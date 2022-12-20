ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

ktalnews.com

Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone in need

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Volunteers from a Texarkana church are planning to feed more than 200 people in need on Christmas Eve morning. Central Christian Church volunteers have already begun preparing hams, turkeys, several side dishes, and desserts. The church says this tradition has been going on for about...
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Christmas in Roseland came and went for its 39th annual lights show

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The American Rose Center has captivated Caddo Parish citizens again this year with its annual ‘Christmas in Roseland’ light show. This was the 39th show, which displayed thousands of lights for everyone to admire. Visitors were able to enjoy nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, and tons of fun with their whole family.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Warming centers opening across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As temperatures drop, warming centers are opening up around East Texas. The Texas Department of Emergency Management keeps a map of seasonal relief centers provided by local and non-profit partner organizations. The map is not updated in real time, however. Below is a list of East Texas locations that have announced […]
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Boil water noticed for some Marion County residents

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Some Mims Water Supply customers in Marion County residents are advised to boil their water prior to personal consumption. The notice was issued due to a reduction in water pressure caused by a line break on FM 729. Customers are advised to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). This will include customers East of Oak Valley Lane on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area; all County roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove Subdivision, Woodland Shores Subdivision, Locks Mountain Subdivision, and Alley Creek Park.
MARION COUNTY, TX
bossierpress.com

SWEPCO crews working to restore power caused by Winter Storm Elliott

SWEPCO crews are working to restore service to customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas who remain without power after Winter Storm Elliott swept through the region Thursday and overnight. As of 11:00 a.m., nearly 9,000 customers remained without power. Outages are primarily due to strong winds and extreme cold. At...
LOUISIANA STATE
txktoday.com

When Temperatures Stay Below Freezing! Tips From the TWU

Texarkana Water Utilities has some tips for when temperatures stay below freezing. This information has also been posted on the Texarkana Water Utilities website: https://twu.txkusa.org and sent to their customers that have enrolled in Email and Text Alert Notifications. WHEN TEMPERATURES STAY BELOW FREEZING:. Give pipes a helping hand. If...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktoy1047.com

SWEPCO working to restore power after overnight outages

Outages have been reported in the Texarkana area, with SWEPCO working early Friday morning to restore power to customers. SWEPCO has a live outage map on their website where customers can check the status of their neighborhood to see when power is expected to be restored. Although the holidays are...
TEXARKANA, TX
CBS19

Game wardens rescue 2 hunters trapped in duck blind at Caddo Lake

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — When two hunters were stuck out in the cold at Caddo Lake, game wardens jumped to the rescue to get them to warmth and safety. The Harrison County Sheriff's Office gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens a big shoutout Thursday evening on Facebook. The post said people hadn't heard from the two hunters since early Thursday morning.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Majic 93.3

Texarkana Police Need Your Help Locating 2 Women on Santa’s Very Naughty List

Texarkana Texas Police need your help in identifying and locating two women who are allegedly accused of stealing from a woman at a local store earlier this month. According to a Facebook post from the TTPD back on Monday, December 5, a woman started to distract an elderly woman that was shopping at Hobby Lobby in Texarkana. While one woman was doing the distracting another woman was able to grab the victim's wallet out of her purse. It wasn't until the victim went to pay for her purchases that she realized her wallet was missing.
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

2 Keithville men wanted for vehicle thefts

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Arrest warrants have been issued for two men from Keithville for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicle from a storage yard in the area. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the stolen vehicles came from a storage yard located in the 7400 block of W Bert Kouns. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, are both accused of possessing a stolen gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392. Martin is also accused of possessing a blue 2019 Dodge Charger stolen out of Halton City, Texas.
KEITHVILLE, LA
ktoy1047.com

Wake Village police seek suspects in thefts

What appears to be a blue SUV was observed in the early morning hours of December 10 pulling a utility trailer with a Honda side by side. The trailer and UTV were stolen from a neighborhood west of OT’s Landing, according to Wake Village PD. Police suspect that this vehicle made a stop in Wake Village and acquired an ATV from a residence on Goldfinch Road. Anyone with information about the thefts should contact Wake Village Police Department.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
ktoy1047.com

TTPD seeks assistance identifying thieves

One of the women distracted the elderly shopper while the other took the wallet from her purse. When the victim went to pay for her purchases half an hour later, the culprits had already racked up more than $3,000 worth of charges at other area stores. Photos of the suspects are available on our website and on the TTPD Facebook page.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX
actionnews5.com

5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
TEXARKANA, AR

