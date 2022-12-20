Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester
Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
One Person Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash
One person died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of south Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Solo Crash in Santa Ana
A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
mynewsla.com
Woman Rescued From Vehicle Split in Half in Metro Blue Train Crash
Firefighters Thursday extricated a woman from a vehicle that split in half when it crashed into a Metro Blue Line train on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles. The condition of the woman was not immediately known, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:43...
mynewsla.com
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year’s Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
mynewsla.com
Four Injured in Palm Desert Area Crash
Four people were injured this evening in a four-vehicle crash in the Palm Desert area. Witnesses notified the California Highway Patrol of the crash at 5:17 p.m. on the eastbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Monterey Avenue. Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according...
mynewsla.com
CHP Will Begin Christmas Weekend Traffic Enforcement Operation
Authorities in Los Angeles County and around the state will begin a Christmas weekend enforcement effort Friday targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol....
mynewsla.com
Officials ID Man Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in Griffith Park Area
A man who died in a two-vehicle crash in the Griffith Park area was identified Friday. Paramedics were sent to the 6300 block of West Forest Lawn Drive about 12:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Igor Khanenko, 64, of North Hills, died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed in South LA by Hit-and-Run Motorist
A woman was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced dead a the...
mynewsla.com
Former Santa Monica Mayor Killed in Plane Crash in Santa Monica
Former Santa Monica Mayor Rex Minter was killed in a single-engine aircraft crash Friday just south of the Santa Monica Pier, according to Santa Monica city officials. “The city of Santa Monica mourns the passing of former Mayor Rex H. Minter (1927 -2022)and we send our deepest condolences to his children, grandchildren, family members, and his many friends throughout Santa Monica,” wrote Santa Monica spokeswoman Constance Farrell.
mynewsla.com
At Least One Dead in Six-Vehicle Crash on 210 Freeway
One person was killed Thursday in a six-vehicle collision on the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway in Lake View Terrace. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:29 a.m. to the freeway and Paxton Street just east of the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway where they found one person trapped inside a vehicle, the CHP said.
mynewsla.com
LAFD: Fire Burning in Sober Living Facility in Arleta
A fire was burning Thursday in a residence in Arleta described by authorities as a sober-living facility. Firefighters were sent to the 14200 block of West Judd Street, south of the Ronald Reagan (118) and east of the Golden State (5) freeways about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Person with Moderate Injuries in Aguanga
One person suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Aguanga, authorities said Friday. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371, west of Bradford Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital by Reach Air ambulance after fire...
mynewsla.com
Orange County Reaches `High’ Spread Level of COVID-19
While officials announced Thursday Orange County has moved into the “high” level of COVID-19 transmission, an epidemiologist said there are signs COVID-19 hospitalizations may have leveled off. “Hospitalizations and ICU is about the same” as last week, Andrew Noymer, a UC Irvine professor of population health and disease...
mynewsla.com
OC Deputies Seek Bird Thieves in Dana Point
Orange County sheriff’s deputies Thursday were looking for two men who broke into a store in Dana Point this week to steal three rare-bird pets. The burglary occurred about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Feed Barn store at 34192 Doheny Park Road, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The burglary was not detected until 9 a.m. Tuesday, when the manager was opening the store, Braun said.
mynewsla.com
Elderly Man with Medical Emergency atop Hiking Trail Rescued in Palm Desert
An elderly man in the midst of an unspecified medical emergency atop a Palm Desert hiking trail was rescued Thursday. Fire crews responded around 10:50 a.m. to the top of the Bump and Grind Trail to a report of a man having a medical emergency, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Two People Displaced from Residential Fire in Moreno Valley
Fire erupted Friday in a Moreno Valley residence, damaging the upper part of the home and displacing two adults, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 12000 block of Tamara Drive, fire officials said. According to authorities, crews arrived and encountered smoke and...
mynewsla.com
Citywide Billboard Campaign Launched in LA to Combat Antisemitism
As antisemitism rises in Los Angeles and elsewhere, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles Thursday launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with phrases of love, wisdom and encouragement from ancient Jewish texts. The messages of positivity and unity — including such phrases as...
mynewsla.com
Person Shot in Watts
A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. Paramedics rushed the victim to a...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Leads Bizarre Chase Through San Gabriel Valley
A suspect in a dark-colored sedan led police on a sometimes-wild pursuit in the San Gabriel Valley Thursday evening, with the driver’s antics so worrisome that law enforcement largely backed off from the chase. The chase began in the Irwindale area around 5 p.m., although the reasons for the...
