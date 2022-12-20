Read full article on original website
LDWF Warns Public of Potential Fish Kills Due to Freezing Temperatures
As an arctic blast is forecast to move across the state, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries warns the public of potential fish kills throughout coastal Louisiana due to freezing water temperatures. If fish kills do occur, evidence of such could be delayed. Fish often sink to the bottom...
Hard Freeze Warning issued for overnight Dec. 24-25
* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper teens and lower 20s. * WHERE…All of southeast Louisiana and southeast and southern Mississippi. * WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
Boil Water advisory in Bayou Blue, Raceland, Grand Bois, others
Effective immediately, the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for portions of Raceland and Bayou Blue, the Grand Bois community, and the Marydale Subdivision. This advisory includes all customers serviced by the District:. in Raceland along and adjoining Hwy 182 (between Hwy 653 and...
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165
73-year-old Louisiana Driver Killed and Another Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash on US 165. Caldwell Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 165 in Louisiana on December 22 resulted in the death of a 73-year-old Louisiana resident and injured another driver. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Water supplier issues important notice to consumers across north Mississippi
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Northeast Mississippi Regional Water Supply has released an important notice to consumers in several cities. The Northeast MS Regional Water Supply will temporarily change the disinfectant it uses in the water treatment process beginning Friday December 23, 2022 from chloramines to free chlorine. This temporary switch is due an issue with the ammonia feed system used at the plant. The temporary change is expected to last for 6 days resuming chloramine chemistry Thursday, December 29th, 2022. Effected water customers of the Northeast MS Regional Water Supply:
Viral Internet Hacks—Do They Really Work in a Louisiana Deep Freeze?
Any time we have inclement or extreme weather barreling down on Louisiana, you can almost guarantee that the viral hacks will begin to flood our news feeds on social media.
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take precautions with incoming low temperatures
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures tremendously dropping in the state of Louisiana next week, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take necessary precautions to protect their animals. During times like these, it is important to take precautionary measures and to do so safely and correctly. For […]
Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing today
Today’s highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s in many locations. Lows tonight will put the area back into the deep freeze as all areas will fall back into the mid teens to upper 20s. Wind Chill temps for tonight will remain “bone chilling” cold as it will feel like the lower teens north to lower 20s south.
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Cold weather causes spike in electricity use; Entergy offers conservation tips
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Entergy Louisiana say the cold weather has caused a spike in electricity use. About 2,000 people across Louisiana were without power on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24. Customers can help to reduce any strain on the electricity system by practicing safe energy...
Terrebonne asks residents to conserve water
URGENT – WATER CONSERVATION NOTICE. To preserve the integrity of our water system, we ask that all Terrebonne Parish residents conserve water these next few days. If you run your water all through the night, you don’t need to run it all during the day. Flushing a toilet or washing your hands every hour while the temps are below 32 is enough. Once the temps get above 32, there is no need to continually run the water. Don’t perform unnecessary tasks that would require using extra water. This will allow our system to recover and replenish itself. If you observe any water leaks in your area, please call (985) 879-2495 Option 1.
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
Louisiana’s Coldest Christmas, Is This It?
The State of Louisiana and cold weather aren't often mentioned in the same sentence but when they are, you can bet the weather is the topic of conversation from Lake Arthur to Lake Claiborne to Lake Ponchartrain. And if you get that cold weather around Christmas Day, such as what we're experiencing right now, you'll also get a few "I remember one Christmas it was so cold..." stories too.
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a cross-country fentanyl trafficking network.
Residents in Louisiana Have an Extension to May 7, 2025, to Get a Real ID - to Be Allowed to Board a Plane
Louisiana residents no longer have a deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. This requirement was discussed in my story on Nov. 19, but now the deadline has been extended by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
Top Five Winter Weekend Trips in Louisiana
There are many getaways within your own state with rental and activity options that you may have never considered. Residents of New Orleans know that the quote "there's no place like home," rings true in an entirely different way. While there is a great deal to love about the city, everyone needs to get away now and then to see some Louisiana roadside attractions or even try some boudin across the state. Now is the season to challenge the notion that you have to plan a vacation solely during summers or travel across the country to find new adventures and time for relaxation.
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
Boil Water Advisory for ALL of Terrebonne Parish
Due to low water pressure throughout Terrebonne Parish, the Terrebonne Consolidated Waterworks District #1 has issued a boil water advisory for all of Terrebonne Parish until further notice. Before consuming water, it should be boiled for one minute in a rolling boil before consuming. If you do not have running...
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
