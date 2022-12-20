ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

4-year-old shot in the foot at DeKalb County apartment, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 4-year-old boy is expected to survive a shooting injury he received while at a Decatur area apartment on Friday evening. Just after 7 p.m., officers were called out to the Woods at Decatur Apartments off Tregoney Drive after receiving a 911 call of a person shot.
DECATUR, GA
Have you seen this man? Deputies searching for Georgia inmate who left work release assignment

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are searching for an inmate who walked away from a work release work detail on Thursday. According to the Hall County Sheriff's Office, Cedric Demitri Rogers, 45, left his assignment at the Hall County Animal Shelter around 3:10 p.m. Thursday. His last known whereabouts was near the Hardee's on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Police investigate attempted murder-suicide at Brookhaven hotel

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Complex phone scam uncovered at Fayette County Walmart stores

ATLANTA - Investigators in Peachtree City and Fayette County say they’ve uncovered a phone scam using stolen identities at numerous Walmart stores. Investigators say this scam involved a number of people, but they believe they have arrested the ringleader and two Walmart employees who was at the heart of it.
ATLANTA, GA
Man shot and killed in Fulton County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in Fulton County Thursday evening, police officials confirmed to Atlanta News First. Authorities responded to 2423 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. for a report of a shooting. It is unclear what led up to the shooting. This is...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Trial for Young Thug, others could last up to 1 year, prosecutor estimates

ATLANTA - Attorneys prosecuting the racketeering case against Young Thug and several other people asked the Fulton County Judge overseeing the trial to provide a broad estimate of the timeline to potential jurors. On Thursday, attorneys for both sides were discussing jury selection topics with Fulton County Judge Ural Glanville....
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Investigators identify remains found near Etowah River in Canton

CANTON, Ga. - Investigators have identified remains discovered near the Etowah River in Canton. The Canton Police Department said 62-year-old John Waller was found in November near Reformation Parkway and Waleska Street. The GBI Medical Examiner's Office still hasn't determined the cause of Waller's death. It's unclear if investigators suspect...
CANTON, GA
Gwinnett County ballet robbed of thousands of dollars

A Gwinnett County ballet company says it's out nearly $20,000 after two of its trailers were stolen. It was all caught on camera. Those trailers contained props costumes and other essentials needed for its production of “The Nutcracker.”
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA

