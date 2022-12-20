ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
okcfox.com

An LO Farewell to Our Executive Producer - Tonya McCleary

Our Living Oklahoma Executive Producer Tonya McCleary is saying goodbye to Oklahoma and Hello to the Go-Go State of Washington D.C. This is a bitter sweet parting so we decided to bring in so of our crew to share just how important she ment to each of them. Tonya, We'll...
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Is That Ok: Trifting For Holiday Gifting

Thrifting for gifting, maybe your low on funds, maybe you like to add your own personal touch to your gift. So we ask is it ok to Thrift a Christmas Gift. Let us know at Living Oklahoma on Facebook.
okcfox.com

Oklahoma's power grid breaks wintertime electricity use record

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Southwest Power Pool, the electric grid operator for Oklahoma and 13 other midwestern states, saw record-breaking electricity demand Friday morning. The grid went from a resource advisory to an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 early Friday morning, when demand for electricity was on track to overtake the supply.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

OBI in need of blood donors as winter weather moves through Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — All Our Blood Institute donor centers remain open throughout Oklahoma during the winter weather. Governor Stitt has issued a state of emergency causing some closures, but healthcare workers, emergency responders, and support for those needing blood means our centers must remain open. If you...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

AAA roadside assistance receives over 500 rescue calls since winter weather hit Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — AAA Oklahoma has received 546 calls for roadside rescues since midnight, with calls doubling since noon on Thursday, officials say. AAA resources are being utilized to respond as quickly as possible to each call. The most common calls the company has received relate to battery failures, towing assistance due to vehicle failure of vehicles sliding off the road, and flat tires.
OKLAHOMA STATE
okcfox.com

Man wins same lotto jackpot six times at once

One Massachusetts man is a six-time jackpot winner. It all happened at the same time, though. Raymond Roberts bought six tickets using the same numbers. They are combinations of anniversary dates and birthdays, the same numbers he's been using for more than 20 years. They finally paid off. The jackpot...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy