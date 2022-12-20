Read full article on original website
Oklahoma lawmaker proposes bill to legally protect nativity scenes days before Christmas
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Along with the classic tree, nativity scenes are considered essential decorations for many Oklahomans at Christmas. State Sen. Nathan Dahm (R-Broken Arrow) introduced a bill on Thursday that would legally protect nativity scene displays in Oklahoma on both public and private land. SB 74...
Oklahoma leaders mourn the passing of former Secretary of Transportation Gary Ridley
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — State leaders are reacting in the wake of the death of Gary Ridley. Ridley was a former Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation. He also served as director of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. During his time with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation,...
OCCC and media partners offer scholarships to fill set construction gaps in film industry
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The film industry is booming in Oklahoma, but there's a workforce gap in film construction. Education and media leaders in our state are teaming up to break down the barriers in the business. It's an amazing opportunity for a few lucky Oklahomans trying to...
An LO Farewell to Our Executive Producer - Tonya McCleary
Our Living Oklahoma Executive Producer Tonya McCleary is saying goodbye to Oklahoma and Hello to the Go-Go State of Washington D.C. This is a bitter sweet parting so we decided to bring in so of our crew to share just how important she ment to each of them. Tonya, We'll...
Is That Ok: Trifting For Holiday Gifting
Thrifting for gifting, maybe your low on funds, maybe you like to add your own personal touch to your gift. So we ask is it ok to Thrift a Christmas Gift. Let us know at Living Oklahoma on Facebook.
Homeless advocates worry some may not go to warming shelters in dangerous temperatures
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Groups who help the homeless and Oregon leaders worry some people living on the streets may not go to warming shelters despite dangerously cold temperatures. “We’re handing out coats, and blankets, and sleeping bags as fast as we can," said Executive Director of Blanchet House...
Oklahoma's power grid breaks wintertime electricity use record
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Southwest Power Pool, the electric grid operator for Oklahoma and 13 other midwestern states, saw record-breaking electricity demand Friday morning. The grid went from a resource advisory to an Energy Emergency Alert Level 1 early Friday morning, when demand for electricity was on track to overtake the supply.
OBI in need of blood donors as winter weather moves through Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — All Our Blood Institute donor centers remain open throughout Oklahoma during the winter weather. Governor Stitt has issued a state of emergency causing some closures, but healthcare workers, emergency responders, and support for those needing blood means our centers must remain open. If you...
Search ends for 2 missing people after vessel capsizes near Florida Keys
BOOT KEY, Fla. (WPEC) — The search for two missing people has ended after the boat they were on capsized off the coast of the Florida Keys, authorities said. The U.S. Coast Guard a vessel carrying 21 people had capsized about 40 miles south of Boot Key. A good...
Oklahoma trooper sideswiped by semi on Turner Turnpike
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma trooper was sideswiped by a semi on the Turner Turnpike during severe winter weather Thursday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Lt. Mystal Perkins was doing traffic control on the turnpike when a semi swerved to avoid her and the trailer sideswiped her vehicle.
75th Annual Red Andrews Christmas dinner gives holiday meals and gifts to 7,000 Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday morning hundreds gathered for the annual Red Andrews Christmas Dinner, where around 7,000 Oklahomans were gifted with Christmas groceries, coats, and toys. The dinner has been a Christmas tradition since 1947, where Oklahomans come together for a community meal and gifts, but this year...
AAA roadside assistance receives over 500 rescue calls since winter weather hit Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — AAA Oklahoma has received 546 calls for roadside rescues since midnight, with calls doubling since noon on Thursday, officials say. AAA resources are being utilized to respond as quickly as possible to each call. The most common calls the company has received relate to battery failures, towing assistance due to vehicle failure of vehicles sliding off the road, and flat tires.
Man wins same lotto jackpot six times at once
One Massachusetts man is a six-time jackpot winner. It all happened at the same time, though. Raymond Roberts bought six tickets using the same numbers. They are combinations of anniversary dates and birthdays, the same numbers he's been using for more than 20 years. They finally paid off. The jackpot...
