Read full article on original website
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Texas Parks and Wildlife temporarily shutting down fishing along coast
TEXAS - The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is temporarily shutting down fishing along the Texas coast. The department said the freezing temperatures can make the fish vulnerable and fishing under these conditions could cause populations to drop drastically. They estimate that this could be a potential loss that would take years to regain.
foxsanantonio.com
AAA Texas projects over 8 million drivers on the road this holiday season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — On a national scale, 112.7 million Americans are expected to travel from Dec 23 to Jan 2, according to AAA. 8.3 million Texas drivers are expected to hit the roads and drive 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2. “Even more...
foxsanantonio.com
Man wins same lotto jackpot six times at once
One Massachusetts man is a six-time jackpot winner. It all happened at the same time, though. Raymond Roberts bought six tickets using the same numbers. They are combinations of anniversary dates and birthdays, the same numbers he's been using for more than 20 years. They finally paid off. The jackpot...
foxsanantonio.com
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Round Rock
Someone in Texas just became an instant millionaire. Texas Lottery officials say someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million in Round Rock. The drawing was held on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The winning ticket was sold at the Luck Zone convivence store located at 1250 East Palm Valley Boulevard.
Comments / 0