Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Visit the Best Antique Mall in South CarolinaTravel MavenLittle Mountain, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
abccolumbia.com
Track Santa on his way to the Midlands
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — You can track Santa as he makes his way to the Midlands. noradsanta.org has your holiday countdown, complete with games, music and more. This is a holiday tradition that was started back in 19-55 when the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center started receiving calls from kids asking for Santa.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia announces office closures during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia announced building and office closures in observance of the holidays. Facilities will be closed for Christmas from December 23 through December 26 and on January 2 for the New Year’s holiday.
abccolumbia.com
Transitions Homeless Center open during cold
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Officials with Transitions Homeless Shelter say they are open each night for those in need of shelter from the cold temperatures. This week the shelter has seen well over 100 people at the facility. Transitions opens its doors any time the temperature dips below 40 degrees.
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
abccolumbia.com
Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington food drive continues today
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— A food drive in Lexington continues today. Mission Lexington and the Lexington Sheriff’s Department are teaming up to collect non-perishable food items. Deputies will be at the Lowes Foods on Augusta Highway across from Lexington High School from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.
abccolumbia.com
Winter storm disrupts holiday flights, train routes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Winter storm is disrupting holiday travel… on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 3,000 flights are cancelled and train routes also on full stop throughout the weekend. Mike Valerio reports.
abccolumbia.com
City of Orangeburg offering the public access to Warming Center
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. The space will be open...
abccolumbia.com
Winter officially began Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Yesterday marked the first official day of Winter, or Winter Solstice. It’s also the shortest day of the calendar year for the northern hemisphere because the sun is appearing at its most southerly spot, right above the Tropic of Capricorn. Appropriately it’s the exact opposition...
abccolumbia.com
Flight cancellations expected ahead of upcoming severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The cold we are seeing is just one part of a massive winter storm that is impacting millions of Americans, just as they hit the roads and skies for the holidays. The severe weather is already causing flight cancellations and delays in some areas. ABC’s Reena Roy...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce PD hosts 4th annual “Shop with a Cop” event at Walmart
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department hosted its 4th annual “Shop with a Cop” event today at the Walmart on Augusta Road in West Columbia. Children and families in the community have a chance to interact with police officers and get some of the toys and items on their Christmas lists for free.
abccolumbia.com
City of West Columbia park closings due to holidays, weather
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of West Columbia announced several upcoming closings due to weather and the holidays. Officials say all City parks will be closed on Dec. 23 due to wind except for Carraway Park, which will be open unless there is ice in the park. The...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Police: Abstain from drinking and driving this holiday weekend
A few tips can be followed to have a safe, enjoyable holiday season:. Have a designated driver, who won’t drink, or use a ride share service or other transportation provider. Remember the risks increase with that first sip. Stay alert. Avoid texting and other distractions while behind the wheel...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg opening Warming Center for cold weather this weekend
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Orangeburg will be offering the public access to a Warming Center during the weekend when extreme cold temperatures are to be expected. The Center will be located at the Department of Public Safety lobby at 1320 Middleton Street. Members of the public can...
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County to open warming center during cold holiday weekend
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Fairfield County Emergency Management and Fairfield School District are opening a warming center for residents during the cold holiday weekend. The center will be located at the Fairfield Middle School Gym in Winnsboro. Shelter and areas to recharge devices will be available on December 23...
abccolumbia.com
I-20 blocked earlier due to flooding
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Happening right now, parts of I-20 remained backed up after flooding early this morning closed the lanes. According to SCDOT, there was flooding on I-20 East Bound near Mile Marker 68. All lanes are back open now but you are urged to use caution.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
abccolumbia.com
ABC Columbia Forecast: winter weather
A blast of arctic air has arrived, with temperatures falling dangerously low.
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Columbia Parking cashless payments offered through “ParkHub”
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia has introduced a new way to pay for parking. Columbia Parking Services announced earlier this week that they’ll begin using a cashless payment method called Parkhub in addition to the already existing cash and card payment options. A service fee will...
Comments / 0