox5atlanta.com
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores
ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
fox5atlanta.com
Trial for Young Thug, others could last up to 1 year, prosecutor estimates
ATLANTA - Attorneys prosecuting the racketeering case against Young Thug and several other people asked the Fulton County Judge overseeing the trial to provide a broad estimate of the timeline to potential jurors. On Thursday, attorneys for both sides were discussing jury selection topics with Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville....
DeKalb jail officer fired due to arrest on Gwinnett shoplifting charges
A DeKalb County detention officer was fired from his job “moments” before he was arrested at the sheriff’s office on shoplifting charges out of Gwinnett County, officials said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police seek help identifying two shooters who left male injured
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two people who allegedly shot a man on Dec. 13 in the metro Atlanta area. According to police, two individuals approached and shot a victim who was entering his vehicle near...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators identify remains found near Etowah River in Canton
CANTON, Ga. - Investigators have identified remains discovered near the Etowah River in Canton. The Canton Police Department said 62-year-old John Waller was found in November near Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street. The GBI Medical Examiner's Office still hasn't determined the cause of Waller's death. It's unclear if investigators suspect...
West End shooting leaves 1 dead, police say
A Friday night shooting in the West End community left one person dead, according to Atlanta police....
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County ballet robbed of thousands of dollars
A Gwinnett County ballet company says it's out nearly $20,000 after two of its trailers were stolen. It was all caught on camera. Those trailers contained props costumes and other essentials needed for its production of “The Nutcracker.”
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
Hall County man suspected of stealing property from 11 storage units
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Clarkesville man was arrested for a series of break-ins at a Hall County storage facility. Police were investigating thefts at 11 units in Happy Pappy’s Storage in Gainesville. Investigators said they found evidence that Jeremy Alan Martyne, 35, stole a variety of items including...
