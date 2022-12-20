Read full article on original website
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
NFL fans rightfully ripped Mac Jones for his dirty move that could have injured a Bengals DB
Mac Jones has only been in the NFL for just under two years but he already has a reputation for doing dirty things on the field and that reputation will only grow after you see what he did during Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. In the fourth quarter the...
Michael Irvin Was Right about Kirk Cousins
Before the 2022 NFL season, former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin went on a limb and suggested that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins would win the NFL MVP award in 2022. His premise was simple: Kevin O’Connell’s offense would put him in a position to work wonders. So far, he’s not wrong.
Pair of Players Set Vikings Franchise Milestones in 1st Half of Week 16
The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 16 and their Christmas Eve game against the New York Giants with a pair of players on the verge of setting Vikings franchise milestones. Justin Jefferson was just 10 yards shy of Randy Moss’ single-season franchise receiving record of 1632 yards. He set the record back in 2003.
Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC
Sean Payton has made it clear that he plans to return to coaching in the NFL, and he is reportedly operating as if he will be back on the sideline next season. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was told by sources that Payton has been trying to assemble a coaching staff to bring with him to his... The post Report: Sean Payton assembling coaching staff that includes top DC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Record Setting Day Pushes Vikings Past Giants
Again in dramatic fashion, the Minnesota Vikings came out on top this week with a 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. Of course, it was on the final drive, Kirk’s league-leading eighth game-winning drive, and of course, it was a one-score game, the eleventh such win for the Vikings this season.
Vikings and Giants Share Naughty 2022 Stat
The Vikings and Giants square off this Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, with Minnesota looking to retain the NFC’s No. 2 seed playoff seed while New York hopes to [for sure] lock down a postseason berth. And during the bout, both teams will navigate a naughty 2022 stat —...
One Vikings Acquisition Made List of Top 5 Offseason Moves
The Vikings’ defense was the clear Achilles heel of the team in 2020 and 2021, and the newly hired general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah needed to bring in some playmakers. That problem was acknowledged in the front office, and the Vikings made the requisite moves and signed some playmakers. Patrick...
The 3 Main Vikings Pro Bowl Snubs
Yesterday, we learned that the Vikings have 5 players who have been chosen for the Pro Bowl. Seeing the 5 inclusions leads to a natural follow-up question: who are the main Vikings Pro Bowl snubs?. I recognize that many fans overlook the game event – I’m often among them –...
Big Things Cooking for Dalvin Cook
The Minnesota Vikings host the New York Giants on Saturday for a Christmas Eve tilt, and coming off the craziest comeback in NFL history, they are still flying high. Dalvin Cook had a bit of everything in that contest, but if there’s a game he should be excited about, it’s this one.
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
A New Viking Hero Emerges
The Vikings have a few star players on their roster. Justin Jefferson is potentially the best player in the league. At the very least, he’s currently the most dominant right now. The wideout is on pace to break the single-season receiving record in NFL history and could be the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a season.
Detroit Lions sign QB Steven Montez
On Wednesday, we passed along a report that the Tennessee Titans had poached QB Joshua Dobbs off of the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad. Now, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have brought back one of their former QBs. Birkett is reporting that the Lions have signed QB Steven Montez to their practice squad. The Lions are now back to three quarterbacks on their roster.
Vikings Monster Comeback Spooked 49ers Player
The Minnesota Vikings orchestrated the largest comeback in NFL history last weekend, and a San Francisco 49ers player watched in awe — with a side dish of fear. His name is Jauan Jennings, the 49ers WR3 behind Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. He evidently observed the Vikings mammoth comeback over the Colts and wasn’t afraid to tell 95.7 The Game, a radio station, about it this week.
Vikings Week 16 Final Injury Report
The Minnesota Vikings stay at home for a Week 16 game with the New York Giants on Christmas Even at noon pm CST, the 15th regular season game of the 2022 season. The Vikings defeated the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, while the Giants outlasted the Washington Commanders, 20-12. New York, now 8-5-1 through 14 games, has an 86% chance of reaching the postseason. The Vikings can finish no worse than the NFC’s No. 3 seed and own the two-seed at the moment.
NFL on Christmas: One of the greatest playoff games in league history was played on Dec. 25
The NFL on Christmas doesn't have quite the history of Thanksgiving, but the holiday did feature one of the greatest playoff games in league history.
Explained: 7 Big Things to Follow for Giants at Vikings
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 184 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines storylines for Vikings-Giants in Week 16. Particularly, two first-year head coaches, the Giants defense, and a potential Vikings hangover are discussed. Email...
12 Snap Reactions after Giants at Vikings
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 12-3 atop the NFC North, defeating the New York...
Vikings Lineman Avoids Legal Trouble in Miami
During the Minnesota Vikings bye week in October, offensive tackle Oli Udoh was arrested in Miami, an ode to the past for Vikings players’ tribulations on bye weeks. According to a Miami-Dade Police report on October 22nd, Udoh “was talking to a woman standing in line for the women’s restroom. As the line moved forward, Udoh allegedly attempted to go into the women’s restroom, and Udoh refused to leave the area when the guard asked him to.”
